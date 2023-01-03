Read full article on original website
Prince Harry reveals that Meghan Markle misled viewers about Kate Middleton feud during 2021 'Oprah' special
Prince Harry revealed in "Spare" that Meghan Markle did not mention an "offensive" remark that she made to Kate Middleton during the 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey.
Ashley Olsen marries longtime partner Louis Eisner in secret ceremony
Ashley Olsen has reportedly married her longtime partner Louis Eisner.The former child star turned fashion designer, 36, and the artist, 33, tied the knot during a secret ceremony at a private Bel Air home on 28 December, according to Page Six.The ceremony was an intimate affair, with approximately 50 attendees, as per the publication’s report.The Independent contacted Olsen’s representatives for comment.Olsen and Eisner have kept their romance private since they were rumoured to have started dating in 2017. They made their red carpet debut in September 2021 after four years together.In May 2022, Olsen sparked rumours the two may...
Prince Harry Writes That Prince William Was “Drunk” on the Morning of His Wedding to Kate Middleton in 2011
To Harry, William’s wedding day represented “yet another farewell.”
Adam Rich, ‘Eight Is Enough’ star, dead at 54
Adam Rich, best known for starring in “Eight Is Enough,” has died. He was 54. The actor died Saturday at his Los Angeles area home, a family member confirmed to TMZ. A cause of death has yet to be revealed but there was reportedly no foul play, a law enforcement source told the outlet, adding that Rich was found lifeless by an unidentified person who came to his residence. Page Six has reached out to Rich’s rep for comment. Born Oct. 12, 1968 in Brooklyn, New York, Rich rose to fame in the ’70s after portraying Nicholas Bradford, the youngest son of the Bradford...
Vogue
The Bride Wore Custom Carolina Herrera For Her “Very New York” Wedding
A casual date at the Mermaid Oyster Bar in Greenwich Village was how Julia Cordry and Samuel Bomes first began their New York romance. Mutual friends first connected them after Sam moved to the city for work back in 2017 – and by the third date, the pair had already walked the Brooklyn Bridge together, on a beautiful October day that Julia notes she’ll “always remember.”
Ellen DeGeneres Shares Emotional Tribute to 'tWitch' Recalling 'Where It All Started'
Ellen DeGeneres is still grieving the loss of her friend Stephen "tWitch" Boss, who tragically passed away at age 40 last month. Knowing each other for over a decade, Boss and DeGeneres were longtime companions who worked closely together on the comedian's popular talk show. The So You Think You...
Vogue
The Story Behind Princess Diana’s Beloved Victor Edelstein Dress
In 1997 – a tragic several months before her death – Princess Diana sat for Mario Testino as he took several portraits for Vanity Fair. Among her outfits? A tulip-shaped dress by Victor Edelstein in a deep aubergine silk velvet, with three gold buttons on the back. It...
CASSIUS Gems: Ryan Destiny’s Most Sultry Instagram Moments
CASSIUS Gems: Ryan Destiny's Most Sultry Instagram Moments
This ‘Magical’ & Under-$20 Collagen-Packed Face Cream Is Said to Provide ‘Over 100 Hours of Lasting Moisture’
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. There are a few things we look out for when it comes to adding a new skincare staple: it’s inexpensive and packed with collagen. We’ve found some marvelous body creams, effective eye masks, and more to up the ante for our soothing routine.
Vogue
Hailey Bieber Wades Into The Nepo Baby Discourse
Hailey Bieber knows what you’ve been saying about her. The model, daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin, stepped out in Los Angeles on Friday afternoon wearing a baby tee that read “Nepo Baby”. Short for nepotism baby, the term has become a popular, semi-derogatory way to describe someone who has well-connected parents in their chosen field (though it’s mostly ascribed to actors, models, anyone who would be seen on the Oscars red carpet). Recently, New York magazine devoted a viral magazine package to the term, in which Bieber was labelled a “double nepo”, referring not only to her father, but also her husband Justin Bieber. What’s a girl to do but wear the label with pride and a pair of low-rise jeans?
