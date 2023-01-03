Read full article on original website
Related
techaiapp.com
Announcement on the Trading of ANC/USDT and NYM/USDT Perpetual Contracts on KuCoin Futures
KuCoin Futures provides a solution for the trading of ANC and NYM perpetual contracts, and the details are as follows:. The ANC/USDT and NYM/USDT perpetual contracts will be delisted at 08:00 on January 5, 2023 (UTC). Of the two contracts, the open orders will be canceled, and the positions will be settled at the average mark price during the last 30 minutes before the delisting. If abnormal market fluctuations occur and the mark price is maliciously manipulated thereby before the last 30 minutes of the delisting, KuCoin may adjust the settlement price to a reasonable level according to the actual situation.
techaiapp.com
US With Highest Number of Closed Bitcoin ATMs in Negative Growth Year
The number of ATMs supporting digital currencies has fallen around the world over the course of a turbulent year for the whole industry. According to a new report, the United States has lost more machines offering crypto teller services than any other country, while Australia tops the chart in terms of new installations.
Oil industry exec rips White House after surprising Keystone admission: Biden created 'economic boondoggle'
Canary CEO Dan Eberhart claims President Biden knew he was creating an "economic boondoggle" after a DOE report showed the Keystone XL cancellation cost thousands of jobs and billions of dollars.
techaiapp.com
MATIC Holders Suffer Massive Losses, Here’s How Many Wallets Are In The Red
MATIC’s price looks to be holding up quite well in the market given current circumstances, but given how much the crypto’s price has fallen from its 2021 all-time high price, the vast majority of its holders are still nursing losses from their investments. 80% Of MATIC Investors Suffer...
techaiapp.com
MATIC Up 6.5% In Last 7 Days
The year 2022 saw the value of Polygon’s native token MATIC drop by 64%. But the network started this year on a positive note, with the price shooting up 8% according to the charts. However, can MATIC maintain this momentum?. On-Chain Developments To Play A Big Role For MATIC.
techaiapp.com
New York Attorney General Sues Celsius Co-Founder Alex Mashinsky for Crypto Fraud – Bitcoin News
On Jan. 5, 2023, the state of New York and attorney general Letitia James filed a lawsuit against Alex Mashinsky, the co-founder and former CEO of Celsius. The lawsuit claims that Mashinsky and Celsius defrauded “hundreds of thousands of investors, including more than 26,000 New Yorkers, out of billions of dollars worth of cryptocurrency.”
techaiapp.com
Bitcoin, Ethereum Technical Analysis: ETH Lower, as Markets Await Nonfarm Payrolls Report
Ethereum was marginally lower on Dec. 6, as markets prepared for this afternoon’s nonfarm payrolls report. December’s report is set to show an addition of 200,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, which would be down from November’s figure of 263,000. Bitcoin was also slightly down ahead of the release.
techaiapp.com
Trend Micro establishes new subsidiary for 5G cybersecurity
Trend Micro has established CTOne, a new Trend Micro subsidiary focused on advancing 5G network security and beyond. The group’s intellectual capital and leadership come from Trend Micro’s culture of innovation and is the latest incubation project to launch as a standalone business. “Trend Micro has been at...
techaiapp.com
A statistical model for ensuring children’s safe and sound mobility
A research team led by Kojiro Matsuo, an associate professor at the Department of Architecture and Civil Engineering within the Toyohashi University of Technology, and Kosuke Miyazaki, a professor at the Department of Civil Engineering within the National Institute of Technology—Kagawa College, has established an efficient means of identifying road intersections at high potential risk for accidents involving children.
techaiapp.com
Boost for India following return of e-Tourist Visas – A Luxury Travel Blog
Newmarket Holidays is predicting a surge in India tour bookings following the return of the country’s e-Tourist Visas for British citizens. Prior to the pandemic India was a top-selling destination for the escorted tour specialist, but the application process for e-Tourist Visas for British citizens was paused in March 2020, and then replaced by in-person appointments that led to long delays in processing applications.
techaiapp.com
GaN, automotive, energy harvesting – Power Electronics News
Here’s a RoundUp of this week’s must-read articles – we’ll delve into the latest developments on GaN, automotive, and energy harvesting!. Also, check News Archives – Power Electronics News and Technical Articles Archives – Power Electronics News for the complete list of news and articles from our website.
techaiapp.com
XDR and the Age-old Problem of Alert Fatigue
XDR’s fully loaded value to threat detection, investigation and response will only be realized when it is viewed as an architecture. According to 451 Research’s M&A Knowledgebase, cybersecurity M&A activity in 2021 reached an all-time high total deal value of $74.1 billion. Contributing to that growth, extended detection and response (XDR) went from zero to 28 deals in 19 months and is expected to drive continued M&A activity, with good reason. Extending its research into XDR, 451 Research recently found that XDR is now the most frequently reported area of augmentation to SIEM/security analytics with 43% of respondents citing it as the top technology to combine with these core security operations technologies.
techaiapp.com
Zoom Now Enables Cartoon Versions Of Users’ Avatars
In a move similar to Apple’s Memoji or the humanoid cartoons that the Metaverse plans to utilize, Zoom today announced the addition of human avatars to its video meeting software. The human avatars come after Zoom released animal avatars earlier this year to infuse humor into less formal meetings...
techaiapp.com
Podcast 142: Why 2023 is your year to formulate change
In this first Green Beauty Conversations of 2023, podcast host and Formula Botanica CEO Lorraine Dallmeier and all the school team wish you a healthy, happy, prosperous year. The start of the year is always an exciting time as we anticipate, envisage and make plans for the next 12 months.
techaiapp.com
AMD Ryzen 7000 X3D Desktop CPUs With 3D Vcache, First Fully Integrated Datacentre Chip Announced at CES 2023
In addition to a slew of laptop CPUs and GPUs, AMD CEO Dr Lisa Su also made a variety of announcements about desktop and datacentre products at her CES 2023 opening keynote in Las Vegas. The top-end Ryzen 7000 X3D series CPUs with integrated 3D Vcache are billed as the world’s most powerful CPUs for gaming, displacing the recently launched Ryzen 9 7950X at the top of AMD’s stack. There are also new mainstream desktop CPUs with limited support for overclocking, which AMD promises will hit attractive price points. The new Instinct MI300 is what AMD calls the world’s first integrated datacentre chip, combining CPU and GPU cores plus more, while the new Alveo A70 plug-in accelerator card leverages the company’s new XDNA AI acceleration architecture.
techaiapp.com
Common Vulnerabilities of Enterprise Web Security That Demands Your Attention
Years ago, the way leading enterprise-level concerns were viewed differed from how it is viewed today. As enterprise companies started taking on the latest technologies for their business, it paved the way for digital attacks and exposed them to additional network vulnerabilities that attackers can easily exploit. Thus, ‘enterprise web security‘ has become one of the crucial considerations for enterprises while they are looking to expand their digital venture.
techaiapp.com
Steambox launches portable food steamer • TechCrunch
Between Kickstarter, Indiegogo, and its own pre-orders, the company tells me it has sold 1,300-1,400 Steamboxes to date. “The Steambox is for every foodie in the world. It’s for everybody who wants to get out there, and be more flexible with the way they heat up their food,” explains Kevin de Krieger, the company’s co-founder and COO. He explains why he believes steaming is superior to microwaving. “Steam is very useful because it doesn’t dry out your food. It also ensures the food is heated up equally throughout. It also tastes way better. From our customers, we learned they love steam. The microwave basically kills your food, while with steam, it stays fresher, and it tastes almost like the first time you prepared your food. We love it, and our first customers do too.”
techaiapp.com
Hackers Leverage Compromised Fortinet Devices to Distribute Ransomware
Threat actors have exploited Fortinet Virtual Private Network (VPN) devices to try and infect a Canadian-based college and a global investment firm with ransomware. The findings come from eSentire’s Threat Response Unit (TRU), which reportedly stopped the attacks and shared information about them with Infosecurity ahead of publication. eSentire...
techaiapp.com
Full fibre broadband rollout ramps up but adoption remains low
According to the latest data from Ofcom, more than 40% of UK homes can now access full-fibre broadband connections due to the “record pace” of the rollout. In its Annual Connected Nations Report, Ofcom revealed that 12.4 million households are now able to access full-fibre connections. This is an increase of 4.3 million from last year. However, although the rollout is continuing at pace, Ofcom also revealed that household adoption remains low. After all, only around 25 per cent of households that are serviced by full-fibre connections are opting to pay for them.
techaiapp.com
On Tap at CES: Health Tech, Smart Mixers and Edge AI
/php echo do_shortcode(‘[responsivevoice_button voice=”US English Male” buttontext=”Listen to Post”]’) ?>. CES 2023 opened as usual Tuesday with a media-only event offering a peek at some of the consumer electronics that throngs of other visitors to Las Vegas will see when the show opens today.
Comments / 0