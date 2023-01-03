Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale's Moira faces police trouble and 8 more big soap moments airing this week
Struggling to keep track of the constant stream of soap spoilers? Fear not, as every Sunday Digital Spy picks out the biggest and best storylines hitting your screens in the week ahead. 1. Emmerdale: Moira, Kyle, Amy, Mack and Matty face the police. (Wednesday at 7.30pm on ITV) As the...
digitalspy.com
9 huge EastEnders questions that still need answering after Christmas episodes
EastEnders spoilers follow. It came, it delivered, and now it's all over, but as always, EastEnders' Christmas and New Year episodes have given us a lot to think about. Following stunts, secrets revealed, unannounced exits – and a couple of major story twists that had been kept out of episode spoilers beforehand – EastEnders is firing on all cylinders at the moment.
digitalspy.com
Home and Away couple Luke Mitchell and Rebecca Breeds celebrate 10-year milestone
Home and Away star Luke Mitchell and Rebecca Breeds have marked their 10-year wedding anniversary on social media. While they've both gone on to find fame in Hollywood since their time on the show came to an end around a decade ago, they both starting dating all the way back in 2009 when they were both on the soap.
digitalspy.com
Doom Patrol boss reacts to cancellation rumours following season 4’s mid-season finale
Doom Patrol season 4 spoilers follow. Doom Patrol showrunner Jeremy Carver has responded to cancellation rumours following season 4’s mid-season finale. The Worlds of DC series finished on an especially bleak note before its midseason break, with the Doom Patrol's efforts to stop the rise of Immortus seemingly going down in flames.
digitalspy.com
Death in Paradise fans have exit fears after premiere
Death in Paradise series 12 episode 1 spoilers follow. Death in Paradise fans have taken to social media to express their worries about a potential exit for a major character. The BBC detective series returned to screens on Friday (January 6), with DI Neville Parker (Ralf Little) solving a case where an astronomer fell to his death.
Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'
[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street's Fiz and Tyrone to face more Hope drama this year
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street has confirmed more trouble for Fiz and Tyrone Dobbs following their romantic Christmas Day wedding. The couple's relationship is back on solid ground after a difficult couple of years, but problems with their daughter Hope are far from over. Last year, Hope became fixated...
digitalspy.com
Arrow star Stephen Amell gives update on delayed season 2 of show Heels
Arrow star Stephen Amell has finally given fans an update on the delayed second season of his show Heels. Following the success of the show's first run, US network Starz renewed the wrestling drama in November 2021. However, since then, no new episodes have aired, even though the second season...
digitalspy.com
The Traitors star Maddy Smedley reveals whether she'd return to EastEnders
The Traitors star Maddy Smedley has weighed in on the possibility of making a return to EastEnders, admitting she is keen to go back to Walford. The BBC reality show star actually appeared on the soap back in 2021 as the character of Rita, a homeless woman who has an encounter with Bailey Baker.
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street's Abi Webster to reunite with face from her past
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street's producer Iain MacLeod has promised a light-hearted storyline for Abi Webster this year. Abi featured prominently in the first half of 2022 thanks to her baby storyline with Toyah and Imran Habeeb. Since finally winning custody of her young son Alfie, Abi has taken a turn out of the spotlight while other characters take centre stage.
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street star Cherylee Houston returns to filming after long absence
Coronation Street star Cherylee Houston, who plays Izzy Armstrong on the ITV soap, has retuned to filming after a long absence. Cherylee has been part of Coronation Street for 12 years, but she hasn't appeared on the cobbles since 2020 due to the pandemic. The actress has a connective tissue...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders confirms issue-based HIV storyline for Zack Hudson
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has confirmed an issue-based HIV storyline for Zack Hudson. In upcoming scenes, Zack will be surprised by a visit from old friend Brett — who will urge Zack to get tested for HIV because he recently was diagnosed with the virus. In time, Zack will...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders tops BBC's iPlayer ratings for Christmas fortnight
The BBC has released the stats for iPlayer over the Christmas period from December 20 to January 2, and EastEnders has come out on top. The broadcaster revealed that more content was streamed than ever over the festive period, with December 23, Christmas Day and New Year's Day all having a 25% or more increase in terms of viewership.
digitalspy.com
SEAL Team star's new show Fire Country has future revealed
SEAL Team star Max Thieriot's show Fire Country has been renewed for a second season. According to The Wrap, the CBS firefighter drama has been hugely popular since its premiere. It has attracted 8 million viewers an episode, with 10 million people tuning in through the network's streaming platforms. Speaking...
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks airs shock twist ahead of Eric Foster story climax
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks aired another shock twist in the Eric Foster misogyny storyline, ahead of next week's hour long special. Over the past few months fans have watched as Angus Castle-Doughty's character has become radicalised by incel culture, with tonight's (January 6) first-look episode seeing Maxine Minniver abducted by Eric as she tried to gather evidence against him.
digitalspy.com
Rahul Kohli's new movie Next Exit confirms UK release
We were big fans of Next Exit when it was released in the US last year, so we're excited to exclusively reveal that the movie has confirmed its UK release. The movie is set in a not-too-distant future where a research scientist (played by Karen Gillan) proves that she can track people after death, with her radical study looking for volunteers for a pain-free passing to the afterlife.
digitalspy.com
Stranger Things gear gets huge price cut ahead of final season on Netflix
Since its inception back in 2016, Stranger Things has become a huge cultural phenomenon across the globe. While season five of the hit Netflix series isn't set to hit our screens for quite some time yet, merchandise website Lost Universe is currently having a sale across their official Stranger Things gear to get you excited in the meantime.
digitalspy.com
Former Love Island star responds to the show's social media ban for contestants
Former Love Island star Faye Winter has given her thoughts on the social media ban for contestants in the upcoming season, calling the decision "sad" but "necessary". Faye, who took part in the 2021 season, gave her thoughts on the new rule when asked by a fan during an Instagram Q&A.
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks star Alex Fletcher reveals shock over Diane twist in hour-long special
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks star Alex Fletcher has shared more details of the tragic times ahead for the Hutchinson family as Eric Foster goes on the attack next week. Alex's character Diane Hutchinson will be among those taking centre stage in an hour-long special, which sees Eric's issue-based storyline come...
digitalspy.com
Hellbound stars reunite in first trailer for new Netflix movie
Hellbound stars Kim Hyun-joo and Ryu Kyung-soo have reunited in the first trailer for the new Netflix movie JUNG_E. Directed by Hellbound creator Yeon Sang-ho and set in the year 2194, the film stars Kim Hyun-joo in the titular role of Jung_E, a mercenary whose brain is cloned and developed into AI.
Comments / 0