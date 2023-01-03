ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bolivar, OH

Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron Area

If you find yourself in Greater Akron, you should check out these local places (this list is not at all comprehensive!). Located in Cuyahoga Falls, this diner offers tasty breakfasts that are a great way to start your morning. You can't go wrong with staples like the country fried steak with sausage gravy and pancakes (the restaurant offers regular, oatmeal, pecan, blueberry, banana, chocolate chip, and coconut pancakes). Patrons also recommend the diner's croissant French toast, pesto tomato provolone omelet, and eggs benedict.
AKRON, OH
WKYC

Exciting New Changes in Medina!

Joe talks with Jason French about the ribbon cutting on the brand new Healthcare Center. Sponsored by: Western Reserve Masonic Community.
MEDINA, OH
whbc.com

Two Canton Residents Burned in Sunday Fire

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two residents of a Canton home suffered what the city’s fire department terms “substantial” burn injuries in a fire Sunday morning. Three men were in the home in 1200 block of 24th Street NE between Gibbs and Rowland Avenues,...
CANTON, OH
WFMJ.com

Riverview Apartments in Warren to be demolished

It's a building that stands tall and houses hundreds, but is about to come tumbling down. Riverview Apartments, which was rested on Tod Avenue since 1968, requires a substantial amount of cash for preservation, according to Donald Emerson, executive director of the Trumbull Metropolitan Housing Authority. "It's obsolete, it's cost...
WARREN, OH
whbc.com

Arraignment Day in Carrollton Schools Theft Case

CARROLLTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Four people tied to a scheme to make money because of their association with the Carrollton Exempted Village School District entered not guilty pleas to theft in office and other charges on Thursday. Former superintendent David Quattrochi, board member Michael Pozderac, suspended...
CARROLLTON, OH
WYTV.com

Local family brings in new year with new addition

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – While some are celebrating the new year, others are celebrating a new member of their families. One New Year’s baby was born just after 2:30 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman. Janae Milhouse is a brand new mother to Freeman Cincere Lee Bankston,...
BOARDMAN, OH
whbc.com

WEEKLY UPDATE: Numbers Up in Stark

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A jump in coronavirus cases in Stark County over the last week. 385 new, reported cases, according to the state. Ohio had nearly 14,000 new cases, similar to last week’s numbers. In Thursday’s CDC community spread update, all local counties remain...
STARK COUNTY, OH
WPXI Pittsburgh

Crews battle Beaver County fire

Crews battled a structure fire in Beaver County this morning. The fire broke out around 2:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Monaca Road, Aliquippa. A Channel 11 photographer at the scene said the building appeared to be abandoned. No injuries were reported, according to a 911 dispatcher. Firefighters cleared...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
whbc.com

West Announces Planned Run for Canton Mayor

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – He’s staying in the political game. Former State Rep Thomas West reveals on social media that he will be a candidate for Canton mayor. He says he has pulled petition paperwork. West was defeated in the November Election by Republican Jim...
CANTON, OH
whbc.com

Canton Man Gets 13 to 18 in 2021 Killing

CANTON, Ohio (1480 WHBC) – A 24-year-old Canton man will serve 13 to 18 years in prison for a 2021 shooting death. JaJuan Turner pleaded guilty to an involuntary manslaughter charge with a gun specification, reduced from murder. Canton police say Turner shot and killed 28-year-old Deladea Grant at...
CANTON, OH

