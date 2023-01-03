Read full article on original website
Related
Jack Ma, the billionaire founder of Alibaba who disappeared from public view in 2020, appears to resurface in Thailand as he prepares to give up control of his company
The Bangkok restaurant Jay Fai posted a picture of the elusive billionaire on Instagram just hours before he ceded control of the company he founded.
gamblingnews.com
Unions NSW Support Perrottet’s Proposal for Cashless Gaming Cards
The leader of the unions in NSW Mark Morey said that cashless gaming cards for pokier are needed to combat problem gambling and urged Labor to support the reform before the state election in March 2023. NSW’s top union leader backed Premier Dominic Perrottet’s proposal for a transition to cashless...
Comments / 0