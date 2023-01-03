Read full article on original website
Bill could make daylight saving time permanent in Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas Rep. Johnny Rye wrote house bill 1039, which would put daylight saving time into effect year-round, after listening to community concerns and voters reaching out to him about the topic. “Starting in November at around 4 p.m., there’s a lot of folks that’s going home...
The Year End Report: 2022 Top 10 Most Dangerous Towns in Arkansas
Looks like crime is up in the state of Arkansas. The year-end report is out and some things have changed over the past year on what towns are the most dangerous in Arkansas. This new report shows that a higher crime rate is not necessarily in the larger more populated towns. The increase in violent crime and property crime should seriously have us worried.
Former Arkansas State Representative dies
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Former Arkansas State Representative Boyce “Bobby” Hogue died on Monday, Jan. 2. Hogue, who was elected to the Arkansas House in 1979, represented Jonesboro for nearly 20 years. During his legislative career, Hogue served as House Speaker for two consecutive terms. He also served...
Arkansas man celebrates birthday with $100,000 lottery win
LAVACA, Ark. — A lucky resident of Lavaca in Sebastian County purchased a Quick Pick Powerball ticket that turned into a $100,000 prize. Randall Overbey was celebrating his birthday when he discovered that he matched four white balls and the Powerball number 22. “I was at work when I...
History Uncovered: Battle Over a Bridge
Historic marker at the site of Colbert's Ferry, at the Red River where I-35 crosses from Texas into OklahomaPhoto byTrisha Faye. Have you traveled north on Highway 35 from Texas into Oklahoma? As you crossed the Red River, did you know that that was the site of a Texas stand-off ninety years ago?
Powerball $92 million jackpot claimed in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – After more than a month of waiting, a winning Powerball jackpot prize has been claimed by a local Kansas resident. The Kansas Lottery said that a person living in Johnson County claimed the ticket anonymously. The winner waited 47 days to claim the prize money after the $92,900,000 jackpot was hit […]
Latest on possible Severe Weather Outbreak January 2-3, 2023
Day 1 Convective OutlookPhoto byStorm Prediction Center. Tornadoes are possible for the first few days of 2023 in the Southern United States which have already been ravaged by several severe outbreaks towards the end of 2021. Severe thunderstorms are likely Monday from Eastern Oklahoma, Eastern Texas, Arkansas, and Louisiana. A few strong tornadoes are possible, as well as large hail and damaging winds. The storms will occur in the afternoon and could continue well into the night. Another outbreak of severe weather is possible tomorrow as well when this system shifts off to the east.
Governor Abbott has Alerted Texas Agencies to Prepare for Bad Winter Weather
Governor Abbott at a weather response in February 2021Photo byTwitter. The National Weather Service is forecasting severe weather and flash flooding. Texas Governor Greg Abbott is used to weather emergencies in Texas as well as other locations.
What illnesses are spreading in Arkansas?
As Christmas gatherings are winding down, illnesses are still spreading across Arkansas. If you get sick, what sickness could you have?
Long-running lawsuit on Arkansas’ fourth casino license nears conclusion
A judge expects to rule in the coming days on whether Legends Resort and Casino is entitled to open a casino in Pope County. Both sides promise to appeal to the Arkansas Supreme Court, but a decision at the circuit court level will finally begin to resolve the nearly four-year-old question of who should operate […] The post Long-running lawsuit on Arkansas’ fourth casino license nears conclusion appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
LIHEAP applications open for Arkansas residents
ARKANSAS, USA — The application period for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) will begin in most areas on Jan. 9. This program is funded through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and helps eligible residents receive financial assistance for winter utilities. Eligibility is determined by...
Several homes in Arkansas damaged as tornado watches in effect throughout the South
(NEW YORK) — Multiple homes were damaged in Jessieville, Arkansas, on Monday after a possible tornado passed through the area, law enforcement officials told ABC News. Garland County Sherriff’s Office Deputy Courtney Kizer said 14 homes were damaged, with at least two homes so severely damaged that several families would not be able to live in them again.
8 new Oklahoma laws to go into effect Jan. 1
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Eight laws will go into effect in Oklahoma on Jan. 1, 2023. SB 418 - This law creates the Oklahoma Inform Act, which ensures online stores make sure third-party sellers are authentic. The specific target is people trying to sell stolen goods. HB 3365 -...
Missouri National Guard to deploy 294th Engineer Company
CARTHAGE, Mo - Family members, friends, and supporters gathered at Carthage High School as some area national guard members prepare to head overseas. Mothers, daughters, sons, and husbands -- like franklin queen are just some of the Missouri national guardsmen deploying to the Horn of Africa. These soldiers underwent countless...
Transgender Missouri inmate scheduled to be executed Tuesday
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Nearly 1,600 death row inmates have been put to death in the U.S. since 1977, but an execution scheduled for Tuesday in Missouri would be the first of an openly transgender woman. Amber McLaughlin, 49, is set to die for stalking a former girlfriend and stabbing her to death nearly 20 years […]
Chilly and Cold Winter Temperatures Return to Oklahoma
I don't know about you, but these beautiful 60-degree days we've had post arctic blast have been BEAUTIFUL! But, alas, Oklahoma is still in the dead of winter, so that means cooler temperatures are on the horizon. It won't be in the teens again - we hope - but it...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tornado Watch issued for several northern Arkansas counties
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - You should have all eyes on the skies beginning Monday evening. The Storm Prediction Center issued a Tornado Watch for several counties in northern Arkansas. The watch last until 9 p.m. It includes these counties:. Benton, Ark. Carroll, Ark. Izard, Ark. Madison, Ark. Newton, Ark. Searcy,...
Tornado Watch Issued for Parts of Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Arkansas Now Through Midnight
Issued or Partial Issued States: TX, OK, LA, AR – Map inside shows affected state areas. Site: National Weather Force has issued a Tornado Watch effective now through midnight local time tonight …
Mountain Lions In Kansas: What You Need to Know
Residents of Kansas are no strangers to abundant wildlife. The state is home to many wonderful species. However, there is one particular species of animal that captures nearly everyone’s imagination. And that is the elusive mountain lion. News reports and trail camera footage clearly show the presence of the large cat throughout the state. But do mountain lions live in Kansas? Or are they merely passing through?
Louisiana sheriff deputy, 26 dies while on vacation in Colorado
LOUISIANA (KLFY) The Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office announced Friday it was mourning the loss of one of their own who died while on vacation in Colorado. Sheriff Aaron Mitchell said Deputy Adam Nelson, 26 passed away Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. According to Mitchell, Nelson suffered a medical event while on vacation with his family. “We […]
