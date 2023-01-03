ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Idaho murders - update: Suspect Bryan Kohberger arrives at court for extradition hearing

By Andrea Blanco,Rachel Sharp and Bevan Hurley
The Independent
 4 days ago

Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger has arrived at the Monroe County Courthouse in Pennsylvania ahead of an extradition hearing on Tuesday afternoon.

The 28-year-old criminology PhD student is set to waive his extradition rights, kickstarting the process of transporting him from Pennsylvania to Idaho where he faces murder charges.

NewsNation’s Brian Entin captured footage of Mr Kohberger being taken from a van into the court handcuffed and wearing red prison fatigues.

Mr Kohberger showed no reaction as reporters shouted questions at him. His extradition hearing is due to begin at 3.30pm EST.

Kaylee Goncalves’ father Steve Goncalves has vowed to be in court to ensure his daughter’s alleged killer is “sick of knowing that these people won’t let it go”.

Following the hearing, the suspect could be back in Idaho as soon as Tuesday evening or Wednesday morning, according to his public defender Jason LaBar.

Once he returns to Idaho, new details will likely emerge about what led authorities to arrest him on suspicion of the murders of Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in Moscow on 13 November – with the criminal complaint expected to be unsealed.

MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

The Independent

