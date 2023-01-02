ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yardbarker

Watch: Third tier Intercity notch equaliser against Barcelona

The Copa del Rey has become anything but simple for the bigger sides in recent years and Barcelona are not having it all their own way against third-tier Intercity. The match was moved to Hercules’ Estadio Jose Rico Perez in order to accommodate more fans, with a capacity of 29,500 rather than 2,500. The local support are getting a show too.
brytfmonline.com

Ronaldo wants to take Pepe to victory and guarantee the Spaniards

Marca ensures that Porto’s heartthrob name appears in the first talks between CR7 and the Saudi leaders. On Thursday, the Spanish newspaper Marca reported that Cristiano Ronaldo wants to take Pepe to victory. According to the source, the name of the heart of the Porto club appeared in the...
Leader Telegram

Cristiano Ronaldo presented by Al Nassr after transfer

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo was officially presented by Al Nassr as the Saudi Arabian club’s superstar new signing on Tuesday, and said he turned down multiple other offers from Europe and North America. The former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus forward has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract to play in the Saudi Pro League in one of the most surprising transfers in the sport's history. ...
The Independent

The contract is unique but I am unique – Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr unveiling

Cristiano Ronaldo says he is a unique player and declared “in Europe, my work is done” as the Portuguese revealed he turned down several top clubs to join Al Nassr at his unveiling with the Saudi Arabia club.Ronaldo has won the prestigious Ballon d’Or award on five occasions and the Champions League five times while he also counts multiple Premier League, LaLiga and Serie A titles among an enviable trophy haul.Following an acrimonious exit from Manchester United in November, Ronaldo said he had been courted by clubs from around the world but he put pen to paper on a deal...
CBS Sports

Enzo Fernandez transfer: Scouting Chelsea's latest target; Benfica, Argentina star can do a bit of everything

It has been a whirlwind first six months or so for Enzo Fernandez in Europe which has seen a meteoric rise, FIFA World Cup success and now possibly a big money transfer away from SL Benfica. The 21-year-old only joined the Portuguese giants from River Plate back in June yet could be about to join American-owned Chelsea with further discussions between the two clubs expected this week. Reports in Argentina say that he already has agreed to personal terms with the Blues.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Brazilian players face backlash for skipping Pelé's funeral

SAO PAULO — (AP) — Brazilian soccer stars past and present are under fire from fans for skipping Pelé's funeral and opting to pay their respects on social media. The three-time World Cup champion was buried in his hometown Tuesday after more than 230,000 mourners passed by his casket at Vila Belmiro stadium in Santos. Pelé died last Thursday after a battle with cancer.
wtatennis.com

Netflix releases 'Break Point' trailer: Game. Set. Match.

Meet the next-generation of tennis giants in Netflix’s new tennis series, “Break Point,” which documents a game-changing year in the sport with unprecedented behind-the-scenes access to a select group of the world’s best players. Netflix on Thursday released a trailer of the show, featuring some of...
Yardbarker

Barcelona manager Xavi really likes Liverpool star as surprise transfer rumour emerges

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino is being surprisingly linked as a potential transfer target for Barcelona manager Xavi. The Brazil international has had a great career at Anfield, winning the Premier League and Champions League among other major honours, but he’s no longer a guaranteed starter for Jurgen Klopp’s side after a flurry of recent attacking signings such as Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo.
Post Register

Lewandowski's 3-game suspension upheld by sports court

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain's administrative court for sports on Wednesday upheld a three-game suspension for Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski, taking him out of the Spanish league match against Atlético Madrid on Sunday. The suspension had been lifted by a court of disputes after an appeal by Barcelona....
Yardbarker

Report: Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo could face one last time in 2023 Club Friendly

Despite playing on two different continents, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi may face up once again. Paris Saint-Germain and Al-Nassr are prepared to square off in a showdown fit for the ages. It was announced on Tuesday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, that Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has signed with Al-Nassr....
Yardbarker

Barcelona scrape past third-tier Intercity after 120 minutes and seven goals

Nothing suggested that this would be a memorable Copa del Rey tie when Barcelona went in front after just three minutes, but over two hours and six more goals later, it was the viewers who won. After three months out with injury, Ronald Araujo started with a dream return, heading...
The Associated Press

Barcelona needs extra time to advance past Intercity in Copa

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona struggled to advance in its Copa del Rey debut on Wednesday, needing extra time to defeat third-division club Intercity 4-3. Ansu Fati scored the winning goal for Barcelona in the 104th minute after the Catalan club relinquished a lead three times in the 3-3 draw in regulation.

