Damar Hamlin's collapse on the field was football's 'extremely ugly' side, says former NFL player Ryan Clark

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins offered his support for Damar Hamlin after the Buffalo Bills safety was rushed to the hospital when he collapsed on the field.
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
The 24-year-old safety suffered cardiac arrest, collapsing on the field during the ‘Monday Night Football’ matchup.
Monday night’s game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills was expected to be a highly-contested matchup with massive postseason ramifications on the line. But instead, the game was marred by tragedy and concern when Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest and required CPR on the sideline.
The NFL postponed Monday night’s game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals after Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field, and we now know that the game will not resume this week. On Tuesday, the NFL issued a statement announcing that the Bills and Bengals will not take the...
While all concern throughout the NFL is on the health of Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin after the terrifying incident that left him in need of CPR on the field on Monday night, the league is now put in quite a difficult position after initially postponing the pivotal Monday night game between the Bills Read more... The post Carson Palmer has shocking Bengals-Bills prediction appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals were unable to finish their game on Monday night after defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. It is unclear how the NFL plans to proceed, but multiple options are reportedly being considered. Hamlin tackled Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins in the first quarter and quickly got to... The post NFL reportedly considering multiple options for Bills-Bengals game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
While it plays second-fiddle to the scary situation we saw Monday night in Ohio, the NFL Week 18 schedule is
The Buffalo Bills safety remains critically ill ― but there's reason for hope.
The Cincinnati Bengals had one major question on the final injury report before “Monday Night Football” against the Buffalo Bills — would the questionable Sam Hubbard be able to play?. As expected, Hubbard was a game-time decision, as was the decision on who starts in place of...
After postponing the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills game Monday night following Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsing on the field, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has informed both teams that the game will not be played this week. In a statement issued by the NFL, the league said that it continues...
The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals entered Monday night’s Week 17 outing with aspirations of earning home-field advantage throughout the
Josh Heupel's Tennessee Volunteers are promoting quarterback coach Joey Halzle to offensive coordinator, the school announced Thursday.
The NFL announced Tuesday that the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game, which was suspended Monday after Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field, will not be resumed this week. The Bills are scheduled to play the Patriots on Sunday. The Bengals are to face the Baltimore Ravens in Cincinnati.
The NFL continues to weigh options when it comes to the postponed game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. A writeup from Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio on Wednesday night suggests the league has started to lean toward declaring the game a “no contest” and basing playoff seeding on Week 18 results.
Oregon State tight end JT Byrne announced his intention to enter the transfer portal on Twitter. To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. Transfer portal background information. The NCAA Transfer Portal, which covers every NCAA sport at the Division I,...
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after making a tackle Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin, a McKees Rocks native and Pittsburgh Central Catholic and University of Pittsburgh alumnus, was injured during the first quarter. Hamlin tackled Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins,...
The NFL plans to move forward with a full slate of games being played in Week 18, but they still need to make a decision about how the Week 17 contest between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills will be handled. The Bengals-Bills game was not completed after Damar Hamlin...
