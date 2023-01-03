Is gold or Bitcoin the better investment? Opinions vary widely, with billionaire Mark Cuban favoring Bitcoin and Euro Pacific Capital CEO Peter Schiff going the other way. This week, Nassim Nicholas Taleb, author of the 2010 New York Times bestseller The Black Swan and one of the few to foresee the 2007–2008 financial crisis, weighed in on the debate during an interview with the French weekly L’Express.

