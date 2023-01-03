Batista is a tattoo lover. Dave Bautista, known ti wrestling fans as ”Batista”, recently sat down with GQ to show off all of his tattoos and detail some of them including his favorites, his cover ups and even explains why he has a little Winnie The Pooh tattoo on his leg. He also talked about what tattoos were the most painful and notes one of them had to be done three times in the same session due to a mess up. You can check out the video below!

2 DAYS AGO