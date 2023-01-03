ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duxbury, MA

*** WATCH *** DRAMATIC PURSUIT ENDS IN DUXBURY ROLLOVER… VEHICLE REGISTERED OUT OF EAST FALMOUTH… [NEW DETAILS!]

By Robert Bastille
hyannisnews.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whdh.com

Boston police investigating violent crash on Blue Hill Avenue

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a violent crash overnight on Blue Hill Avenue. Officers responding to a reported crash found an SUV that had slammed into a tree. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the...
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Police search woods for missing Massachusetts mother of three as previous home goes up in flames

Authorities began searching a wooded area for a missing Massachusetts mother on Friday at the same time her former residence was going up in flames. 39-year-old married mother of three Ana Walshe was last seen at her home in Cohasset shortly after midnight on New Year’s Day. Walshe left her home in the early morning hours to take a flight to Washington D.C. where she works and has a townhouse. Police say she never boarded the flight and are trying to determine if she ever reached the ride share that was supposed to take her to Logan airport.
COHASSET, MA
newbedfordguide.com

3 Law Enforcement Officers from South Shore, Massachusetts communities, pass away suddenly

“This week has been a difficult one in the Massachusetts Law Enforcement community. Three active-duty Law Enforcement Officers, all from South Shore communities, passed away suddenly within the last seven days. One of whom, 25-year-old Officer John F. Santos of The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department, would have been a member of the Massachusetts State Police 88th Recruit Training Troop. He would have undoubtedly served a long and distinguished career with this department.
BROCKTON, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Apparent suicide of New Bedford man discovered at House of Corrections in Dartmouth

“A 41-year-old New Bedford man died at the Bristol County House of Corrections in Dartmouth last night. The death is being investigated as an apparent suicide by hanging. Staff at the jail discovered the inmate while making rounds to distribute medication to inmates shortly after 7 pm Thursday, at which point a medical emergency was initiated, prompting emergency response from various members of the facility. Investigators observed signs of medical intervention by staff at the jail, including an AED and medical supplies.
DARTMOUTH, MA
newbedfordguide.com

New Bedford Police respond to Pleasant Street baseball bat assault

At approximately, 11:50pm on December 31, the New Bedford Police Department received a report of a man that was attacked with a baseball bat. New Bedford Police and EMS, responded to 1332 Pleasant St. in the city’s west end to find an injured man who said an unknown male had struck him over the head with a baseball bat. His injuries were described as non-life threatening.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
whdh.com

Rehoboth woman wins $1M prize on ticket sold in Seekonk

(WHDH) — Agnes Silva of Rehoboth put a bow on 2022 by winning a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$10,000,000 Winter Riches” instant ticket game. Silva opted to receive her prize in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes). Her...
SEEKONK, MA
whdh.com

Crews battle large fire in Peabody

PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews battled a fire at a triple decker on Sanborn Street in Peabody early Friday morning. Heavy flames were seen coming out of the third floor. One resident says he and his family was sleeping when the person who lives on the first floor started banging on their door to get out.
PEABODY, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

‘Just trying to get home’: Man charged with OUI after driving car on 3 wheels in Whitman, per police

WHITMAN, Mass. — Authorities are reminding drivers that the cost of an Uber, Lyft, or taxi is much less than that of a drunk driving arrest. Whitman Police say they responded to a call for an erratic driver on Route 18 northbound last weekend. Responding officers found a car that was missing its front right passenger wheel, with sparks shooting out of the rim as it was driving down the road, according to police.
WHITMAN, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy