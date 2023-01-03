Read full article on original website
owlcation.com
Catherine of Braganza's Rude Awakening to Life as Stuart Queen Consort
Catherine of Braganza: Roman Catholic Bride for a Protestant King. Infanta Catarina Henriquetta de Bragança was born at Vila Vicosa in Alentejo, Portugal, on the 25th November 1638. She was one of five surviving children born to devout Roman Catholics Joao, 8th Duke of Braganza (John) and his wife, Luisa Maria de Guzman. In 1640 Joao claimed the Portuguese throne from the Spanish as King Juan IV "The Fortunate." War between the two powers did not conclude until 1648 when Spain finally recognised Portuguese independence and six decades of Spanish rule over Portugal ended.
gamblingnews.com
Greentube Boost Presence in LatAm by Inking New Deal with LatamWin
NOVOMATIC Interactive’s division has been given the green light to provide its selection of games to Latamwin’s customers located in Chile. Local players will this way get access to iconic titles including Diamond Link: Mighty Elephant, Lucky Lady’s Charm deluxe, and Book of Ra deluxe, along with a plethora of fresh games like Dragon Blitz, Twin Spinner Book of Ra, and Diamond Link: Oasis Riches. The Mexican market will soon follow suit.
Cricket-South Africa fight eases embarrassment of series loss for skipper Elgar
SYDNEY, Jan 8 (Reuters) - South Africa captain Dean Elgar said the hurt and embarrassment he felt at the series defeat in Australia had been ameliorated a little by his team's battling performance to save a draw in the final test on Sunday.
Aryna Sabalenka triumphs in women's final at Adelaide International
Second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka, who hadn't won a title since May 2021, took out qualifier Linda Noskova 6-2 7-6 (4) in the women's final at the Adelaide International.
