What should be the Boston Celtics' biggest regret of the 2022 calendar year?

By Justin Quinn
 5 days ago
What should be the Boston Celtics’ biggest regret of the 2022 calendar year? According to a recent article by Bleacher Report’s Dan Favale, it is the ball club’s turnovers and poor defensive rebounding in the 2022 NBA Finals. Per Favale, those costly errors might have been the difference between heartbreak and hanging a banner for the team.

“The Celtics coughed up the ball on more than 20% of their non-garbage-time possessions during Games 4 to 6 while allowing the Warriors to clean up 29-plus % of their own misses,” writes the Bleacher Report NBA analyst of Boston’s play against the Golden State Warriors last summer on the league’s biggest stage.

“Game 6, in particular, ended up being even more of a dumpster fire,” suggests Favale of the tilt that secured the title for the Dubs on the Celtics’ home court of TD Garden to add insult to injury.

“Boston committed a turnover on nearly 25% of their offensive possessions, and Golden State boarded 37.3% of their friendly misfires,” he adds.

Here at the Celtics Wire, we’re content to let the Celtics pull from whatever fuels their play moving forward most efficiently, but we suspect Favale may be right on the money regarding what it is the team most wishes they could change about last year.

Streetball legend The Professor breaks down how to do Rajon Rondo's iconic behind-the-back pass

Watching the iconic behind-the-back fake pass that made champion Boston Celtics point guard Rajon Rondo famous (or infamous, depending on your fandom) is a little bit like watching a street ball legend go to work on the asphalt courts of New York City’s Rucker Park and elicited the same sorts of oohs and aahs one might hear at the historic streetball destination renowned for such flashy but effective play.
