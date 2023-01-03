Read full article on original website
Meta is Bringing One of Its Most Popular VR Games to PSVR 2 – Road to VR
Who would have thought one VR’s most popular games was coming to Sony’s next-gen VR headset? Probably everyone, but now the company has confirmed it is indeed bringing Beat Saber to PSVR 2. Announced during Sony’s CES 2023 keynote, Beat Saber is said to be “in development” for...
Hitman 3 Getting Rebranded as World of Assassination, Will Fuse Entire Trilogy Into One Package
Hitman 3, the newest in the line of IO Interactive’s sandbox stealth games, is being rebranded as “Hitman World of Assassination.” The change, however, isn’t just cosmetic, as the preceding games in the new trilogy — Hitman 1 and Hitman 2 — will also soon be packaged alongside to form one game. The update is scheduled to go into effect on January 26 and is aimed at easing distribution and avoiding confusion for new players over which edition to buy since all game content is interwoven into DLCs and locations. Those who already own Hitman 3 will get a free upgrade to this new game across all major platforms.
Xbox Series X Selling at 10 Percent Discount on Flipkart at Rs. 49,900
Xbox Series X is currently selling at launch price on Flipkart. The online storefront is offering a 10 percent discount on Microsoft’s flagship new-gen console, which recently saw a price hike to Rs. 55,990. The 4K Blu-ray-equipped system is now available for Rs. 49,990, as part of the storewide Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale, running until January 8. Of course, you can avail an extra 10 percent discount using certain credit cards — Bank of Baroda, IDFC FIRST, and Yes Bank — or opt for some minor price cuts for other products you order from Flipkart.
Vrgineers Announce Wireless Module for XTAL Headset
Vrgineers, the team behind enterprise-focused wide-FOV VR headsets, announced at CES 2023 this week that it’s releasing a wireless version of its latest XTAL VR headset. To realize the newest flavor of XTAL coming to enterprise, the company worked with IMRNext to create a belt-style Wi-Fi transmission module that includes what Vrgineers call “a powerful battery pack.”
AMD Ryzen 7000 X3D Desktop CPUs With 3D Vcache, First Fully Integrated Datacentre Chip Announced at CES 2023
In addition to a slew of laptop CPUs and GPUs, AMD CEO Dr Lisa Su also made a variety of announcements about desktop and datacentre products at her CES 2023 opening keynote in Las Vegas. The top-end Ryzen 7000 X3D series CPUs with integrated 3D Vcache are billed as the world’s most powerful CPUs for gaming, displacing the recently launched Ryzen 9 7950X at the top of AMD’s stack. There are also new mainstream desktop CPUs with limited support for overclocking, which AMD promises will hit attractive price points. The new Instinct MI300 is what AMD calls the world’s first integrated datacentre chip, combining CPU and GPU cores plus more, while the new Alveo A70 plug-in accelerator card leverages the company’s new XDNA AI acceleration architecture.
Overwatch 2’s Battle for Olympus Event Is Now Live, Heroes Fashioned After Greek Myth
Overwatch 2’s Battle for Olympus limited-time event is now live. The latest update ushers in the new seasonal mode, which introduces a free-for-all deathmatch game featuring seven select Heroes, reimagined as Greek gods, goddesses, and creatures. Blizzard Entertainment had previously dropped a trailer for the event, teasing some of the new god-like abilities that stack on top of your champions’ ultimates. The studio has now shared some patch notes that break down each ability, alongside a global leaderboard that serves to immortalise a hero with an in-game statue. The event is scheduled to run until January 19.
‘The Sea Beast’ Sequel in the Works Following Massive Success of First Film | Movies, Netflix
The animated feature film was a big hit for Netflix and became the biggest animated movie on the streamer. It also held the second-longest tenure in the streaming service’s Top 10 list for a film released in 2022. Now, writer Chris Williams is dishing on the success of the...
CES 2023: MSI Reveals Wi-Fi Router with Antennas That Can Follow You Where You Go
MSI is a tech company known for making motherboards and laptops. But today at CES 2023 in Las Legas, it announced a unique type of router that will solve your spotty Wi-Fi problem at home. The new device is called MSI RadiX BE22000 Turbo and unlike some other routers that...
