NBA Twitter reacts to Donovan Mitchell's unreal 71-point game: 'Best performance I've ever seen'

Donovan Mitchell became the seventh player in NBA history to score 70-plus points in a single game while setting a franchise record for the Cleveland Cavaliers with 71 points in the Cavs’ 145-134 overtime win over the Bulls.

Mitchell’s 71 marked the most points in a game by any player since Kobe Bryant’s 81-point game in January 2006.

NBA Twitter, including fans, reporters, and players… reacted accordingly.