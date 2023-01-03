Read full article on original website
WWE Keeping Identity Of Uncle Howdy A Secret Backstage
WWE are going to great lengths to keep the identity of Uncle Howdy a secret – even backstage. Uncle Howdy’s identity has yet to be revealed, with a full body outfit and a mask keeping fans from knowing who Bray Wyatt’s frenemy is. While his build has been broken down and many fans believe they know who it is, for now WWE have yet to confirm the man underneath the mask.
WATCH: Jade Cargill Hits Incredible Transition To Finish Skye Blue
Skye Blue challenged Jade Cargill for the TBS Championship on AEW Battle Of The Belts 5. The match was incredible and with some distractions from Red Velvet, Skye Blue came close. In the end Jade Cargill retained her championship. But, it was in epic fashion. Skye Blue tried for a Hurricanrana, but Jade reversed it from a powerbomb position to an electric chair position, then threw Skye in the air to catch her into the Jaded finisher. It was a beautiful sight to see. Check it out below!
WATCH: Batista Shows Off His Tattoo’s For GQ
Batista is a tattoo lover. Dave Bautista, known ti wrestling fans as ”Batista”, recently sat down with GQ to show off all of his tattoos and detail some of them including his favorites, his cover ups and even explains why he has a little Winnie The Pooh tattoo on his leg. He also talked about what tattoos were the most painful and notes one of them had to be done three times in the same session due to a mess up. You can check out the video below!
Bayley Celebrates A Decade In WWE
Bayley thanks fans after over a decade in WWE. Bayley signed with WWE in 2013 and reported to the developmental brand of NXT where she would become one of the brands biggest babyface stars, capturing the NXT Women’s Championship from Sasha Banks. She has gone on to become a multi time Women’s Champion and is currently a member of the RAW roster, feuding with Becky Lynch.
MJF Says He Loves Every Company Rumored To Be Purchasing WWE (Except Saudi Investor Group)
A list of potential WWE buyers was published, and it included some heavy-hitters. Not only were companies listed, but Saudi Arabia was on there as well. MJF saw this list of potential WWE buyers, and he decided to add his take on things. To further the narrative that his contract could be the bidding war of 2024, MJF declared his love for all companies who might buy WWE. Interestingly enough, he didn’t include Saudi Arabia on that list.
Why The New Day Stopped Their Podcast
The New Day had a podcast together, but it stopped abruptly in 2022. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted that there were a few reasons why the New Day’s podcast was nixed. Big E’s neck injury had a lot to do with it, but Xavier Woods’ schedule with G4, before the network was shut down, also played into things.
WWE Stock Closes With Big Gains After Vince McMahon’s WWE Return
Since the news of his return broke, several WWE Superstars have shown concern regarding the company’s future direction. WWE also addressed these concerns by sending out a letter to employees saying that Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan will remain as co-CEOs and Triple H will remain as Chief Content Officer.
Record Viewership Numbers Revealed For Wrestle Kingdom 17 On NJPW World
Record numbers for Wrestle Kingdom 17. New Japan Pro-Wrestling held Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4th from the Tokyo Dome. NJPW has previously announced that 26,085 fans attended Wrestle Kingdom 17. Now, its been revealed that 92,409 unique users were watching the event live, with 30% braving late nights and early mornings on a weekday to watch the English feed live from overseas, which was a record viewership number for the service. NJPW put out a statement.
Ric Flair Criticizes Wrestlers For Making More Money On Social Media Then In The Ring
Ric Flair criticizes wrestlers for finding ways to make money outside of the Ric ring. While many wrestlers will be grateful they have various powerful platforms to help them make money, Ric Flair isn’t so appreciative of social media. Speaking on a recent episode of Booker T’s Hall of Fame podcast, Ric Flair talked about the younger generation of wrestlers making more money with social media than with their talent.
World Wrestling Entertainment Hires JPMorgan To Lead Sales Talks
Vince McMahon is on the board. Vince McMahon returned to the board of directors this week in an effort to help secure new TV rights deals for Raw and SmackDown ahead of the contracts expiring in September 2024, as well as to look for potential bidders interested in buying the company. Today, Alex Sherman of CNBC reported that “WWE has hired JPMorgan to help the company advise on a potential sale.”
Vince McMahon Did Not Blind Side WWE Higher Ups With His WWE Return
Vince McMahon’s return was expected and was accepted as a real possibility within WWE. Dave Meltzer reported during the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio that Vince had been trying to return to the company for sometime. The veteran journalist dismissed the impression that the 77-year-old blindsided top officials with his move back to power.
What Was Covered During WWE Employee Meeting Before SmackDown
WWE held an employee wide meeting regarding Vince McMahon returning to the WWE board of directors. Fightful Select reported a few notes from this meeting prior to SmackDown. It was stressed that WWE’s day-to-day operation will not change. That being said, Triple H will remain in creative control, with Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan as the company’s co-CEOs.
Jennifer Maia vs. Casey O’Neill Being Worked On For UFC 286 in London
Casey O’Neill will attempt to continue her climb in the flyweight division when she faces Jennifer Maia at UFC 286 in London on March 18. Both Maia and O’Neill have agreed to compete but contracts are yet to be signed, per sources. UFC 286 will take place at the O2 Arena.
Viking Raiders Attack Sheamus And Drew Mclntyre After SmackDown
Drew Mclntyre and Sheamus lost to the Usos in the main event of SmackDown for the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships. Following the match, Drew and Sheamus were visibly frustrated. But, things then got worse. WWE uploaded footage of what happened when SmackDown went off the air, showing The Viking Raiders attacking Drew and Sheamus from behind and laying them out. What’s the reasoning for this? I guess we’ll have to wait and see. Check out the attack below.
Kurt Angle Is Doing Well After Knee Surgery
Kurt Angle is doing well after his double knee surgery. While speaking on The A2theK Wrestling Show, Kurt Angle opened up a bit about his double knee replacement. He said that things are going a bit better, but there was a time when he “hit a wall.”. “I’m doing...
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results: 1/7/23
WWE held its latest Saturday Night’s Main Event live show in Jackson, Mississippi at the Mississippi Coliseum on Saturday, January 7, 2023. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) are below. WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event (1/7) Results From Jackson, MS. The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford)...
Ricochet Believes 2023 Will Be His Year
Ricochet kicked off the new year by qualifying for the Royal Rumble!. In late 2022, Ricochet won the SmackDown World Cup and challenged for the Intercontinental Championship against Gunther. Though he did not win the gold, he kept the momentum up by defeated Top Dolla to qualify for the WWE Royal Rumble on January 6th. Speaking in a WWE Digital Exclusive, Ricochet was asked to speak about his qualifier win. First, he commented on Hit Row’s post-match attack and said that he was glad Braun Strowman had his back.
Dana White’s Power Slap League TBS Debut Delayed Until 1/18
Despite the ongoing trouble that UFC President Dana White is in. It appears his Power Slap League will still air on TBS, although the series premiere will launch a week later than previously announced. The new organization started by White and the UFC will have its first “Road To the...
Ethan Page Becomes The First Ever All Elite Arcade Gaming Champion, Major Implications In Place For First Defense
Ethan Page is a champion. AEW’s All Elite Arcade hosted by Evil Uno hosted a Mario Kart tournament to crown the first ever All Elite Arcade Gaming Champion. Eight competitors raced in sets of four and the two winners would race each other in the finals to determine a champion. In the first set, Kip Sabian defeated Athena, Penelope Ford and John Silver to advance to the finals. In the second set, Ethan Page and Orange Cassidy tied against Angelico and Ruby SoHo. Therefore, the finals became a three way Mario Kart race between Ethan Page, Orange Cassidy and Kip Sabian. Ethan Page ended up winning the Grand Prix and became the inaugural champion.
