Read full article on original website
Related
Agriculture Online
Australia set for record 42 mln T wheat crop as harvest wraps up -traders
SINGAPORE, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Australia wheat production is expected to rise to a record 42 million tonnes as results from the final phase of harvest show higher yields in the world's second-largest exporter of the grain, traders and an analyst said. Higher Australian wheat output comes at a time...
Agriculture Online
Ukraine 2022 grain harvest 93% complete at 49.5 mln T - ministry
KYIV, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Ukrainian farms had harvested 49.5 million tonnes of grain from 93% of the expected area as of Jan. 6, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. The ministry said in a statement farmers had harvested 10.7 million hectares of crops, with the grain yield averaging 4.64 tonnes per hectare.
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat firms, set for biggest weekly loss in 6 months on Black Sea supplies
SINGAPORE, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures edged higher on Friday but the market is on track for its biggest weekly decline in six months, as ample supplies from the Black Sea region weighed on prices. Soybeans and corn ticked higher, recouping some of recent losses with both market...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Activists accuse India of lapses in genetically modified mustard approval
NEW DELHI, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Indian authorities rushed approvals for a locally developed genetically modified (GM) mustard variety by violating environmental regulations, a group of activists opposed to GM crops said on Friday. In October, India granted environmental clearance for indigenously developed GM mustard seeds, paving the way for...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-France's top grain export terminal eyes 14% rise in 2022/23 tonnage
PARIS, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Senalia, operator of France's largest grain export terminal, aims to load 4.6 million tonnes of cereals in the 2022/23 season to June 30, up nearly 14% from 2021/22, supported by Chinese demand and war disruption to Black Sea trade, it said on Friday. France is...
Shankar Mishra, Wells Fargo VP of operations, fired after urinating on 72-year-old woman
A vice president at banking giant Wells Fargo has been fired after he was accused of urinating on a 72-year-old woman while traveling between New York City and Mumbai in November.
Agriculture Online
EXPLAINER-How strained China-Australia relations hit trade in coal, barley, beef and wine
Jan 6 (Reuters) - China is resuming coal trade with Australia after a three-year halt following strained relations between the two countries over wider issues. China and Australia's relations had been strained since 2018 when Canberra banned Huawei Technologies from its 5G broadband network. The relationship deteriorated further in 2020...
Agriculture Online
CBOT TRENDS-Wheat up 5 cents; corn up 4-5 cents; soy up 12-15 cents
CHICAGO, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Friday. WHEAT - Up 5 cents per bushel. * Wheat futures climb overnight, though gains were capped...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat ends higher in turnaround from nearly four-week low
(Adds closing prices, details on Argentina weather) Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures turned higher on short covering and bargain buying on Thursday after dropping to their lowest price in almost four weeks, analysts said. Corn and soybeans set two-week lows as concerns about demand and economic headwinds, including the...
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-CME lean hogs extend slide to three-month low
CHICAGO, Jan 6 (Reuters) - CME Group lean hog futures sank to a three-month low and closed weaker for the seventh consecutive session on Friday on concerns about weak demand, brokers said. An increase in hog weights also hung over the market, after recent winter storms delayed processing and backed...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-World food prices hit record high in 2022
PARIS, Jan 6 (Reuters) - A surge in the cost of most food commodities last year, as the disruption caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine raised concerns of shortages, sent the U.N. food agency's average price index to the highest level on record. The Food and Agriculture Organization's (FAO) food...
Agriculture Online
How to manage risk in cattle
The most recent USDA Cattle on Feed report confirmed the cattle herd is continuing to shrink, and high beef prices will likely be with consumers for some time. Cattle in feedlots came in at 98% of a year ago. High input costs and, more importantly, persistent drought conditions in the western half of the United States are a one-two punch that cow calf and backgrounders have experienced.
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Farm Bureau, Deere & Co sign MOU ensuring farmers' "right to repair" equipment
CHICAGO, Jan 8 (Reuters) - The American Farm Bureau Federation and machinery manufacturer Deere & Co signed a memorandum of understanding on Sunday that ensures farmers have the right to repair their own farm equipment or go to an independent technician. As the agriculture sector accelerates its adoption of technology,...
China reopening borders after three years of 'zero-COVID'
Travelers started entering China by land, sea, and air on Sunday as the country reopened borders following three years of its draconian "zero-COVID" policy.
Agriculture Online
Soybeans regain the week's losses at close | Friday, January 6, 2023
Soybeans closed up 21¢ to end the week at $14.92, regaining the losses since Tuesday's close. Corn closed up less than a penny at $6.53. CBOT wheat ended the day down 4¢. KC wheat is down 8¢. Minneapolis wheat is down 7¢. Live cattle closed down...
Comments / 0