Read full article on original website
Related
Ukraine Reveals End Date for War With Russia
A Ukrainian military official recently spoke about his country's strategy in 2023 in regards to the war with Russia.
Russia plans to mobilize 500,000 soldiers in days. If they don't deliver victory, then 'Putin will collapse,' says Ukrainian spy chief.
Putin's first mobilization draft in October was heavily criticized for deploying soldiers who were untrained, elderly, ill, or too young to fight.
Election protesters storm Brazil’s Congress, Supreme Court, presidential office
BRASILIA, Brazil — Protesters backing Brazil’s former president stormed into the country’s Congress, Supreme Court and presidential office on Sunday. The crowd bolted into the buildings two months after Jair Bolsonaro lost his re-election bid for the presidency, The New York Times reported. The attack came a...
Biden makes his first visit to the southern border as president
The Biden administration recently expanded a pandemic-era program that quickly expels migrants who illegally cross into the country from Mexico.
Comments / 0