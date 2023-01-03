Read full article on original website
XRP Spikes 2% In Past 24 Hours Despite Recent Bearish Developments
Ripple has been locked in a bitter court battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission regarding whether XRP should be classified as a security or not. Ripple’s CEO, Brad Garlinghouse, recently tweeted about him being optimistic but cautious of what 2023 brings in terms of regulations. Because of...
MATIC Holders Suffer Massive Losses, Here’s How Many Wallets Are In The Red
MATIC’s price looks to be holding up quite well in the market given current circumstances, but given how much the crypto’s price has fallen from its 2021 all-time high price, the vast majority of its holders are still nursing losses from their investments. 80% Of MATIC Investors Suffer...
Doubts mount over Huobi’s future as harsh layoff rumors denied
Speculation on Twitter that crypto exchange Huobi has laid off staff and shuttered internal communications have prompted the community to advise users to withdraw funds, despite an adviser to the exchange denying the rumors. In a Jan. 5 tweet, Huobi adviser Justin Sun addressed rumors of purported insolvency, saying the...
Announcement on the Trading of ANC/USDT and NYM/USDT Perpetual Contracts on KuCoin Futures
KuCoin Futures provides a solution for the trading of ANC and NYM perpetual contracts, and the details are as follows:. The ANC/USDT and NYM/USDT perpetual contracts will be delisted at 08:00 on January 5, 2023 (UTC). Of the two contracts, the open orders will be canceled, and the positions will be settled at the average mark price during the last 30 minutes before the delisting. If abnormal market fluctuations occur and the mark price is maliciously manipulated thereby before the last 30 minutes of the delisting, KuCoin may adjust the settlement price to a reasonable level according to the actual situation.
US With Highest Number of Closed Bitcoin ATMs in Negative Growth Year
The number of ATMs supporting digital currencies has fallen around the world over the course of a turbulent year for the whole industry. According to a new report, the United States has lost more machines offering crypto teller services than any other country, while Australia tops the chart in terms of new installations.
100% PURE Company History & Overcoming Challenges
During the 2022 Holiday Season, we had an outpouring of support from our fans and customers supporting our business while we were just on the heels of dozens of new product launches that I created from my upgraded laboratory and beauty bakery. We also just moved out of our warehousing and fulfillment operations so we could focus more of our time and energy on our product development and 100% PURE brand development.
Common Vulnerabilities of Enterprise Web Security That Demands Your Attention
Years ago, the way leading enterprise-level concerns were viewed differed from how it is viewed today. As enterprise companies started taking on the latest technologies for their business, it paved the way for digital attacks and exposed them to additional network vulnerabilities that attackers can easily exploit. Thus, ‘enterprise web security‘ has become one of the crucial considerations for enterprises while they are looking to expand their digital venture.
Genesis, Huobi Resort to Staff Layoffs as Market Pressure Continues to Intensify: Reports
Two crypto firms — Genesis and Huobi — have grabbed the attention of the crypto community, after reportedly decided to cut down on their respective work forces. Genesis is a crypto-lending platform whereas Huobi is a crypto exchange platform. The companies are evidently trying to cut the cost around their business operations in the midst of the ongoing market slump. The overall crypto market situation, that has remained stuck to the global valuation of within $820 billion (roughly Rs. 67,76,234 crore) for weeks now, failed to show any major improvement in the first week of 2023.
Hackers Leverage Compromised Fortinet Devices to Distribute Ransomware
Threat actors have exploited Fortinet Virtual Private Network (VPN) devices to try and infect a Canadian-based college and a global investment firm with ransomware. The findings come from eSentire’s Threat Response Unit (TRU), which reportedly stopped the attacks and shared information about them with Infosecurity ahead of publication. eSentire...
Full fibre broadband rollout ramps up but adoption remains low
According to the latest data from Ofcom, more than 40% of UK homes can now access full-fibre broadband connections due to the “record pace” of the rollout. In its Annual Connected Nations Report, Ofcom revealed that 12.4 million households are now able to access full-fibre connections. This is an increase of 4.3 million from last year. However, although the rollout is continuing at pace, Ofcom also revealed that household adoption remains low. After all, only around 25 per cent of households that are serviced by full-fibre connections are opting to pay for them.
Microsoft, ISRO Partner to Support Space Technology Startups in India: All Details
Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Microsoft on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to fuel the growth of space technology start-ups in India. The MoU seeks to empower space tech start-ups across the country with technology tools and platforms, go-to-market support and mentoring to help them scale and become enterprise-ready.
How VR And 3D Visualization Services Are Changing Construction Industry
The construction industry is one of the industries adapting slowly to new technologies to increase productivity and deliver projects. However, the construction industry is now embracing and adapting to new technologies like virtual reality for 3D rendering services. Here, you will discover everything you need to know about how VR and 3D visualization services are changing the construction industry.
XDR and the Age-old Problem of Alert Fatigue
XDR’s fully loaded value to threat detection, investigation and response will only be realized when it is viewed as an architecture. According to 451 Research’s M&A Knowledgebase, cybersecurity M&A activity in 2021 reached an all-time high total deal value of $74.1 billion. Contributing to that growth, extended detection and response (XDR) went from zero to 28 deals in 19 months and is expected to drive continued M&A activity, with good reason. Extending its research into XDR, 451 Research recently found that XDR is now the most frequently reported area of augmentation to SIEM/security analytics with 43% of respondents citing it as the top technology to combine with these core security operations technologies.
MATIC Up 6.5% In Last 7 Days
The year 2022 saw the value of Polygon’s native token MATIC drop by 64%. But the network started this year on a positive note, with the price shooting up 8% according to the charts. However, can MATIC maintain this momentum?. On-Chain Developments To Play A Big Role For MATIC.
AMD Ryzen 7000 X3D Desktop CPUs With 3D Vcache, First Fully Integrated Datacentre Chip Announced at CES 2023
In addition to a slew of laptop CPUs and GPUs, AMD CEO Dr Lisa Su also made a variety of announcements about desktop and datacentre products at her CES 2023 opening keynote in Las Vegas. The top-end Ryzen 7000 X3D series CPUs with integrated 3D Vcache are billed as the world’s most powerful CPUs for gaming, displacing the recently launched Ryzen 9 7950X at the top of AMD’s stack. There are also new mainstream desktop CPUs with limited support for overclocking, which AMD promises will hit attractive price points. The new Instinct MI300 is what AMD calls the world’s first integrated datacentre chip, combining CPU and GPU cores plus more, while the new Alveo A70 plug-in accelerator card leverages the company’s new XDNA AI acceleration architecture.
GaN, automotive, energy harvesting – Power Electronics News
Here’s a RoundUp of this week’s must-read articles – we’ll delve into the latest developments on GaN, automotive, and energy harvesting!. Also, check News Archives – Power Electronics News and Technical Articles Archives – Power Electronics News for the complete list of news and articles from our website.
Intel Arc desktop graphics card roadmap leaks, enthusiast Battlemage GPUs arrive in 2024
Forward-looking: Intel’s launch of its new desktop graphics cards wasn’t exactly a resounding success. Arc Alchemist arrived with so many issues and mediocre reviews that there were rumors the company would cut its losses and abandon the entire project. But Chipzilla isn’t giving up on ambitions for its GPUs to become a real alternative to Nvidia’s and AMD’s cards, and that could happen once Battlemage arrives next year.
Windows 11 bug is randomly freezing PCs with AMD CPUs
Windows 11 users with AMD Ryzen processors are reportedly being hit by a bug that in some cases is causing various problems including freezing up the PC and affecting the performance of games. The issue was introduced with the December cumulative update for Windows 11 22H2 (patch KB5021255), and Windows...
New quantum computing architecture could be used to connect large-scale devices | MIT News
Quantum computers hold the promise of performing certain tasks that are intractable even on the world’s most powerful supercomputers. In the future, scientists anticipate using quantum computing to emulate materials systems, simulate quantum chemistry, and optimize hard tasks, with impacts potentially spanning finance to pharmaceuticals. However, realizing this promise...
How to configure an SMTP server in a self-hosted instance Passbolt
With the self-hosted Passbolt password manager, you must configure an SMTP server to use the collaboration features. Learn how to do it. The Passbolt password manager is designed for teams. If you opt for a hosted plan, you get everything built-in and configured for you; however, if you go with the self-hosted version of Passbolt, you will have to configure some features to work properly.
