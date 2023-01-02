ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Pitt DB Hudson Primus Enters the Transfer Portal

Hudson Primus joined the Pitt football team as a fall walk-on before the 2019 season, and after four seasons as a reserve in Pittsburgh, he’s decided to move on. Primus, a 6-foot, 190-pound defensive back originally from Archbishop Carroll in Washington D.C., entered the transfer portal Thursday afternoon. It’s...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

‘I Didn’t Come to Pitt to Sit on the Bench’: New Pitt QB Christian Veilleux Intends to Make His Mark

Christian Veilleux enjoyed his visit to Pitt the first time around, but he knew then it wasn’t a fit. Or rather, he didn’t think he’d be a fit in Pittsburgh. He didn’t think Pitt was what he was looking for. And his recruiting process, as a four-star quarterback in the class of 2021, would eventually narrow down to Clemson, Duke, LSU, Penn State and Tennessee. He’d choose the Nittany Lions.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Die Hards: What Do Scouts, Coaches See in Pitt Commit Brandin Cummings?

On Wednesday morning, Pitt earned a commitment from class-of-2024 guard Brandin Cummings as he announced his pledge to the Panthers on social media. Cummings, a 6-foot-3 guard, is averaging around 25 points per game this season for Lincoln Park, competing alongside several highly touted players in the hunt for a WPIAL and state title this year.
PITTSBURGH, PA
247Sports

Carrington's improvements add to optimism at Pittsburgh

I have had the opportunity to watch Saint Frances Academy quite a bit in the last two weeks after having seen them at both the City of Palms in Florida as well as the Jordan Holiday Classic in New York. Sophomore guard Tyler Jackson has been a big storyline throughout,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
voiceofmotown.com

West Virginia Head Coach Threatens To Kick Star Player Off the Team

Morgantown, West Virginia – Bob Huggins was absolutely livid following West Virginia’s 11th straight Big 12 Conference loss last night at Oklahoma State. Huggins was clearly frustrated with the poor officiating, but most of his ire was directed as his senior guard Erik Stevenson. Stevenson, who is the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

West Virginia’s Perfect Offensive Coordinator

Morgantown, West Virginia – To be truly successful at West Virginia, coaches must be willing to think outside the box and use unorthodox methods. The Mountaineers will never out-talent the very top programs in the country and must find gimmicks to compete at the highest level. West Virginia most...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wtae.com

Delayed response time for high school basketball player injured

MIDLAND, Pa. — At Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter School in Midland, a basketball player suffered an injury that sent him to the hospital. Medics say it took them more than 40 minutes to get him help. Now Pittsburgh's Action News 4 is finding out why. Watch the report...
MIDLAND, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

Fat Butcher brings the craft of butchery back to Lawrenceville

Steve Dawson’s life was changed by a piece of meat. It wasn’t even a good piece of meat. It was a Buffalo steak that he found at a farmer’s market outside of Washington, D.C. But it was interesting. “It was like, super tough; it wasn’t good,” says...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Becker West

Pittsburgh Uncovered: Seldom Seen

Placard at entrance to Seldom Seen.Photo byAmanda Westerbeck. Originally home to German immigrants, in the 1800's, Seldom Scene (Shalerville) was its own autonomous community. By 1924, Pittsburgh added it to its territory, but its residents remained independent.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Historical Pittsburgh Landmarks Get the Spotlight in ‘Pale Blue Eye’

A few locations have been seen again and again in locally shot films. Contemporary landmarks such as PNC Park, Kennywood and Phipps Conservatory are frequently used as silver-screen backdrops, and for good reason; they look great. “The Pale Blue Eye,” however, is set in 1830 in rural New York. Fortunately,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Opportunity Knocks in One of Pittsburgh’s Up-and-Coming Neighborhoods

Once plagued by blight, Sheraden in Pittsburgh’s West End neighborhoods is finally making its mark on the region’s real estate market. “People who have options are [choosing] to move to Sheraden now,” says neighborhood developer Kelly Carter, who grew up in Sheraden. “That was not the case five years ago. It happened really fast — just like in Lawrenceville.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Temperatures start falling overnight

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The unseasonably warm weather pattern comes to an end today.  Yesterday's high of 60 degrees was still a couple of degrees off of the record high of 68 for the day but not too far off of it. That number has helped us see one of the warmest starts to the year on record.  WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosYou'd have to go all the way back to 1997 for the last time we saw temperatures this warm to start the year. Things are changing though with satellite imagery...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Head To Tacosburgh For Authentic Mexican Eats And American Favorites

When Chef Marcos Espinoza has a great idea he consults his son, Braulio Espinoza, who puts it into action. “He’s the dreamer; I’m the architect,” Braulio says. Together with their business partner Martin Bolanos, who runs the local chain Patron Mexican Grill, they’ve created Tacosburgh, a new restaurant that bridges the culinary gap between Mexico City and Pittsburgh. (There’s a mural in the back room connecting the two foodie towns.)
PITTSBURGH, PA
247Sports

247Sports

