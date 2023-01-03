ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dailyhodl.com

Over $3,500,000,000 in Crypto Transferred to the Bahamas’ Regulator Hours After FTX Declared Bankruptcy

Over $3.5 billion worth of digital assets were transferred to the Securities Commission of The Bahamas just hours after crypto exchange FTX filed for bankruptcy. According to a new press release, the Bahamian regulator forced FTX to transfer all of the crypto assets under its control to wallets owned by the government for “safekeeping” on November 12th, the day after FTX filed for insolvency.
CoinDesk

Anyone Who Took Money From FTX Ought to Repay It

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. In his testimony before the House Financial Services Committee, current FTX CEO Jay J. Ray III laid out the mostconvincing case that fraud was committed while former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried held the reins at the bankrupt crypto exchange. Evidence strongly suggests FTX user funds were commingled, Ray wrote, in part to fund a lavish “spending binge” by the “FTX Group” beginning in late 2021.
theblock.co

Digital Currency Group's transfers to Genesis draw US investigations: Bloomberg

Federal prosecutors are looking at transfers between Digital Currency Group and its Genesis lending unit, according to Bloomberg. The Securities and Exchange Commission has also reportedly started a probe. U.S. authorities are investigating the flow of funds between Digital Currency Group and its Genesis lending subsidiary, according to a report...
NASDAQ

5 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in 2023

What a difference a year makes. Following a scorching-hot 2021 for the cryptocurrency space, the combined value of more than 21,000 digital currencies sank by $1.4 trillion, or nearly 64%, to $795 billion in 2022. With equities plunging into a bear market and cryptocurrencies failing to decouple from the stock market, this highly volatile asset class has been clobbered.
dailyhodl.com

XRP Whales Moves Over 200,000,000 Tokens As Ripple Unlocks Escrow Funds: On-Chain Data

XRP whales are making major waves, moving over 200 million tokens to start the new year. According to new data from whale-surveying platform WhaleAlert, 70,000,000 XRP were moved from an unknown wallet to crypto exchange Bitstamp yesterday in two separate transactions. “40,000,000 XRP (13,485,157 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to...
The Verge

The Fed, FDIC, and currency comptroller are warning banks about messing with crypto

Three federal financial agencies put out a joint statement on Tuesday warning banks about the “key risks for banks associated with crypto-assets and the crypto-asset sector.” The statement explains that while banks aren’t wholesale banned or discouraged from providing services to crypto firms, the Federal Reserve, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), and Office of the Comptroller of the Currency believe that issuing or holding cryptocurrency is “highly likely to be inconsistent with safe and sound banking practices.”
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase Reaches Massive Settlement With Regulator After Someone Pulls Off $150,000,000 Fraud Through Exchange

Top US-based crypto exchange Coinbase has reached a settlement with regulators after bad actors stole $150 million using the platform. According to a memo from New York’s Department of Financial Services, Coinbase must pay $50 million in fines to the regulator, plus invest an additional $50 million in bolstering its internal compliance programs over the next two years.
cryptoglobe.com

$XRP: American Lawyer Says SEC’s Lawsuit Against Ripple Is Not “About Securities Laws”

On Wednesday (4 January 2023), American attorney John Deaton, the owner of the Deaton Law Firm, on the U.S. SEC’s lawsuit against Ripple. As you may remember, on 22 December 2020, the SEC announced that it had “filed an action against Ripple Labs Inc. and two of its executives, who are also significant security holders, alleging that they raised over $1.3 billion through an unregistered, ongoing digital asset securities offering.”
cryptoslate.com

DOJ will seize FTX’s disputed Robinhood shares

U.S. authorities will take control of Robinhood shares that are under dispute by FTX-related parties, according to various reports on Jan. 4. Those reports indicate that the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) either has seized or is currently seizing Robinhood shares related to FTX. During a hearing, counsel for the...
decrypt.co

Coinbase Stock Price Jumps 12% Following $100M NYDSF Settlement

The settlement means the end of the New York regulator’s probe, which Coinbase first disclosed in 2021. Coinbase’s stock jumped Wednesday following news that the cryptocurrency exchange had reached a $100 million settlement with the New York Department of Financial Services. Nasdaq Composite-listed COIN was up over 12%...
fullycrypto.com

Juno Advises Customers to Withdraw Their Funds

Crypto platform Juno has advised users to take their holdings off its platform. The company is worried about the viability of its crypto custody partner. Juno has liquidated stablecoin holdings into USD and transferred it to users’ bank accounts. Crypto platform Juno has taken the unusual step of advising...
cryptoslate.com

FTX debtors and Bahamas liquidators settle on asset recovery strategy

The two halves of FTX ⁠— its debtors in the U.S. and its liquidators in the Bahamas ⁠— have agreed on an asset recovery plan according to a Jan. 6 press release. John J. Ray III, FTX’s CEO and Chief Restructuring Officer, said that although discussions will continue, many issues have been settled. He stated:
Axios

Bankruptcy judge rules that Earn account assets belong to Celsius

Celsius Network's bankruptcy might have just set a precedent in determining what crypto assets belong to whom when stored on a centralized platform. Driving the news: The judge in a 45-page written decision on Wednesday concluded that the deposits in the lender's yield-bearing Earn accounts belong to the estate — that is Celsius — and not the individual holders of those accounts.

