Cristiano Ronaldo says he is a unique player and declared “in Europe, my work is done” as the Portuguese revealed he turned down several top clubs to join Al Nassr at his unveiling with the Saudi Arabia club.Ronaldo has won the prestigious Ballon d’Or award on five occasions and the Champions League five times while he also counts multiple Premier League, LaLiga and Serie A titles among an enviable trophy haul.Following an acrimonious exit from Manchester United in November, Ronaldo said he had been courted by clubs from around the world but he put pen to paper on a deal...

2 DAYS AGO