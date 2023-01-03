Read full article on original website
Pariplay Bolsters US Expansion Efforts with Caesars Partnership
The NeoGames subsidiary announced the news via its official website and social media accounts. Pariplay continues its streak of high-profile partnerships as it consolidates its presence in the North American market. Cooperating with Caesars is a significant milestone for the developer, as partnering with such a leading gaming company proves the quality and desirability of its products.
Streaks Gaming Becomes First Conversational Gaming Firm on LSE
Streaks Gaming managed to raise GBP 3 million ($3.6 million) with the major part of the funding being provided by finance incubator AQRU PLC, which invested GBP 2.3 million ($2.7 million) in Streaks Gaming shares. Streaks Gaming Raises GBP 3M from IPO on LSE. The Initial Public Offering of Streaks...
Gambling.com Acquired New Domain – Casinos.com
Gambling.com has been busy solidifying its market positions but this has happened in a unique way when it comes to affiliate businesses, and its growth is indisputable. Although news of this started making the rounds back in November 2022, the press release mentions that the launch of the new website will be sometime this year. While the exact date wasn’t specified, there was concrete information about the launch markets – the US, UK, Ireland, Canada, and New Zealand markets would be served first.
