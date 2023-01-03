ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Damar Hamlin's collapse on the field was football's 'extremely ugly' side, says former NFL player Ryan Clark

By Alasdair Howorth, CNN
wfmt.com
 2 days ago
The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

Bengals release touching Damar Hamlin message

Monday night’s game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills was expected to be a highly-contested matchup with massive postseason ramifications on the line. But instead, the game was marred by tragedy and concern when Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest and required CPR on the sideline.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

NFL makes major announcement about Bills-Bengals game

The NFL postponed Monday night’s game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals after Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field, and we now know that the game will not resume this week. On Tuesday, the NFL issued a statement announcing that the Bills and Bengals will not take the...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Comeback

Carson Palmer has shocking Bengals-Bills prediction

While all concern throughout the NFL is on the health of Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin after the terrifying incident that left him in need of CPR on the field on Monday night, the league is now put in quite a difficult position after initially postponing the pivotal Monday night game between the Bills Read more... The post Carson Palmer has shocking Bengals-Bills prediction appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

NFL reportedly considering multiple options for Bills-Bengals game

The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals were unable to finish their game on Monday night after defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. It is unclear how the NFL plans to proceed, but multiple options are reportedly being considered. Hamlin tackled Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins in the first quarter and quickly got to... The post NFL reportedly considering multiple options for Bills-Bengals game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CINCINNATI, OH

