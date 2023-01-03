Catherine of Braganza: Roman Catholic Bride for a Protestant King. Infanta Catarina Henriquetta de Bragança was born at Vila Vicosa in Alentejo, Portugal, on the 25th November 1638. She was one of five surviving children born to devout Roman Catholics Joao, 8th Duke of Braganza (John) and his wife, Luisa Maria de Guzman. In 1640 Joao claimed the Portuguese throne from the Spanish as King Juan IV "The Fortunate." War between the two powers did not conclude until 1648 when Spain finally recognised Portuguese independence and six decades of Spanish rule over Portugal ended.

