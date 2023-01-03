ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

NBA Twitter reacts to Donovan Mitchell's unreal 71-point game: 'Best performance I've ever seen'

By Dionysis Aravantinos, Follow @AravantinosDA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BYRwz_0k1jrO0t00

Donovan Mitchell became the seventh player in NBA history to score 70-plus points in a single game while setting a franchise record for the Cleveland Cavaliers with 71 points in the Cavs’ 145-134 overtime win over the Bulls.

Mitchell’s 71 marked the most points in a game by any player since Kobe Bryant’s 81-point game in January 2006.

NBA Twitter, including fans, reporters, and players… reacted accordingly.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Streetball legend The Professor breaks down how to do Rajon Rondo's iconic behind-the-back pass

Watching the iconic behind-the-back fake pass that made champion Boston Celtics point guard Rajon Rondo famous (or infamous, depending on your fandom) is a little bit like watching a street ball legend go to work on the asphalt courts of New York City’s Rucker Park and elicited the same sorts of oohs and aahs one might hear at the historic streetball destination renowned for such flashy but effective play.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Panthers WR Devin Funchess invited to basketball combine

Not even one month ago, Devin Funchess said he’d go after what many believed to be an unlikely dream. Well, the dream is still alive. The ex-Carolina Panthers pass catcher, who recently told Brandon Robinson of Bally Sports that he was considering a move to the hardwood, has been invited to a basketball combine in Atlanta, Ga.—one that’ll feature former NBA players. Robinson was also first with this latest development for Funchess.
ATLANTA, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

201K+
Followers
252K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy