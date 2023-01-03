KuCoin Futures provides a solution for the trading of ANC and NYM perpetual contracts, and the details are as follows:. The ANC/USDT and NYM/USDT perpetual contracts will be delisted at 08:00 on January 5, 2023 (UTC). Of the two contracts, the open orders will be canceled, and the positions will be settled at the average mark price during the last 30 minutes before the delisting. If abnormal market fluctuations occur and the mark price is maliciously manipulated thereby before the last 30 minutes of the delisting, KuCoin may adjust the settlement price to a reasonable level according to the actual situation.

