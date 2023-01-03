Read full article on original website
Related
bodyslam.net
Eric Bischoff Believes Vince McMahon Returned To WWE In Order To Aggressively Pursue A Sale
WWE confirmed that Vince McMahon has been reinstated to the WWE Board of Directors, alongside two of his preferred candidates, George Barrios and Michelle Wilson. It was also made very clear that McMahon’s return does not guarantee a sale will happen. While speaking on the latest edition of his...
bodyslam.net
WATCH: Jade Cargill Hits Incredible Transition To Finish Skye Blue
Skye Blue challenged Jade Cargill for the TBS Championship on AEW Battle Of The Belts 5. The match was incredible and with some distractions from Red Velvet, Skye Blue came close. In the end Jade Cargill retained her championship. But, it was in epic fashion. Skye Blue tried for a Hurricanrana, but Jade reversed it from a powerbomb position to an electric chair position, then threw Skye in the air to catch her into the Jaded finisher. It was a beautiful sight to see. Check it out below!
bodyslam.net
West Coast Pro Can You Work Fridays? Results (1/6/23)
West Coast Pro Wrestling held its West Coast Pro Can You Work Fridays? event on January 6 from The State Room in San Francisco, California. The event aired on IWTV. You can read the full results for the show below. – Team Filthy (Tom Lawlor, Royce Isaacs and Jorel Nelson)...
bodyslam.net
Why The New Day Stopped Their Podcast
The New Day had a podcast together, but it stopped abruptly in 2022. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted that there were a few reasons why the New Day’s podcast was nixed. Big E’s neck injury had a lot to do with it, but Xavier Woods’ schedule with G4, before the network was shut down, also played into things.
bodyslam.net
Viking Raiders Attack Sheamus And Drew Mclntyre After SmackDown
Drew Mclntyre and Sheamus lost to the Usos in the main event of SmackDown for the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships. Following the match, Drew and Sheamus were visibly frustrated. But, things then got worse. WWE uploaded footage of what happened when SmackDown went off the air, showing The Viking Raiders attacking Drew and Sheamus from behind and laying them out. What’s the reasoning for this? I guess we’ll have to wait and see. Check out the attack below.
Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'
[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
bodyslam.net
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results: 1/7/23
WWE held its latest Saturday Night’s Main Event live show in Jackson, Mississippi at the Mississippi Coliseum on Saturday, January 7, 2023. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) are below. WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event (1/7) Results From Jackson, MS. The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford)...
bodyslam.net
WATCH: Batista Shows Off His Tattoo’s For GQ
Batista is a tattoo lover. Dave Bautista, known ti wrestling fans as ”Batista”, recently sat down with GQ to show off all of his tattoos and detail some of them including his favorites, his cover ups and even explains why he has a little Winnie The Pooh tattoo on his leg. He also talked about what tattoos were the most painful and notes one of them had to be done three times in the same session due to a mess up. You can check out the video below!
bodyslam.net
Lineup Revealed For NJPW And Pro Wrestling NOAH Joint Wrestle Kingdom Event
The card has been revealed. New Japan Pro-Wrestling and Pro Wrestling NOAH will collaborate on January 21st for Wrestle Kingdom 17 in Yokohama Arena. The two promotions held a joint event on January 8, 2022 as part of a three-night Wrestle Kingdom 16 event. Now, they’re back for more. Members of NOAH’s Kongo will battle members of NJPW’s Los Ingobernables de Japon in a best-of-five series. You can see the full card below.
bodyslam.net
Ronda Rousey Wants To Try Her Hand In The Women’s Tag Team Division In WWE
As seen on the previous episode of Friday Night Smackdown, The Baddest Woman On The Planet ended up dropping the Smackdown Women’s Championship to Charlotte Flair, which turned out to be quite a shocking result. While speaking during her gaming stream, Ronda Rousey was asked when she would be...
bodyslam.net
WWE Stock Closes With Big Gains After Vince McMahon’s WWE Return
Since the news of his return broke, several WWE Superstars have shown concern regarding the company’s future direction. WWE also addressed these concerns by sending out a letter to employees saying that Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan will remain as co-CEOs and Triple H will remain as Chief Content Officer.
bodyslam.net
Bayley Celebrates A Decade In WWE
Bayley thanks fans after over a decade in WWE. Bayley signed with WWE in 2013 and reported to the developmental brand of NXT where she would become one of the brands biggest babyface stars, capturing the NXT Women’s Championship from Sasha Banks. She has gone on to become a multi time Women’s Champion and is currently a member of the RAW roster, feuding with Becky Lynch.
bodyslam.net
Record Viewership Numbers Revealed For Wrestle Kingdom 17 On NJPW World
Record numbers for Wrestle Kingdom 17. New Japan Pro-Wrestling held Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4th from the Tokyo Dome. NJPW has previously announced that 26,085 fans attended Wrestle Kingdom 17. Now, its been revealed that 92,409 unique users were watching the event live, with 30% braving late nights and early mornings on a weekday to watch the English feed live from overseas, which was a record viewership number for the service. NJPW put out a statement.
bodyslam.net
Tessa Blanchard’s Husband Tweets And Delete’s Message About Cheating
The pro wrestling world is full of interesting characters, and sometimes drama follows them. Tessa Blanchard is no stranger to controversy, or cashing in on her nuclear heat, but this time her personal life is the focus of things. Tessa Blanchard’s husband, Daga, sent out a meme with a very...
bodyslam.net
What Was Covered During WWE Employee Meeting Before SmackDown
WWE held an employee wide meeting regarding Vince McMahon returning to the WWE board of directors. Fightful Select reported a few notes from this meeting prior to SmackDown. It was stressed that WWE’s day-to-day operation will not change. That being said, Triple H will remain in creative control, with Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan as the company’s co-CEOs.
bodyslam.net
Falls Count Anywhere Match Set For IMPACT Hard To Kill 2023
Rich Swann is ready for war. Steve Maclin has become obsessed with gaining an opportunity at the World Championship and targeting former champion, Rich Swann. A match between the two in December ended in a double count-out, with referees having to break both men apart. Now, Rich Swann has challenged Maclin to a match at the upcoming pay-per-view on Friday, January 13. But, not just any match, a Falls Count Anywhere Match.
bodyslam.net
Nyla Rose Will Test Moves On Serpentico In AEW Fight Forever
Nyla Rose can’t wait for Fight Forever. AEW’s Fight Forever video game was announced back in 2020 and is expected to be released around the world “soon”. Although the company has yet to confirm an official release date, websites such as GameStop and Amazon currently note that the game will be released on December 31, 2023, which is usually a placeholder date. In a new interview with Fightful, Nyla Rose talked about her excitement for the game.
bodyslam.net
MLW Fusion Results – 1/5/23
Major League Wrestling aired the latest episode of MLW Fusion on January 5th. Matches were taped on September 18th from Space Event Center in Norcross, GA. The show aired on Pro Wrestling TV. Full results are below. MLW Fusion Results (12/15) – It is announced that the World Title Last...
bodyslam.net
NWA United States Tag Team Title Match Official For Live Episode Of NWA Powerrr On 1/31/23
NWA Powerrr (1/31) NWA US Tag Team Titles: The Fixers (Jay Bradley & Wrecking Ball Legursky) (c) vs. The Country Gentlemen (A.J. Cazana & Anthony Andrews) NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Tyrus and Matt Cardona sign the contract for their title match. Aron Stevens and May Valentine get married. Be sure...
bodyslam.net
Jack Della Maddalena vs. Randy Brown Booked For UFC 284 in Perth
Perth is slowly, but surely getting a big card to kick off 2023. A welterweight bout between Jack Della Maddalena and Randy Brown will take place at UFC 284, which takes place Feb. 12 (airing live in the U.S. Feb. 11 due to the time difference) at the RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia.
Comments / 0