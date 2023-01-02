ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

MIX 94.9

Impressive Snow Totals in St. Cloud for the Week, Season

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- An impressive two-day snow total for St. Cloud. The National Weather Service says we officially had 13.8 inches of snow this week. We average 8.9 inches of snow in St. Cloud for the entire month of January, and we've already blown well past that in just the first five days of the month.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
MIX 94.9

Tuesday’s Snowfall Total in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Another round of heavy snow fell on St. Cloud on Tuesday with more snow in the forecast for Wednesday. The National Weather Service says we officially had 6.8 inches of snow in St. Cloud from Tuesday through 6:00 a.m. Wednesday. Snowfall totals around central Minnesota...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
MIX 94.9

Winter Glamping in Minnesota – 1.5 Hours from St. Cloud

For years now, I have not been a person who will choose to camp in a tent. I did that stuff in my 20s, and it was uncomfortable then. But I think you tend to be more willing to do the work when you're younger... or you are ok making do with what you have more so when you are younger than later in life.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
MIX 94.9

Where Is The Best Sledding Hill In Central Minnesota?

Sledding can safely be added to the list of "things that were much easier to do as a kid than they are as an adult." I took my five-year-old sledding last week and I was pretty much crapped out after just six or seven trips down (or, more accurately, back up) the hill. He was acting like he could have gone all day!
SARTELL, MN
MIX 94.9

The Weekender: Moonlight Ski, North Crest Dance and More!

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Looking for something fun to do with the family this weekend? Well we have your central Minnesota entertainment guide full of fun events. Enjoy a night out with the annual Moonlight Ski event, go Fat Tire Biking at the Wolf Moon Ride, see some talented dancers with Company North Crest's annual Winter Showcase, learn the sport of Curling with the North Start Curling Club, and catch a great hockey game at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. Read more in The Weekender!
SAINT CLOUD, MN
MIX 94.9

St. Cloud Declares Snow Emergency

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - St. Cloud has declared a snow emergency. After a winter storm that dumped more than six inches of snow on the city, with more on the way, the city has declared a snow emergency starting midnight Wednesday night. It will remain in effect for a...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
MIX 94.9

What Do I Do When My Mailbox Gets Hit By A Snow Plow In Minnesota?

Well, it finally happened to me, my mailbox got clobbered by the plow. Luckily I hadn't buried my mailbox yet, and I was able to salvage it and get it back up, but it made me think what should I do? Do I need to report it, am I sure it was the plow and NOT the snow being pushed off the road that took out my mailbox? I did a little web sleuthing and here is what I found, in case it happens to you.
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 94.9

25K Minnesota Millionaire Ticket Sold in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Two central Minnesotans woke up to discover they are coming away with some money after playing the Minnesota Millionaire Raffle. A $100,000 winning ticket was sold at Bill's Superette in Becker, and a a $25,000 winning ticket was sold at the Casey's General Store on County Road 136 in St. Cloud.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
MIX 94.9

How Often Do I Need To Rake The Snow Off My Roof In Minnesota?

It's nice not to have snow in the forecast for the next few days, it should help with the clean-up and snow-removal efforts that homeowners and cities are dealing with. Since we received more than a foot of snow the last few days, and it blew around you might have noticed that your roof is FULL of snow, so how do you know when you should rake your roof off of all that excess snow?
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 94.9

Winter Weather Advisory Extended Until Thursday Morning

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Winter Weather Advisory that was supposed to expire at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday has been extended. The National Weather Service says the advisory will now be in effect until 6:00 a.m. Thursday. It covers pretty much all of central Minnesota. They say an additional two to...
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 94.9

St. Cloud Native Looking to Be a National Champion Again

North Dakota State senior linebacker James Kaczor is trying to do something rare...win a National Championship for a 4th time. Kaczor and the NDSU Bison play South Dakota State in the FCS college football National Championship Game in Frisco, Texas Sunday at 1:00 p.m., pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports at 12:00. Kaczor joined me on WJON. What's unique about this time for Kaczor is his younger brother, John is on the team as a freshman Defensive Tackle. John was unable to join James and I due to a illness at the time of our scheduled interview.
FARGO, ND
MIX 94.9

Snow Plow Blues? Find Out Which Streets Get Plowed In Saint Cloud FIRST

WHAT ARE THE CITIES PRIORITIES WHEN IT COMES TO SNOW REMOVAL?. Snow is really the only thing on my mind right now. I work and I shovel and plow snow out of my driveway. It seems like this has been one snowy year. Many people across central Minnesota are wondering, when will MY road get plowed? There actually is a science to it; well, at least a prioritized list of what will be plowed first, at least here in the city of Saint Cloud.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
MIX 94.9

[OPINION] This Study is Laughable at Least in St Cloud

There are always these lists that come out every year. Some of them seem pretty accurate and others just seem ridiculous. This is one of those studies. Worst and Best Roads in America. Where does Minnesota rank? This totally surprised me. Minnesota comes in at number 2 on the BEST...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
MIX 94.9

Largest Ice Maze Ever Opens in Minnesota This Weekend

If cabin fever is already setting in at your house, it's time to get the family out for an adventure. Get some fresh air by exploring the largest ice maze to ever come to Minnesota in Eagan:. Minnesota Ice is thrilled to partner with Viking Lakes to bring the Twin...
EAGAN, MN
MIX 94.9

Minnesota Nice Taken to the Nth Degree – Bring a Shovel

Before, during and sometimes after, we Minnesotans hear time and time again about how you should always have an emergency kit in your vehicle in the Wintertime. The list always includes some food, as in a granola bar or something. A blanket, water (I never really get that one because it will freeze, but whatever), flares, traffic cones, phone charger, and a shovel!
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 94.9

10 “Odd” Things All Minnesotans Know

If you travel anywhere in the continental US or even outside of the United States, you hear people mention the stereotypes regarding Minnesota. We have all heard the quotes from the movie "Fargo". (Do people realize that Fargo isn't in MN)?. We have all heard the comments about winter-like "Do...
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 94.9

