Read full article on original website
Related
techaiapp.com
Miley Cyrus Announces New Album ‘Endless Summer Vacation,’ First On New Label | Miley Cyrus, Music
Miley Cyrus kicked off the new year with her second Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party!. During the special, the 30-year-old entertainer announced her new single “Flowers” would be dropping January 13th, and now, we have an album announcement. Get more info inside…. “Endless Summer Vacation. The...
techaiapp.com
Mckenna Grace Drops New Single ‘Ugly Crier’ From Upcoming Debut EP – Listen! | First Listen, McKenna Grace, Music, Music Video
Mckenna Grace is starting the new year with new music!. The 16-year-old actress and singer just released her latest single “Ugly Crier,” along with the accompanying music video. “I wrote this song after I went to this Hollywood party with a bunch of celebrities and felt completely out...
Eminem Was ‘Terrified’ of His Ex-Wife, Former Bodyguard Claims
Eminem's relationship with his now-former wife, Kim Scott, caused the two plenty of heartache and, according to a former bodyguard, scared the rapper.
Charlotte Latvala: Getting old strangely comforting
Do you have creaky knees? Are you confused by new technology? Do you rehash the same stories again and again? In our “60 is the new 40” culture, it’s hard to define old age. But I’ll take a stab at it. You’re officially old if: ...
techaiapp.com
Rumored Coachella 2023 Headliners Include First K-Pop Act – Find Out Who! | coachella, Music
The 2023 Coachella Music & Arts Festival is coming up in just a few months!. It was just reported that there are three acts that are rumored to be the headliners for the three-day festival. Previous headliners include Harry Styles, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Drake, Lady Gaga, Arcade...
Comments / 0