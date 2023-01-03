Read full article on original website
WWE Keeping Identity Of Uncle Howdy A Secret Backstage
WWE are going to great lengths to keep the identity of Uncle Howdy a secret – even backstage. Uncle Howdy’s identity has yet to be revealed, with a full body outfit and a mask keeping fans from knowing who Bray Wyatt’s frenemy is. While his build has been broken down and many fans believe they know who it is, for now WWE have yet to confirm the man underneath the mask.
WATCH: Jade Cargill Hits Incredible Transition To Finish Skye Blue
Skye Blue challenged Jade Cargill for the TBS Championship on AEW Battle Of The Belts 5. The match was incredible and with some distractions from Red Velvet, Skye Blue came close. In the end Jade Cargill retained her championship. But, it was in epic fashion. Skye Blue tried for a Hurricanrana, but Jade reversed it from a powerbomb position to an electric chair position, then threw Skye in the air to catch her into the Jaded finisher. It was a beautiful sight to see. Check it out below!
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results: 1/7/23
WWE held its latest Saturday Night’s Main Event live show in Jackson, Mississippi at the Mississippi Coliseum on Saturday, January 7, 2023. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) are below. WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event (1/7) Results From Jackson, MS. The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford)...
Lineup Revealed For NJPW And Pro Wrestling NOAH Joint Wrestle Kingdom Event
The card has been revealed. New Japan Pro-Wrestling and Pro Wrestling NOAH will collaborate on January 21st for Wrestle Kingdom 17 in Yokohama Arena. The two promotions held a joint event on January 8, 2022 as part of a three-night Wrestle Kingdom 16 event. Now, they’re back for more. Members of NOAH’s Kongo will battle members of NJPW’s Los Ingobernables de Japon in a best-of-five series. You can see the full card below.
Bayley Celebrates A Decade In WWE
Bayley thanks fans after over a decade in WWE. Bayley signed with WWE in 2013 and reported to the developmental brand of NXT where she would become one of the brands biggest babyface stars, capturing the NXT Women’s Championship from Sasha Banks. She has gone on to become a multi time Women’s Champion and is currently a member of the RAW roster, feuding with Becky Lynch.
WATCH: Batista Shows Off His Tattoo’s For GQ
Batista is a tattoo lover. Dave Bautista, known ti wrestling fans as ”Batista”, recently sat down with GQ to show off all of his tattoos and detail some of them including his favorites, his cover ups and even explains why he has a little Winnie The Pooh tattoo on his leg. He also talked about what tattoos were the most painful and notes one of them had to be done three times in the same session due to a mess up. You can check out the video below!
Liv Morgan Declares Herself For The Royal Rumble, Wants Number One
Tonight on SmackDown, Liv Morgan declared herself for the Royal Rumble match. She mentioned that the match sounds like chaos and she enjoys that. But, coming out at #30 would be too easy and if she had it her way, she’d come out at #1 and beat up every woman that came in and win to head to WrestleMania. Be careful what you wish for.
Why The New Day Stopped Their Podcast
The New Day had a podcast together, but it stopped abruptly in 2022. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted that there were a few reasons why the New Day’s podcast was nixed. Big E’s neck injury had a lot to do with it, but Xavier Woods’ schedule with G4, before the network was shut down, also played into things.
Jennifer Maia vs. Casey O’Neill Being Worked On For UFC 286 in London
Casey O’Neill will attempt to continue her climb in the flyweight division when she faces Jennifer Maia at UFC 286 in London on March 18. Both Maia and O’Neill have agreed to compete but contracts are yet to be signed, per sources. UFC 286 will take place at the O2 Arena.
Ric Flair Criticizes Wrestlers For Making More Money On Social Media Then In The Ring
Ric Flair criticizes wrestlers for finding ways to make money outside of the Ric ring. While many wrestlers will be grateful they have various powerful platforms to help them make money, Ric Flair isn’t so appreciative of social media. Speaking on a recent episode of Booker T’s Hall of Fame podcast, Ric Flair talked about the younger generation of wrestlers making more money with social media than with their talent.
Hiroshi Tanahashi Reveals NJPW STRONG Will Cons To An End With 1/7/23 Recording
NJPW will air the latest episode of NJPW STRONG on January 7th from The Vermont Hollywood in Hollywood, CA. The event was taped on December 11th and according to Hiroshi Tanahashi, this will mark the end of NJPW STRONG tapings. “#NJPWSTRONG, which has been going on for more than 2...
What Was Covered During WWE Employee Meeting Before SmackDown
WWE held an employee wide meeting regarding Vince McMahon returning to the WWE board of directors. Fightful Select reported a few notes from this meeting prior to SmackDown. It was stressed that WWE’s day-to-day operation will not change. That being said, Triple H will remain in creative control, with Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan as the company’s co-CEOs.
WWE NXT Live Event Results: Venice, FL 1/6/23
WWE NXT held a live event on January 6th from Venice Community Center in Venice, FL. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) are below. NXT Live Event Results From Venice, FL (1/6) – Odyssey Jones def. Javier Bernal. – Lyra Valkyrie def. Elektra Lopez. – Tony D’Angelo & Channing Lorenzo...
NXT LVL Up Results: 1/6/23
WWE aired the latest episode of NXT LVL Up on January 6th. Matches were taped from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL on January 3rd. The show aired on Peacock. NXT Level Up Results (1/6) Elektra Lopez & Amari Miller def. Sol Ruca & Dani Palmer. Xyon Quinn def....
Vince McMahon Did Not Blind Side WWE Higher Ups With His WWE Return
Vince McMahon’s return was expected and was accepted as a real possibility within WWE. Dave Meltzer reported during the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio that Vince had been trying to return to the company for sometime. The veteran journalist dismissed the impression that the 77-year-old blindsided top officials with his move back to power.
Kurt Angle Is Doing Well After Knee Surgery
Kurt Angle is doing well after his double knee surgery. While speaking on The A2theK Wrestling Show, Kurt Angle opened up a bit about his double knee replacement. He said that things are going a bit better, but there was a time when he “hit a wall.”. “I’m doing...
PWG: Battle Of Los Angeles Night 1 Live Results – 1/7/23
Pro Wrestling Guerrilla held their two night BOLA tournament which features some of the best talent in independent wrestling, with the winner earning a trophy and a PWG World Title Match. Thanks to @cuellar_cck , results are below. PWG Battle Of Los Angeles Night 1:. Masha Slamovich def. Alex Shelley.
Jericho Appreciation Society Segment Added To This Week’s Dynamite
We will hear from the JAS on this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Excalibur noted during the live broadcast of AEW Rampage last night that fans will hear from the Jericho Appreciation Society at the Kia Forum next Wednesday night on Dynamite. Plus, Adam Page will finally make his in-ring return to take on Jon Moxley. The Hangman confirmed he was medically cleared to compete during a segment on Rampage this past Friday.
GCW: Save Me Results – 1/7/23
GCW: Save Me – 1/7/23:. GCW World Tag Team Championship Match: Los Mazisos (Ciclope and Miedo Extremo) (c) def. Bang Bros (Davey Bang and August Matthews) Joey Janela and Jimmy Lloyd def. Matthew Justice and 1 Called Manders. Four Way Match: Alec Price def. Rocket, Mago, and Robert Anthony.
Dana White’s Power Slap League TBS Debut Delayed Until 1/18
Despite the ongoing trouble that UFC President Dana White is in. It appears his Power Slap League will still air on TBS, although the series premiere will launch a week later than previously announced. The new organization started by White and the UFC will have its first “Road To the...
