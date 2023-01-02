Read full article on original website
Watch: Third tier Intercity notch equaliser against Barcelona
The Copa del Rey has become anything but simple for the bigger sides in recent years and Barcelona are not having it all their own way against third-tier Intercity. The match was moved to Hercules’ Estadio Jose Rico Perez in order to accommodate more fans, with a capacity of 29,500 rather than 2,500. The local support are getting a show too.
Ronaldo wants to take Pepe to victory and guarantee the Spaniards
Marca ensures that Porto’s heartthrob name appears in the first talks between CR7 and the Saudi leaders. On Thursday, the Spanish newspaper Marca reported that Cristiano Ronaldo wants to take Pepe to victory. According to the source, the name of the heart of the Porto club appeared in the...
Messi & Antonela Roccuzzo: a love story that began when they were kids and bloomed into marriage and children
The relationship between Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo is proof that love exists. Their love story began in their hometown of Rosario, Argentina, when they were kids. Their relationship evolved over the years, surviving distance and culminating in their marriage and the birth of their three beautiful children. When...
Cristiano Ronaldo presented by Al Nassr after transfer
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo was officially presented by Al Nassr as the Saudi Arabian club’s superstar new signing on Tuesday, and said he turned down multiple other offers from Europe and North America. The former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus forward has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract to play in the Saudi Pro League in one of the most surprising transfers in the sport's history. ...
Argentina want Lionel Messi to play for country at next World Cup, says teammate
Messi had previously stated that Qatar 2022 would be his final World Cup – but his fellow world champions want him back in 2026
Pele's Final Journey: Brazil Says Goodbye To Soccer Legend
Brazil legend Pele made his final journey on Tuesday before being laid to rest.
The contract is unique but I am unique – Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr unveiling
Cristiano Ronaldo says he is a unique player and declared “in Europe, my work is done” as the Portuguese revealed he turned down several top clubs to join Al Nassr at his unveiling with the Saudi Arabia club.Ronaldo has won the prestigious Ballon d’Or award on five occasions and the Champions League five times while he also counts multiple Premier League, LaLiga and Serie A titles among an enviable trophy haul.Following an acrimonious exit from Manchester United in November, Ronaldo said he had been courted by clubs from around the world but he put pen to paper on a deal...
Enzo Fernandez transfer: Scouting Chelsea's latest target; Benfica, Argentina star can do a bit of everything
It has been a whirlwind first six months or so for Enzo Fernandez in Europe which has seen a meteoric rise, FIFA World Cup success and now possibly a big money transfer away from SL Benfica. The 21-year-old only joined the Portuguese giants from River Plate back in June yet could be about to join American-owned Chelsea with further discussions between the two clubs expected this week. Reports in Argentina say that he already has agreed to personal terms with the Blues.
Brazilian players face backlash for skipping Pelé's funeral
SAO PAULO — (AP) — Brazilian soccer stars past and present are under fire from fans for skipping Pelé's funeral and opting to pay their respects on social media. The three-time World Cup champion was buried in his hometown Tuesday after more than 230,000 mourners passed by his casket at Vila Belmiro stadium in Santos. Pelé died last Thursday after a battle with cancer.
PSG vs. Lens for the title, Lyon in trouble, historic four-team relegation picture: What to watch in Ligue 1
For the first time in over 60 years, Ligue 1 teams had games galore over the Christmas period. Here’s what to watch over the rest of the season.
Netflix releases 'Break Point' trailer: Game. Set. Match.
Meet the next-generation of tennis giants in Netflix’s new tennis series, “Break Point,” which documents a game-changing year in the sport with unprecedented behind-the-scenes access to a select group of the world’s best players. Netflix on Thursday released a trailer of the show, featuring some of...
Kylian Mbappe And Achraf Hakimi Receive Brooklyn Nets Jerseys From Kevin Durant After Using PSG Holiday To Fly To New York
The PSG stars watched Durant inspire the Nets to a 139-103 win over the San Antonio Spurs.
Barcelona manager Xavi really likes Liverpool star as surprise transfer rumour emerges
Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino is being surprisingly linked as a potential transfer target for Barcelona manager Xavi. The Brazil international has had a great career at Anfield, winning the Premier League and Champions League among other major honours, but he’s no longer a guaranteed starter for Jurgen Klopp’s side after a flurry of recent attacking signings such as Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo.
Lewandowski's 3-game suspension upheld by sports court
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain's administrative court for sports on Wednesday upheld a three-game suspension for Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski, taking him out of the Spanish league match against Atlético Madrid on Sunday. The suspension had been lifted by a court of disputes after an appeal by Barcelona....
Pelé laid to rest in Brazil as an estimated 200,000 plus turn out to mourn soccer legend's passing
Brazil was in mourning on Tuesday as legendary soccer player Pelé was laid to rest after his death last week at the age of 82. Arguably the greatest of all time, he made his name with Santos FC and won three FIFA World Cups for his country and over 200,000 mourners paid tribute to him before his burial.
Report: Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo could face one last time in 2023 Club Friendly
Despite playing on two different continents, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi may face up once again. Paris Saint-Germain and Al-Nassr are prepared to square off in a showdown fit for the ages. It was announced on Tuesday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, that Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has signed with Al-Nassr....
Barcelona ‘eye Wilfried Zaha free transfer as club seek cut price replacement for flops Ferran Torres and Raphinha’
BARCELONA are reportedly interested in signing Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha on a free transfer. Zaha, 30, has been on top form so far this season, with six goals and two assists in 15 Premier League games for Crystal Palace. However, his future at Selhurst Park is in serious doubt.
Barcelona scrape past third-tier Intercity after 120 minutes and seven goals
Nothing suggested that this would be a memorable Copa del Rey tie when Barcelona went in front after just three minutes, but over two hours and six more goals later, it was the viewers who won. After three months out with injury, Ronald Araujo started with a dream return, heading...
Ronald Araujo pinpoints what Barcelona must improve after Intercity scare
Ronald Araujo explains where Barcelona haven't been good enough against Espanyol or Intercity in recent games.
Barcelona needs extra time to advance past Intercity in Copa
MADRID (AP) — Barcelona struggled to advance in its Copa del Rey debut on Wednesday, needing extra time to defeat third-division club Intercity 4-3. Ansu Fati scored the winning goal for Barcelona in the 104th minute after the Catalan club relinquished a lead three times in the 3-3 draw in regulation.
