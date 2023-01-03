Read full article on original website
Lineup Revealed For NJPW And Pro Wrestling NOAH Joint Wrestle Kingdom Event
The card has been revealed. New Japan Pro-Wrestling and Pro Wrestling NOAH will collaborate on January 21st for Wrestle Kingdom 17 in Yokohama Arena. The two promotions held a joint event on January 8, 2022 as part of a three-night Wrestle Kingdom 16 event. Now, they’re back for more. Members of NOAH’s Kongo will battle members of NJPW’s Los Ingobernables de Japon in a best-of-five series. You can see the full card below.
Record Viewership Numbers Revealed For Wrestle Kingdom 17 On NJPW World
Record numbers for Wrestle Kingdom 17. New Japan Pro-Wrestling held Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4th from the Tokyo Dome. NJPW has previously announced that 26,085 fans attended Wrestle Kingdom 17. Now, its been revealed that 92,409 unique users were watching the event live, with 30% braving late nights and early mornings on a weekday to watch the English feed live from overseas, which was a record viewership number for the service. NJPW put out a statement.
Hiroshi Tanahashi Reveals NJPW STRONG Will Cons To An End With 1/7/23 Recording
NJPW will air the latest episode of NJPW STRONG on January 7th from The Vermont Hollywood in Hollywood, CA. The event was taped on December 11th and according to Hiroshi Tanahashi, this will mark the end of NJPW STRONG tapings. “#NJPWSTRONG, which has been going on for more than 2...
AEW Talent In Favor Of The New Visual Looks For AEW Dynamite
AEW has some new upgrades. The fest AEW Dynamite of 2023 kicked off last night which had a remixed theme song as well as a new opening video. AEW also had a brand new stage with a completely new look with tons of new LED lights and screens. The actual entrance ramp had LED’s around it and even the commentary desk had a graphic screen on the front. In addition to the visual looks, the lighting was even different as it was brighter and the crowd was well lit, similar to the early stages of AEW Dynamite. According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful select, he reports that the talent in AEW themselves also were in favor of the new visual looks.
New Japan Pro-Wrestling New Year Dash!! Results – 1/5/23
HOUSE OF TORTURE (Dick Togo, Yujiro Takahashi, EVIL) def. Tomoaki Honma, Tiger Mask & Ren Narita. HOUSE OF TORTURE continue to attack Narita after the match. Minoru Suzuki makes the save, but the numbers catch up. El Desperado saves Suzuki. Suzuki, Desperado, and Ren run off HOUSE OF TORTURE. TAKA...
Eric Bischoff Believes Vince McMahon Returned To WWE In Order To Aggressively Pursue A Sale
WWE confirmed that Vince McMahon has been reinstated to the WWE Board of Directors, alongside two of his preferred candidates, George Barrios and Michelle Wilson. It was also made very clear that McMahon’s return does not guarantee a sale will happen. While speaking on the latest edition of his...
Jake Paul Signs Contract With PFL, Will Compete in ‘Super Fight’ Division, Offers Challenge to Nate Diaz
Jake Paul has officially signed his first MMA contract with the Professional Fighters League. The 25-year-old, who defeated former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva in his most recent bout this past October to improve to 6-0 in the squared circle, now owns an equity share of the MMA company. Paul is expected to compete in the Super Fight division, which will air two cards on pay-per-view in 2023.
WATCH: Jade Cargill Hits Incredible Transition To Finish Skye Blue
Skye Blue challenged Jade Cargill for the TBS Championship on AEW Battle Of The Belts 5. The match was incredible and with some distractions from Red Velvet, Skye Blue came close. In the end Jade Cargill retained her championship. But, it was in epic fashion. Skye Blue tried for a Hurricanrana, but Jade reversed it from a powerbomb position to an electric chair position, then threw Skye in the air to catch her into the Jaded finisher. It was a beautiful sight to see. Check it out below!
Dragon Gate Talent Set For MLW
Dragon Gate Takeover continues. Major League Wrestling has been working with some Dragon Gate talent for their shows here in the states. MLW is set for a show January 7th in Philadelphia, PA and some Dragon Gate talent are set for the event. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reports that Ben-K and YAMATO are coming to this weeks MLW show and there will be more MLW talent announced for future shows.
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results: 1/7/23
WWE held its latest Saturday Night’s Main Event live show in Jackson, Mississippi at the Mississippi Coliseum on Saturday, January 7, 2023. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) are below. WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event (1/7) Results From Jackson, MS. The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford)...
Viking Raiders Attack Sheamus And Drew Mclntyre After SmackDown
Drew Mclntyre and Sheamus lost to the Usos in the main event of SmackDown for the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships. Following the match, Drew and Sheamus were visibly frustrated. But, things then got worse. WWE uploaded footage of what happened when SmackDown went off the air, showing The Viking Raiders attacking Drew and Sheamus from behind and laying them out. What’s the reasoning for this? I guess we’ll have to wait and see. Check out the attack below.
Bryan Keith Set To Make PWG Debut
Texas is invading California. It was reported earlier that due to injuries suffered at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, Lio Rush had to pull out of PWG Battle Of Los Angeles. Now, PWG has made an official announcement saying Lio is out and his replacement is none other than independent standout, Bryan Keith. This will be Bryan’s PWG Debut in the tournament. PWG has long been a place for independent wrestlers to break out and the Texas native is looking to shock the world and win the entire two night tournament come January 7th and 8th.
Bayley Celebrates A Decade In WWE
Bayley thanks fans after over a decade in WWE. Bayley signed with WWE in 2013 and reported to the developmental brand of NXT where she would become one of the brands biggest babyface stars, capturing the NXT Women’s Championship from Sasha Banks. She has gone on to become a multi time Women’s Champion and is currently a member of the RAW roster, feuding with Becky Lynch.
Jericho Appreciation Society Segment Added To This Week’s Dynamite
We will hear from the JAS on this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Excalibur noted during the live broadcast of AEW Rampage last night that fans will hear from the Jericho Appreciation Society at the Kia Forum next Wednesday night on Dynamite. Plus, Adam Page will finally make his in-ring return to take on Jon Moxley. The Hangman confirmed he was medically cleared to compete during a segment on Rampage this past Friday.
NXT LVL Up Results: 1/6/23
WWE aired the latest episode of NXT LVL Up on January 6th. Matches were taped from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL on January 3rd. The show aired on Peacock. NXT Level Up Results (1/6) Elektra Lopez & Amari Miller def. Sol Ruca & Dani Palmer. Xyon Quinn def....
WWE NXT Live Event Results: Venice, FL 1/6/23
WWE NXT held a live event on January 6th from Venice Community Center in Venice, FL. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) are below. NXT Live Event Results From Venice, FL (1/6) – Odyssey Jones def. Javier Bernal. – Lyra Valkyrie def. Elektra Lopez. – Tony D’Angelo & Channing Lorenzo...
Vince McMahon Returns To The WWE Board Of Directors
Vince McMahon has returned. Vince McMahon is returning to the WWE board of directors with WWE co-presidents Michelle Wilson and George Barrios a new filing shows. Independent directors Alan Wexler, JoEllen Lyons Dillon, and Jeffrey Speed have been removed. The filing shows that Vince McMahon has made changes to WWE’s bylaws so media rights deals and any company sales can’t be made without his approval. The filing also includes emails Vince has sent to the board. You can view the full filing by clicking here.
Nyla Rose Will Test Moves On Serpentico In AEW Fight Forever
Nyla Rose can’t wait for Fight Forever. AEW’s Fight Forever video game was announced back in 2020 and is expected to be released around the world “soon”. Although the company has yet to confirm an official release date, websites such as GameStop and Amazon currently note that the game will be released on December 31, 2023, which is usually a placeholder date. In a new interview with Fightful, Nyla Rose talked about her excitement for the game.
Ricochet Believes 2023 Will Be His Year
Ricochet kicked off the new year by qualifying for the Royal Rumble!. In late 2022, Ricochet won the SmackDown World Cup and challenged for the Intercontinental Championship against Gunther. Though he did not win the gold, he kept the momentum up by defeated Top Dolla to qualify for the WWE Royal Rumble on January 6th. Speaking in a WWE Digital Exclusive, Ricochet was asked to speak about his qualifier win. First, he commented on Hit Row’s post-match attack and said that he was glad Braun Strowman had his back.
