Eric Bischoff Believes Vince McMahon Returned To WWE In Order To Aggressively Pursue A Sale
WWE confirmed that Vince McMahon has been reinstated to the WWE Board of Directors, alongside two of his preferred candidates, George Barrios and Michelle Wilson. It was also made very clear that McMahon’s return does not guarantee a sale will happen. While speaking on the latest edition of his...
AEW Talent In Favor Of The New Visual Looks For AEW Dynamite
AEW has some new upgrades. The fest AEW Dynamite of 2023 kicked off last night which had a remixed theme song as well as a new opening video. AEW also had a brand new stage with a completely new look with tons of new LED lights and screens. The actual entrance ramp had LED’s around it and even the commentary desk had a graphic screen on the front. In addition to the visual looks, the lighting was even different as it was brighter and the crowd was well lit, similar to the early stages of AEW Dynamite. According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful select, he reports that the talent in AEW themselves also were in favor of the new visual looks.
WATCH: Jade Cargill Hits Incredible Transition To Finish Skye Blue
Skye Blue challenged Jade Cargill for the TBS Championship on AEW Battle Of The Belts 5. The match was incredible and with some distractions from Red Velvet, Skye Blue came close. In the end Jade Cargill retained her championship. But, it was in epic fashion. Skye Blue tried for a Hurricanrana, but Jade reversed it from a powerbomb position to an electric chair position, then threw Skye in the air to catch her into the Jaded finisher. It was a beautiful sight to see. Check it out below!
West Coast Pro Can You Work Fridays? Results (1/6/23)
West Coast Pro Wrestling held its West Coast Pro Can You Work Fridays? event on January 6 from The State Room in San Francisco, California. The event aired on IWTV. You can read the full results for the show below. – Team Filthy (Tom Lawlor, Royce Isaacs and Jorel Nelson)...
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results: 1/7/23
WWE held its latest Saturday Night’s Main Event live show in Jackson, Mississippi at the Mississippi Coliseum on Saturday, January 7, 2023. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) are below. WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event (1/7) Results From Jackson, MS. The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford)...
Lineup Revealed For NJPW And Pro Wrestling NOAH Joint Wrestle Kingdom Event
The card has been revealed. New Japan Pro-Wrestling and Pro Wrestling NOAH will collaborate on January 21st for Wrestle Kingdom 17 in Yokohama Arena. The two promotions held a joint event on January 8, 2022 as part of a three-night Wrestle Kingdom 16 event. Now, they’re back for more. Members of NOAH’s Kongo will battle members of NJPW’s Los Ingobernables de Japon in a best-of-five series. You can see the full card below.
Bayley Celebrates A Decade In WWE
Bayley thanks fans after over a decade in WWE. Bayley signed with WWE in 2013 and reported to the developmental brand of NXT where she would become one of the brands biggest babyface stars, capturing the NXT Women’s Championship from Sasha Banks. She has gone on to become a multi time Women’s Champion and is currently a member of the RAW roster, feuding with Becky Lynch.
Record Viewership Numbers Revealed For Wrestle Kingdom 17 On NJPW World
Record numbers for Wrestle Kingdom 17. New Japan Pro-Wrestling held Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4th from the Tokyo Dome. NJPW has previously announced that 26,085 fans attended Wrestle Kingdom 17. Now, its been revealed that 92,409 unique users were watching the event live, with 30% braving late nights and early mornings on a weekday to watch the English feed live from overseas, which was a record viewership number for the service. NJPW put out a statement.
Jericho Appreciation Society Segment Added To This Week’s Dynamite
We will hear from the JAS on this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Excalibur noted during the live broadcast of AEW Rampage last night that fans will hear from the Jericho Appreciation Society at the Kia Forum next Wednesday night on Dynamite. Plus, Adam Page will finally make his in-ring return to take on Jon Moxley. The Hangman confirmed he was medically cleared to compete during a segment on Rampage this past Friday.
WWE Stock Closes With Big Gains After Vince McMahon’s WWE Return
Since the news of his return broke, several WWE Superstars have shown concern regarding the company’s future direction. WWE also addressed these concerns by sending out a letter to employees saying that Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan will remain as co-CEOs and Triple H will remain as Chief Content Officer.
What Was Covered During WWE Employee Meeting Before SmackDown
WWE held an employee wide meeting regarding Vince McMahon returning to the WWE board of directors. Fightful Select reported a few notes from this meeting prior to SmackDown. It was stressed that WWE’s day-to-day operation will not change. That being said, Triple H will remain in creative control, with Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan as the company’s co-CEOs.
Major HEAT On The AEW Shuttle Bus
AEW talent use a shuttle to get to events and today, there was major heat! AEW talent spoke on the All Elite Arcade stream for AEW Games that the shuttle drive was so hot because the driver had the heat cranked. Well, John Silver likes a nice cooled temperature so turn that heat down and put on the air for Johnny Hungee and everyone else! And you better make sure you have grapefruit juice on tap.
Why The New Day Stopped Their Podcast
The New Day had a podcast together, but it stopped abruptly in 2022. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted that there were a few reasons why the New Day’s podcast was nixed. Big E’s neck injury had a lot to do with it, but Xavier Woods’ schedule with G4, before the network was shut down, also played into things.
NXT Live Event Results: Largo, FL 1/7/23
NXT held a live event on January 7th at the Largo Event Center in Largo, FL. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) are below. NXT Live Event Results From Largo, FL (1/7) – Malik Blade & Edris Enofe def. Bronco Nima & Lucien Price. – Xyon Quinn def. Tank Ledger.
Dragon Gate Talent Set For MLW
Dragon Gate Takeover continues. Major League Wrestling has been working with some Dragon Gate talent for their shows here in the states. MLW is set for a show January 7th in Philadelphia, PA and some Dragon Gate talent are set for the event. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reports that Ben-K and YAMATO are coming to this weeks MLW show and there will be more MLW talent announced for future shows.
MLW Fusion Results – 1/5/23
Major League Wrestling aired the latest episode of MLW Fusion on January 5th. Matches were taped on September 18th from Space Event Center in Norcross, GA. The show aired on Pro Wrestling TV. Full results are below. MLW Fusion Results (12/15) – It is announced that the World Title Last...
DDT New Year’s Current Explosion Results (1/7/23)
DDT Pro Wrestling held its New Year’s Current Explosion event on January 7 from Tsurumi Fruit & Vegetable Market in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan. The event will air on Wrestle Universe. You can read the full results for the show below. – Yukio Naya def. Takeshi Masada. – Pheromones (Danshoku...
Eddie Kingston And Ortiz Challenge House Of Black For 1/13/23 AEW Rampage
No more riddles, just fighting. Tonight on AEW Rampage, The House Of Black cut a promo on Eddie Kingston where Malakai said he misses the old Eddie. The gritty, care free, unfiltered Eddie Kingston. House of Black then called Eddie sick and they’re looking to cure him. Then, on Battle Of The Belts 5, which aired following Rampage, Eddie Kingston and Ortiz responded by saying they have no idea what they’re talking about but the talking in riddles must stop. Eddie then challenged House Of Black to a tag team match against himself and Ortiz on next week’s AEW Rampage. Will they accept?
PWG: Battle Of Los Angeles Night 1 Live Results – 1/7/23
Pro Wrestling Guerrilla held their two night BOLA tournament which features some of the best talent in independent wrestling, with the winner earning a trophy and a PWG World Title Match. Thanks to @cuellar_cck , results are below. PWG Battle Of Los Angeles Night 1:. Masha Slamovich def. Alex Shelley.
