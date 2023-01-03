Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Over $3,500,000,000 in Crypto Transferred to the Bahamas’ Regulator Hours After FTX Declared Bankruptcy
Over $3.5 billion worth of digital assets were transferred to the Securities Commission of The Bahamas just hours after crypto exchange FTX filed for bankruptcy. According to a new press release, the Bahamian regulator forced FTX to transfer all of the crypto assets under its control to wallets owned by the government for “safekeeping” on November 12th, the day after FTX filed for insolvency.
FTX spox O'Leary says he called SBF and demanded, 'Where is the money, Sam?'
FTX spokesperson Kevin O'Leary described a confrontation he had with Sam Bankman-Fried after FTX's collapse, during a Senate Banking Committee hearing on Wednesday.
CoinDesk
Anyone Who Took Money From FTX Ought to Repay It
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. In his testimony before the House Financial Services Committee, current FTX CEO Jay J. Ray III laid out the mostconvincing case that fraud was committed while former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried held the reins at the bankrupt crypto exchange. Evidence strongly suggests FTX user funds were commingled, Ray wrote, in part to fund a lavish “spending binge” by the “FTX Group” beginning in late 2021.
Regulators in the Bahamas back their estimate on $3.5 billion in seized FTX crypto assets, saying the exchange's counter-claim of $296 million is due to 'incomplete information'
Regulators in the Bahamas on Monday pushed back against FTX's claim that the seized crypto was worth just $296 million.
theblock.co
Digital Currency Group's transfers to Genesis draw US investigations: Bloomberg
Federal prosecutors are looking at transfers between Digital Currency Group and its Genesis lending unit, according to Bloomberg. The Securities and Exchange Commission has also reportedly started a probe. U.S. authorities are investigating the flow of funds between Digital Currency Group and its Genesis lending subsidiary, according to a report...
NASDAQ
5 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in 2023
What a difference a year makes. Following a scorching-hot 2021 for the cryptocurrency space, the combined value of more than 21,000 digital currencies sank by $1.4 trillion, or nearly 64%, to $795 billion in 2022. With equities plunging into a bear market and cryptocurrencies failing to decouple from the stock market, this highly volatile asset class has been clobbered.
FTX execs hid $8 billion in liabilities in a customer account that Bankman-Fried referred to as 'our Korean friend's account,' CFTC prosecutors allege
Alameda Research borrowed billions of dollars of customer funds from FTX exchange. The firm's liabilities were then masked under a pseudonym account on FTX. Caroline Ellison and Gary Wang have pleaded guilty to numerous counts of fraud. The case of "where did the money go" is beginning to unravel for...
U.S. DOJ to seize $465 million of Robinhood shares tied to Bankman-Fried
Jan 4 (Reuters) - U.S. prosecutors are in the process of seizing shares of Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD.O) tied to Sam Bankman-Fried, who has been charged with fraud in the collapse of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange, a U.S. attorney told a judge on Wednesday.
dailyhodl.com
XRP Whales Moves Over 200,000,000 Tokens As Ripple Unlocks Escrow Funds: On-Chain Data
XRP whales are making major waves, moving over 200 million tokens to start the new year. According to new data from whale-surveying platform WhaleAlert, 70,000,000 XRP were moved from an unknown wallet to crypto exchange Bitstamp yesterday in two separate transactions. “40,000,000 XRP (13,485,157 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to...
dailyhodl.com
DOJ Investigating $372,000,000 That Disappeared From FTX Shortly After Bankruptcy: Report
The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) is reportedly investigating a $372 million hack on the bankrupt crypto exchange FTX. Bloomberg Law, citing an anonymous “person familiar with the case,” reports that federal prosecutors have opened up a separate criminal probe into the alleged hack. The anonymous source tells...
The Verge
The Fed, FDIC, and currency comptroller are warning banks about messing with crypto
Three federal financial agencies put out a joint statement on Tuesday warning banks about the “key risks for banks associated with crypto-assets and the crypto-asset sector.” The statement explains that while banks aren’t wholesale banned or discouraged from providing services to crypto firms, the Federal Reserve, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), and Office of the Comptroller of the Currency believe that issuing or holding cryptocurrency is “highly likely to be inconsistent with safe and sound banking practices.”
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Reaches Massive Settlement With Regulator After Someone Pulls Off $150,000,000 Fraud Through Exchange
Top US-based crypto exchange Coinbase has reached a settlement with regulators after bad actors stole $150 million using the platform. According to a memo from New York’s Department of Financial Services, Coinbase must pay $50 million in fines to the regulator, plus invest an additional $50 million in bolstering its internal compliance programs over the next two years.
FTX customers file class action to lay claim to dwindling assets
Dec 27 (Reuters) - FTX customers filed a class action lawsuit against the failed crypto exchange and its former top executives including Sam Bankman-Fried on Tuesday, seeking a declaration that the company's holdings of digital assets belong to customers.
cryptoglobe.com
$XRP: American Lawyer Says SEC’s Lawsuit Against Ripple Is Not “About Securities Laws”
On Wednesday (4 January 2023), American attorney John Deaton, the owner of the Deaton Law Firm, on the U.S. SEC’s lawsuit against Ripple. As you may remember, on 22 December 2020, the SEC announced that it had “filed an action against Ripple Labs Inc. and two of its executives, who are also significant security holders, alleging that they raised over $1.3 billion through an unregistered, ongoing digital asset securities offering.”
Crypto carnage: $8 billion withdrawn from Silvergate
The bank is suffering from the ongoing crypto winter triggered by the collapse of FTX.
cryptoslate.com
DOJ will seize FTX’s disputed Robinhood shares
U.S. authorities will take control of Robinhood shares that are under dispute by FTX-related parties, according to various reports on Jan. 4. Those reports indicate that the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) either has seized or is currently seizing Robinhood shares related to FTX. During a hearing, counsel for the...
decrypt.co
Coinbase Stock Price Jumps 12% Following $100M NYDSF Settlement
The settlement means the end of the New York regulator’s probe, which Coinbase first disclosed in 2021. Coinbase’s stock jumped Wednesday following news that the cryptocurrency exchange had reached a $100 million settlement with the New York Department of Financial Services. Nasdaq Composite-listed COIN was up over 12%...
fullycrypto.com
Juno Advises Customers to Withdraw Their Funds
Crypto platform Juno has advised users to take their holdings off its platform. The company is worried about the viability of its crypto custody partner. Juno has liquidated stablecoin holdings into USD and transferred it to users’ bank accounts. Crypto platform Juno has taken the unusual step of advising...
cryptoslate.com
FTX debtors and Bahamas liquidators settle on asset recovery strategy
The two halves of FTX — its debtors in the U.S. and its liquidators in the Bahamas — have agreed on an asset recovery plan according to a Jan. 6 press release. John J. Ray III, FTX’s CEO and Chief Restructuring Officer, said that although discussions will continue, many issues have been settled. He stated:
Bankruptcy judge rules that Earn account assets belong to Celsius
Celsius Network's bankruptcy might have just set a precedent in determining what crypto assets belong to whom when stored on a centralized platform. Driving the news: The judge in a 45-page written decision on Wednesday concluded that the deposits in the lender's yield-bearing Earn accounts belong to the estate — that is Celsius — and not the individual holders of those accounts.
