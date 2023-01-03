Read full article on original website
New owners close Pickle Mama’s in Medina County’s Montville Township
MEDINA, Ohio -- Cleveland Restaurant Group suddenly closed Pickle Mama’s Market & Eatery in Montville Township on Wednesday, Dec. 28 and let the staff go. The restaurant was located at 7249 Wooster Pike, just three miles south of Medina’s historical square. The space has been home to various...
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron Area
If you find yourself in Greater Akron, you should check out these local places (this list is not at all comprehensive!). Located in Cuyahoga Falls, this diner offers tasty breakfasts that are a great way to start your morning. You can't go wrong with staples like the country fried steak with sausage gravy and pancakes (the restaurant offers regular, oatmeal, pecan, blueberry, banana, chocolate chip, and coconut pancakes). Patrons also recommend the diner's croissant French toast, pesto tomato provolone omelet, and eggs benedict.
Exciting New Changes in Medina!
Joe talks with Jason French about the ribbon cutting on the brand new Healthcare Center. Sponsored by: Western Reserve Masonic Community.
Two Canton Residents Burned in Sunday Fire
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two residents of a Canton home suffered what the city’s fire department terms “substantial” burn injuries in a fire Sunday morning. Three men were in the home in 1200 block of 24th Street NE between Gibbs and Rowland Avenues,...
Riverview Apartments in Warren to be demolished
It's a building that stands tall and houses hundreds, but is about to come tumbling down. Riverview Apartments, which was rested on Tod Avenue since 1968, requires a substantial amount of cash for preservation, according to Donald Emerson, executive director of the Trumbull Metropolitan Housing Authority. "It's obsolete, it's cost...
Some vehicles recovered after Strongsville luxury dealership robbed Tuesday
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio – Strongsville police are searching for suspects who stole several vehicles and approximately 60 keys from an upscale dealership on Tuesday. Since then, five vehicles have been recovered, but no arrests have been made. Strongsville police said at least four people dressed in dark clothing entered the...
Arraignment Day in Carrollton Schools Theft Case
CARROLLTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Four people tied to a scheme to make money because of their association with the Carrollton Exempted Village School District entered not guilty pleas to theft in office and other charges on Thursday. Former superintendent David Quattrochi, board member Michael Pozderac, suspended...
Man sitting in parked car on street for two hours found to be sniffing from compressed air canisters: Solon police blotter
SOLON, Ohio -- Abusing harmful intoxicants: Fox Run Drive. At 8:50 a.m. Dec. 29, a resident reported that an occupied Kia car was parked on Fox Run Drive for two hours and when the resident went to check on the car’s driver, the car moved forward and parked again.
Tuscarawas Sheriff: 14-Year-Old Mineral City Boy Dead in Accidental Shooting
MINERAL CITY, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 14-year-old boy with a Mineral City address is dead from an accidental gunshot wound to the head. The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office says the teen was handling a .22 caliber revolver in his Tabor Ridge Road NE home Wednesday night when it fired.
Two suspects raid Nordstrom cash register for $10,000 in gift cards: Beachwood Police Blotter
At 11:40 a.m. Jan. 2, two men went to the cash register at Nordstrom at Beachwood Place to ostensibly purchase a pair of shoes and gift cards. While the clerk was distracted and away from the register, the two suspects manipulated the machine and awarded themselves gift cards totaling $10,179.60.
Local family brings in new year with new addition
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – While some are celebrating the new year, others are celebrating a new member of their families. One New Year’s baby was born just after 2:30 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman. Janae Milhouse is a brand new mother to Freeman Cincere Lee Bankston,...
WEEKLY UPDATE: Numbers Up in Stark
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A jump in coronavirus cases in Stark County over the last week. 385 new, reported cases, according to the state. Ohio had nearly 14,000 new cases, similar to last week’s numbers. In Thursday’s CDC community spread update, all local counties remain...
Crews battle Beaver County fire
Crews battled a structure fire in Beaver County this morning. The fire broke out around 2:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Monaca Road, Aliquippa. A Channel 11 photographer at the scene said the building appeared to be abandoned. No injuries were reported, according to a 911 dispatcher. Firefighters cleared...
West Announces Planned Run for Canton Mayor
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – He’s staying in the political game. Former State Rep Thomas West reveals on social media that he will be a candidate for Canton mayor. He says he has pulled petition paperwork. West was defeated in the November Election by Republican Jim...
Canton Man Gets 13 to 18 in 2021 Killing
CANTON, Ohio (1480 WHBC) – A 24-year-old Canton man will serve 13 to 18 years in prison for a 2021 shooting death. JaJuan Turner pleaded guilty to an involuntary manslaughter charge with a gun specification, reduced from murder. Canton police say Turner shot and killed 28-year-old Deladea Grant at...
Newton Falls Police Department officially disbands
The Trumbull County Sheriff's Department now takes over policing of the city. This has been a controversial issue in the Newton Falls community.
The winner of 'A Home for the Holidays' is…
The winner of a brand new home worth over $650,000 was announced Saturday night on News 5 Cleveland. Find out the name the winner of 'A Home for the Holidays' here.
Mischievous critters ruin New Year’s Eve dinner: Medina Police Blotter
Police believe animals may be the cause of criminal damaging at a residence reported at 6:35 p.m. Dec. 31. The caller said pizza from a no-contact delivery was found scattered across their porch. Reports indicated that animals may have gotten to the food before the residents were able to. Property...
Akron Teachers Strike: Frustrations with school district continues as potential strike looms
If the strike takes place, it will be the district's first in over 30 years. The school board approved hiring a third-party company help with staffing and security.
