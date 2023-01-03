Hitman 3, the newest in the line of IO Interactive’s sandbox stealth games, is being rebranded as “Hitman World of Assassination.” The change, however, isn’t just cosmetic, as the preceding games in the new trilogy — Hitman 1 and Hitman 2 — will also soon be packaged alongside to form one game. The update is scheduled to go into effect on January 26 and is aimed at easing distribution and avoiding confusion for new players over which edition to buy since all game content is interwoven into DLCs and locations. Those who already own Hitman 3 will get a free upgrade to this new game across all major platforms.

