Read full article on original website
Related
Impressive Snow Totals in St. Cloud for the Week, Season
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- An impressive two-day snow total for St. Cloud. The National Weather Service says we officially had 13.8 inches of snow this week. We average 8.9 inches of snow in St. Cloud for the entire month of January, and we've already blown well past that in just the first five days of the month.
Tuesday’s Snowfall Total in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Another round of heavy snow fell on St. Cloud on Tuesday with more snow in the forecast for Wednesday. The National Weather Service says we officially had 6.8 inches of snow in St. Cloud from Tuesday through 6:00 a.m. Wednesday. Snowfall totals around central Minnesota...
Winter Glamping in Minnesota – 1.5 Hours from St. Cloud
For years now, I have not been a person who will choose to camp in a tent. I did that stuff in my 20s, and it was uncomfortable then. But I think you tend to be more willing to do the work when you're younger... or you are ok making do with what you have more so when you are younger than later in life.
Where Is The Best Sledding Hill In Central Minnesota?
Sledding can safely be added to the list of "things that were much easier to do as a kid than they are as an adult." I took my five-year-old sledding last week and I was pretty much crapped out after just six or seven trips down (or, more accurately, back up) the hill. He was acting like he could have gone all day!
The Weekender: Moonlight Ski, North Crest Dance and More!
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Looking for something fun to do with the family this weekend? Well we have your central Minnesota entertainment guide full of fun events. Enjoy a night out with the annual Moonlight Ski event, go Fat Tire Biking at the Wolf Moon Ride, see some talented dancers with Company North Crest's annual Winter Showcase, learn the sport of Curling with the North Start Curling Club, and catch a great hockey game at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. Read more in The Weekender!
St. Cloud Declares Snow Emergency
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - St. Cloud has declared a snow emergency. After a winter storm that dumped more than six inches of snow on the city, with more on the way, the city has declared a snow emergency starting midnight Wednesday night. It will remain in effect for a...
What Do I Do When My Mailbox Gets Hit By A Snow Plow In Minnesota?
Well, it finally happened to me, my mailbox got clobbered by the plow. Luckily I hadn't buried my mailbox yet, and I was able to salvage it and get it back up, but it made me think what should I do? Do I need to report it, am I sure it was the plow and NOT the snow being pushed off the road that took out my mailbox? I did a little web sleuthing and here is what I found, in case it happens to you.
25K Minnesota Millionaire Ticket Sold in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Two central Minnesotans woke up to discover they are coming away with some money after playing the Minnesota Millionaire Raffle. A $100,000 winning ticket was sold at Bill's Superette in Becker, and a a $25,000 winning ticket was sold at the Casey's General Store on County Road 136 in St. Cloud.
How Often Do I Need To Rake The Snow Off My Roof In Minnesota?
It's nice not to have snow in the forecast for the next few days, it should help with the clean-up and snow-removal efforts that homeowners and cities are dealing with. Since we received more than a foot of snow the last few days, and it blew around you might have noticed that your roof is FULL of snow, so how do you know when you should rake your roof off of all that excess snow?
Winter Weather Advisory Extended Until Thursday Morning
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Winter Weather Advisory that was supposed to expire at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday has been extended. The National Weather Service says the advisory will now be in effect until 6:00 a.m. Thursday. It covers pretty much all of central Minnesota. They say an additional two to...
Crash Totals Around The State From Minnesota State Patrol
UNDATED (WJON News) -- There were a number of crashes on the Minnesota State Highways in the past day. The Minnesota State Patrol says from 11:30 a.m. Tuesday through 4:30 p.m. Wednesday there was a total of 344 crashes. Twenty-two people were hurt in those crashes and there was one...
St. Cloud Native Looking to Be a National Champion Again
North Dakota State senior linebacker James Kaczor is trying to do something rare...win a National Championship for a 4th time. Kaczor and the NDSU Bison play South Dakota State in the FCS college football National Championship Game in Frisco, Texas Sunday at 1:00 p.m., pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports at 12:00. Kaczor joined me on WJON. What's unique about this time for Kaczor is his younger brother, John is on the team as a freshman Defensive Tackle. John was unable to join James and I due to a illness at the time of our scheduled interview.
Doing These 5 Things In The Morning Is No Way To Start Your Day
It's tough getting your butt out of bed every morning, especially in Minnesota during the winter. There are things that if you actually avoid doing may make your mornings easier to cope with. No need to make mornings any harder to deal with then they have to be. We are...
Cabin Fever Setting In? Book a $39 Sun Country Flight Out of Here
Is it starting to feel like the walls are closing in around you? Get out of Minnesota with a cheap flight from Sun Country Airlines. I get their promotional emails and even if I don't have the time or money to go on vacation right now, it's still fun to daydream about taking a trip.
Four Ways To Be A Good Neighbor During A Minnesota Snowstorm
The snow is flying in Central Minnesota on Tuesday and with it comes an opportunity to be a great neighbor. Here are a few ideas to earn some brownie points in the neighborhood. 1. Shovel/Snowblow The Driveway of an Absent Neighbor. At the beginning of December my wife and I...
Snow Plow Blues? Find Out Which Streets Get Plowed In Saint Cloud FIRST
WHAT ARE THE CITIES PRIORITIES WHEN IT COMES TO SNOW REMOVAL?. Snow is really the only thing on my mind right now. I work and I shovel and plow snow out of my driveway. It seems like this has been one snowy year. Many people across central Minnesota are wondering, when will MY road get plowed? There actually is a science to it; well, at least a prioritized list of what will be plowed first, at least here in the city of Saint Cloud.
[OPINION] This Study is Laughable at Least in St Cloud
There are always these lists that come out every year. Some of them seem pretty accurate and others just seem ridiculous. This is one of those studies. Worst and Best Roads in America. Where does Minnesota rank? This totally surprised me. Minnesota comes in at number 2 on the BEST...
Largest Ice Maze Ever Opens in Minnesota This Weekend
If cabin fever is already setting in at your house, it's time to get the family out for an adventure. Get some fresh air by exploring the largest ice maze to ever come to Minnesota in Eagan:. Minnesota Ice is thrilled to partner with Viking Lakes to bring the Twin...
Minnesota Nice Taken to the Nth Degree – Bring a Shovel
Before, during and sometimes after, we Minnesotans hear time and time again about how you should always have an emergency kit in your vehicle in the Wintertime. The list always includes some food, as in a granola bar or something. A blanket, water (I never really get that one because it will freeze, but whatever), flares, traffic cones, phone charger, and a shovel!
10 “Odd” Things All Minnesotans Know
If you travel anywhere in the continental US or even outside of the United States, you hear people mention the stereotypes regarding Minnesota. We have all heard the quotes from the movie "Fargo". (Do people realize that Fargo isn't in MN)?. We have all heard the comments about winter-like "Do...
MIX 94.9
St. Cloud, MN
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 94.9 plays the hit music you want and the mix you love along with delivering you the latest local news for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0