Eric Bischoff Believes Vince McMahon Returned To WWE In Order To Aggressively Pursue A Sale
WWE confirmed that Vince McMahon has been reinstated to the WWE Board of Directors, alongside two of his preferred candidates, George Barrios and Michelle Wilson. It was also made very clear that McMahon’s return does not guarantee a sale will happen. While speaking on the latest edition of his...
Jake Paul Signs Contract With PFL, Will Compete in ‘Super Fight’ Division, Offers Challenge to Nate Diaz
Jake Paul has officially signed his first MMA contract with the Professional Fighters League. The 25-year-old, who defeated former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva in his most recent bout this past October to improve to 6-0 in the squared circle, now owns an equity share of the MMA company. Paul is expected to compete in the Super Fight division, which will air two cards on pay-per-view in 2023.
WATCH: Jade Cargill Hits Incredible Transition To Finish Skye Blue
Skye Blue challenged Jade Cargill for the TBS Championship on AEW Battle Of The Belts 5. The match was incredible and with some distractions from Red Velvet, Skye Blue came close. In the end Jade Cargill retained her championship. But, it was in epic fashion. Skye Blue tried for a Hurricanrana, but Jade reversed it from a powerbomb position to an electric chair position, then threw Skye in the air to catch her into the Jaded finisher. It was a beautiful sight to see. Check it out below!
Lineup Revealed For NJPW And Pro Wrestling NOAH Joint Wrestle Kingdom Event
The card has been revealed. New Japan Pro-Wrestling and Pro Wrestling NOAH will collaborate on January 21st for Wrestle Kingdom 17 in Yokohama Arena. The two promotions held a joint event on January 8, 2022 as part of a three-night Wrestle Kingdom 16 event. Now, they’re back for more. Members of NOAH’s Kongo will battle members of NJPW’s Los Ingobernables de Japon in a best-of-five series. You can see the full card below.
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results: 1/7/23
WWE held its latest Saturday Night’s Main Event live show in Jackson, Mississippi at the Mississippi Coliseum on Saturday, January 7, 2023. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) are below. WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event (1/7) Results From Jackson, MS. The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford)...
ONE Championship rising star Victoria Lee dead at 18
Rising mixed martial arts phenom Victoria Lee has died. She was 18. Lee’s death occurred Dec. 26, according to an Instagram post Saturday by her older sister, ONE Championship atomweight title holder Angela Lee. A cause of death has not been shared. “She has gone too soon and our...
WATCH: Batista Shows Off His Tattoo’s For GQ
Batista is a tattoo lover. Dave Bautista, known ti wrestling fans as ”Batista”, recently sat down with GQ to show off all of his tattoos and detail some of them including his favorites, his cover ups and even explains why he has a little Winnie The Pooh tattoo on his leg. He also talked about what tattoos were the most painful and notes one of them had to be done three times in the same session due to a mess up. You can check out the video below!
Viking Raiders Attack Sheamus And Drew Mclntyre After SmackDown
Drew Mclntyre and Sheamus lost to the Usos in the main event of SmackDown for the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships. Following the match, Drew and Sheamus were visibly frustrated. But, things then got worse. WWE uploaded footage of what happened when SmackDown went off the air, showing The Viking Raiders attacking Drew and Sheamus from behind and laying them out. What’s the reasoning for this? I guess we’ll have to wait and see. Check out the attack below.
Why The New Day Stopped Their Podcast
The New Day had a podcast together, but it stopped abruptly in 2022. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted that there were a few reasons why the New Day’s podcast was nixed. Big E’s neck injury had a lot to do with it, but Xavier Woods’ schedule with G4, before the network was shut down, also played into things.
WWE Stock Closes With Big Gains After Vince McMahon’s WWE Return
Since the news of his return broke, several WWE Superstars have shown concern regarding the company’s future direction. WWE also addressed these concerns by sending out a letter to employees saying that Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan will remain as co-CEOs and Triple H will remain as Chief Content Officer.
Jericho Appreciation Society Segment Added To This Week’s Dynamite
We will hear from the JAS on this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Excalibur noted during the live broadcast of AEW Rampage last night that fans will hear from the Jericho Appreciation Society at the Kia Forum next Wednesday night on Dynamite. Plus, Adam Page will finally make his in-ring return to take on Jon Moxley. The Hangman confirmed he was medically cleared to compete during a segment on Rampage this past Friday.
Vince McMahon Did Not Blind Side WWE Higher Ups With His WWE Return
Vince McMahon’s return was expected and was accepted as a real possibility within WWE. Dave Meltzer reported during the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio that Vince had been trying to return to the company for sometime. The veteran journalist dismissed the impression that the 77-year-old blindsided top officials with his move back to power.
What Was Covered During WWE Employee Meeting Before SmackDown
WWE held an employee wide meeting regarding Vince McMahon returning to the WWE board of directors. Fightful Select reported a few notes from this meeting prior to SmackDown. It was stressed that WWE’s day-to-day operation will not change. That being said, Triple H will remain in creative control, with Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan as the company’s co-CEOs.
Record Viewership Numbers Revealed For Wrestle Kingdom 17 On NJPW World
Record numbers for Wrestle Kingdom 17. New Japan Pro-Wrestling held Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4th from the Tokyo Dome. NJPW has previously announced that 26,085 fans attended Wrestle Kingdom 17. Now, its been revealed that 92,409 unique users were watching the event live, with 30% braving late nights and early mornings on a weekday to watch the English feed live from overseas, which was a record viewership number for the service. NJPW put out a statement.
WWE NXT Live Event Results: Venice, FL 1/6/23
WWE NXT held a live event on January 6th from Venice Community Center in Venice, FL. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) are below. NXT Live Event Results From Venice, FL (1/6) – Odyssey Jones def. Javier Bernal. – Lyra Valkyrie def. Elektra Lopez. – Tony D’Angelo & Channing Lorenzo...
Falls Count Anywhere Match Set For IMPACT Hard To Kill 2023
Rich Swann is ready for war. Steve Maclin has become obsessed with gaining an opportunity at the World Championship and targeting former champion, Rich Swann. A match between the two in December ended in a double count-out, with referees having to break both men apart. Now, Rich Swann has challenged Maclin to a match at the upcoming pay-per-view on Friday, January 13. But, not just any match, a Falls Count Anywhere Match.
Kurt Angle Is Doing Well After Knee Surgery
Kurt Angle is doing well after his double knee surgery. While speaking on The A2theK Wrestling Show, Kurt Angle opened up a bit about his double knee replacement. He said that things are going a bit better, but there was a time when he “hit a wall.”. “I’m doing...
Liv Morgan Declares Herself For The Royal Rumble, Wants Number One
Tonight on SmackDown, Liv Morgan declared herself for the Royal Rumble match. She mentioned that the match sounds like chaos and she enjoys that. But, coming out at #30 would be too easy and if she had it her way, she’d come out at #1 and beat up every woman that came in and win to head to WrestleMania. Be careful what you wish for.
MLW Fusion Results – 1/5/23
Major League Wrestling aired the latest episode of MLW Fusion on January 5th. Matches were taped on September 18th from Space Event Center in Norcross, GA. The show aired on Pro Wrestling TV. Full results are below. MLW Fusion Results (12/15) – It is announced that the World Title Last...
Bayley Celebrates A Decade In WWE
Bayley thanks fans after over a decade in WWE. Bayley signed with WWE in 2013 and reported to the developmental brand of NXT where she would become one of the brands biggest babyface stars, capturing the NXT Women’s Championship from Sasha Banks. She has gone on to become a multi time Women’s Champion and is currently a member of the RAW roster, feuding with Becky Lynch.
