Australian shares open flat; BHP rose 2% to $46.99
Australian shares opened flat on Friday as upbeat economic data from the U.S. and the Federal Reserve's hawkish monetary policy stance stoked fears of prolonged interest rate hikes. In the first 15 minutes of trade this morning, the ASX200 index was slightly up. It was trading at 7,075 points, up from yesterday's close of 7,063 points.
Which Crypto Companies Have Gone Bankrupt Recently
The crypto markets have been volatile due to unexpected occurrences that have unfolded throughout the years. Many crypto enterprises have gone bankrupt over the years due to massive hacks, scams, or mismanagement, resulting in the loss of billions of dollars in investor capital.
3 ASX penny stocks are catching investors’ attention on Friday
PharmAust (ASX: PAA) completed its first trial of six patients for its lead drug candidate, monepantel. Gold Mountain (ASX: GMN) reported the results for 28 rock chip samples collected from the Juremal, Cerro Corá and Porta D’Agua projects. EQ Resources (ASX: EQR) had completed the first $5 million drawdown from Regal Resources Royalties Fund.
ASX to open flat. Magellan assets slide
Australian shares were poised to open flat. Newcrest receives early repayment of gold prepay credit facility from Lundin Gold. Helios Energy reports that the Frack Job for Presidio Well is expected to start next week and Magellan experienced net outflows of $2.6 billion.
Party City plans bankruptcy within weeks - WSJ
Jan 6 (Reuters) - Party City Holdco Inc is preparing to file for bankruptcy within weeks as its cash dwindled and inflation dampened sales, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. The party supplies retailer is in discussions with its bondholders to convert debt...
Fujitsu Ltd Says It Bought Back 1,946,700 Own Shares Worth 35.5 Billion Yen In December
* FUJITSU LTD SAYS IT BOUGHT BACK 1,946,700 OWN SHARES WORTH 35.5 BILLION YEN IN DECEMBER
P-Ban.Com Corp Says It Bought Back 30,900 Own Shares Worth 16.1 Million Yen In December
* P-BAN.COM CORP SAYS IT BOUGHT BACK 30,900 OWN SHARES WORTH 16.1 MILLION YEN IN DECEMBER
Britain No Trousers Tube Ride
People walk out form a train as they take part in the annual event "No Trousers Tube Ride" in London, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. The No Trousers Tube Ride returns to London, the first time the event had taken place since January 2020, due to Covid. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Will this commodity pack a punch in 2023?
Uranium futures peaked at USD64.50 per pound in mid-April 2022. Nuclear power has reduced carbon dioxide emissions by 66 gigatonnes globally in the past 50 years. Owing to its role in global power supply, uranium is expected to be among the top priorities in 2023. The Resources and Energy Quarterly...
Frasers' Hugo Boss exposure falls to $691 mln
LONDON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - British sportswear retailer Frasers Group said on Friday its maximum exposure to German fashion house Hugo Boss had fallen to 580 million pounds ($691 million). Frasers, which was formerly called Sports Direct and is on a drive to move upmarket, said it now holds 3.9%...
DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to Mar. 30
Today in Washington ---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- TUESDAY, JANUARY 10 MANILA - Philippines' central bank launches 2022 financial stability report. - 0600 GMT MANILA - Philippine central bank Governor Felipe Medalla speaks at a business media roundtable. – 0100 GMT BUCHAREST - Romania Central Bank holds Board meeting on monetary policy issues. THURSDAY, JANUARY 12 BELGRADE - National Bank of Serbia holds executive board meeting, expected to announce interest rate decision. JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana hosts a meeting with the country's delegation to the World Economic Forum in Davos – 0630 GMT. WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 18 SEOUL - Bank of Korea governor Rhee Chang-yong holds a press conference with foreign media in Seoul to speak on South Korea's monetary policy conditions compared with major economies. - 0600 GMT KUALA LUMPUR - Central Bank of Malaysia monetary policy committee meeting (to Jan. 19) FRIDAY, JANUARY 20 BUCHAREST - Romania Central Bank published minutes of the board meeting on monetary policy issues - 10 January 2023 - 1300 GMT MONDAY, JANUARY 23 ISLAMABAD - Pakistan central bank releases monetary policy decision TUESDAY, JANUARY 24 BUDAPEST - Hungarian central bank holds its rate-setting meeting. WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 25 SANTIAGO - Central Bank of Chile holds monetary policy committee meeting. (To Jan. 26) BANGKOK - Bank of Thailand announces Monetary policy decision LILONGWE - Reserve Bank of Malawi holds a monetary policy committee meeting (to January 26). THURSDAY, JANUARY 26 KYIV - National Bank of Ukraine holds a monetary policy meeting. MONDAY, JANUARY 30.
Icelandair Number Of Passengers Up At 233,500 In December
* IN DECEMBER 2022, NUMBER OF ICELANDAIR'S PASSENGERS WAS 233,500, COMPARED TO 168,500 IN DECEMBER 2021. * TOTAL NUMBER OF PASSENGERS IN 2022 REACHED AROUND 3.7 MILLION, COMPARED TO 1.5 MILLION IN 2021, AN INCREASE OF 150% BETWEEN YEARS. * LOAD FACTOR ON INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS WAS 73%, COMPARED TO 71%...
Trackwise Designs Raises About 4.76 Mln Stg Via Placing
* RAISED, IN AGGREGATE, ABOUT £4.76 MILLION (BEFORE EXPENSES) THROUGH PLACING, SUBSCRIPTION AND OPEN OFFER
ASX lithium penny shares with decent show in last one year
The growing popularity of electric vehicles is boosting the demand for lithium-based batteries. Many ASX-listed lithium-focused players are undertaking aggressive moves to boost their journey in the hot battery mineral market. With a growing inclination toward net-zero emissions and sustainable energy sources, the lithium market has witnessed a boom which...
Energy stocks to watch in Q1 2023
Energy bills for average UK households almost doubled between November 2021 and November 2022. In November 2021, this average household energy bill stood at £1,277, £1,223 lower than in November 2022. Energy bills have risen by a significant amount over the past year. The latest data from the...
Apple Hires Workers In India As It Looks To Open First Flagship Stores - FT
* APPLE HIRES WORKERS IN INDIA AS IT LOOKS TO OPEN FIRST FLAGSHIP STORES - FT
