VERMILION, Ohio — Check your tickets!. Although nobody hit the $320 million jackpot in the Powerball drawing for Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, the Ohio Lottery says a $2 million ticket was sold in Northeast Ohio. The winning ticket, which matched 5/5 numbers, was sold at the Get-Go in Vermilion.
From scenic lakes in the north to mountains and rolling hills in the south, there's no shortage of beauty here in the state of Ohio and it comes as no surprise that there are also many beautiful restaurants located here too.
If the answer is yes and you're in the state of Ohio, you should consider visiting these local businesses (this list is not at all meant to be comprehensive!). If you're in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with this family-owned restaurant, which has been serving great seafood since 1973. Customers love their fresh walleye, which can be ordered fried, broiled, or sautéed. Patrons also enjoy their deep-fried oysters (the restaurant also offers oysters Rockefeller with spinach sauce, bacon, and swiss cheese and oysters Remick with Remick sauce and swiss cheese), Alaskan king crab legs, Alaskan snow crab legs, and fried yellow lake perch. If you have room for dessert, check out the key lime pie.
CLEVELAND — Although nobody hit the $785 million jackpot in the Mega Millions lottery drawing for Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2022, there were still plenty of people who won smaller prizes throughout Ohio. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News...
A surge of warm air led to a record high of 65 degrees in Columbus on Dec. 30, and a balmy 58 early on New Year's Eve, accompanied by a half-inch of rain that led to areas of dense fog to start the New Year.
House Bill 106 was introduced in the current legislative session on January 5. The bill received support from Kentucky State Representative in Lexington’s 88th District, Cherlynn Stevenson, Newport’s State Representative Rachel Roberts, and Derrick Graham, a dedicated House Representative since 2003. The Bill Could Bring 26 New Amendments.
For the latest severe weather alerts, visit our Weather Alerts page. Lewis County SEVERE Flash Flood Warning Tue, Jan 3, 2023, 9:25 AM EST THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN WILMINGTON HAS ISSUED A * FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR… NORTHWESTERN LEWIS COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN KENTUCKY… EASTERN MASON COUNTY IN NORTHERN KENTUCKY… SOUTHERN ADAMS COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN OHIO… […]
COLUMBUS — Today Governor Mike DeWine signed Senate Bill 288 into, law prohibiting Ohioans from using phones and other devices while driving. With SB 288, distracted driving becomes a primary offense, and law enforcement will be given more tools to combat it. The bill will allow drivers to be stopped by police solely for holding or using a cellphone while driving.
A week and a half after an earthquake in Northwestern Ohio, a second tremor has been recorded in the western part of the state. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 2.4 magnitude earthquake was detected Sunday night centered in Darke County, about 45 miles northwest of Dayton. On December...
If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local bakeries (this list is not at all comprehensive!). In addition to fresh produce, Smith Farm Market offers delicious baked goods, including excellent pies. Locals love their Dutch apple, banana cream, coconut cream, and blackberry pies. They're also known for Grandma Sally's pies (Grandma Sally is the grandmother of one of the owners, and these pies are made from her recipes), which are one-crust pies filled with fresh in-season fruits and berries. Smith Farm Market also has delectable cookies (try the pumpkin spice or chewy caramel pecan), fudge (samples are available!), brownies, and cheesecakes.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Some Ohio workers are getting a boost in their pay as the state's minimum wage has increased to $10.10 per hour for non-tipped employees. This change, which took effect on Jan. 1, 2023, marks an increase of 80 cents per hour when compared to last year.
Ohio residents who qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program (SNAP) benefits receive their payments according to the same schedule every month, based on the last digit of their case number....
Mashed, which coins itself as multi-platform publication for those who love to eat and cook, rounded up all the locations featured on his show to come up with a list of the top diner, drive-in or dive in every state.
While Ohio is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in Portage County along the Cuyahoga River in northeast Ohio. Keep reading to learn more.
CLEVELAND — Check your tickets Northeast Ohio!. Although nobody hit the $685 million jackpot in the Mega Millions lottery drawing for Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, one Ohioan is waking up as a millionaire after matching five numbers. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday...
The man accused of killing a young couple who were sitting with two babies is back in Mississippi after being captured in Ohio in November. The Laure Leader-Call reports that Ronald Buckley, 20, was returned to Mississippi after he waived extradition in Ohio. Buckley is charged with two counts of...
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Authorities have identified the body recovered from Lake Erie on Thursday as that of a Lakewood man, who had been missing for more than a month. Adam Harry, 33, was pulled out of the water by Cleveland Metroparks police and Cleveland firefighters about 4 p.m. in the 8700 block of Lakeshore Boulevard, according to a spokesman from Cleveland Metroparks, and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
According to Arkansas Advocate, Judge Timothy Fox is expected to rule on the matter of Legends Resort and Casino and their entitlement to open a new casino in Pope County. The ruling will be made public in the upcoming days, putting an end to the four-year controversy regarding who should be the rightful operator of the fourth authorized casino in Arkansas.
(WSAZ) -- Tuesday, a flood warning is in effect for several counties in the region. According to the National Weather Service, the following counties are under a flood warning until 7:45 p.m.:. OHIO. Athens. Gallia. Jackson. Lawrence. Meigs. Vinton. KENTUCKY. Greenup. WEST VIRGINIA. Mason. Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and...
There’s something particularly unsettling about an abandoned amusement park—the crowds, excitement, and laughter that once filled the park seem to linger long after the park shutters its doors.
