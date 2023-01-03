WATCH *** DRAMATIC PURSUIT ENDS IN DUXBURY ROLLOVER… VEHICLE REGISTERED OUT OF EAST FALMOUTH… [NEW DETAILS!]

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mischievous Mutt Causes Bridgewater Store to Delay OpeningDianna CarneyBridgewater, MA
Former Major League Baseball All Star DiesOnlyHomersBoston, MA
What do to in Boston during the winter? Check out these 5 things to do in Boston this winter, plus upcoming events.MsBirgithBoston, MA
Red Sox Save Face And Reputation By Signing Devers Long-TermIBWAABoston, MA
In Massachusetts, authorities are working "around the clock" to find a mother who has been missing since New Year's DayMalek SherifCohasset, MA
Related
whdh.com
Police responding to motorcycle crash with serious injuries on I-95 in Dedham
DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a motorcycle crash with serious injuries on Interstate 95 northbound in Dedham. The three left lanes are closed as a result of the crash Saturday night. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and...
Quincy police investigating rollover crash at rotary
QUINCY, Mass — Quincy Police are investigating a rollover crash at a rotary. Police say a call came in a little before 1:30 a.m. for a rollover crash at the Fore River Rotary. Three ambulances were called to the scene, and three people were transported to the hospital but...
51-year-old Weymouth man drives onto MBTA commuter rail tracks
BRAINTREE, Mass — A 51-year-old Weymouth man drove onto the MBTA commuter rail tracks. According to Transit Police, around 5 p.m,., they received a call that a man has driven onto the MBTA commuter rail tracks. The man said he missed his turned and ended up on the MBTA...
Serious motorcycle crash shuts down parts of I-95 for over 3 hours
A motorcycle crash with serious injuries shut down parts of Interstate 95 Northbound for over 3 hours Saturday. The accident caused heavy amounts of traffic disruption near Exit 27 in Dedham. MassDOT first alerted travelers that the left three lanes were closed shortly before 7:00 p.m. The scene was eventually...
whdh.com
Boston police investigating violent crash on Blue Hill Avenue
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a violent crash overnight on Blue Hill Avenue. Officers responding to a reported crash found an SUV that had slammed into a tree. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the...
fallriverreporter.com
Police search woods for missing Massachusetts mother of three as previous home goes up in flames
Authorities began searching a wooded area for a missing Massachusetts mother on Friday at the same time her former residence was going up in flames. 39-year-old married mother of three Ana Walshe was last seen at her home in Cohasset shortly after midnight on New Year’s Day. Walshe left her home in the early morning hours to take a flight to Washington D.C. where she works and has a townhouse. Police say she never boarded the flight and are trying to determine if she ever reached the ride share that was supposed to take her to Logan airport.
newbedfordguide.com
3 Law Enforcement Officers from South Shore, Massachusetts communities, pass away suddenly
“This week has been a difficult one in the Massachusetts Law Enforcement community. Three active-duty Law Enforcement Officers, all from South Shore communities, passed away suddenly within the last seven days. One of whom, 25-year-old Officer John F. Santos of The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department, would have been a member of the Massachusetts State Police 88th Recruit Training Troop. He would have undoubtedly served a long and distinguished career with this department.
newbedfordguide.com
Apparent suicide of New Bedford man discovered at House of Corrections in Dartmouth
“A 41-year-old New Bedford man died at the Bristol County House of Corrections in Dartmouth last night. The death is being investigated as an apparent suicide by hanging. Staff at the jail discovered the inmate while making rounds to distribute medication to inmates shortly after 7 pm Thursday, at which point a medical emergency was initiated, prompting emergency response from various members of the facility. Investigators observed signs of medical intervention by staff at the jail, including an AED and medical supplies.
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Police respond to Pleasant Street baseball bat assault
At approximately, 11:50pm on December 31, the New Bedford Police Department received a report of a man that was attacked with a baseball bat. New Bedford Police and EMS, responded to 1332 Pleasant St. in the city’s west end to find an injured man who said an unknown male had struck him over the head with a baseball bat. His injuries were described as non-life threatening.
New Bedford Man Dies in Apparent Suicide at Dartmouth Jail
DARTMOUTH — A man from New Bedford has died in an apparent suicide by hanging at the Bristol County House of Corrections in Dartmouth on Thursday, Jan. 5 — just one day after the new county sheriff was sworn in. The District Attorney's office said the man was...
whdh.com
Rehoboth woman wins $1M prize on ticket sold in Seekonk
(WHDH) — Agnes Silva of Rehoboth put a bow on 2022 by winning a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$10,000,000 Winter Riches” instant ticket game. Silva opted to receive her prize in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes). Her...
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Police make arrest after man allegedly threatens clerk, demands money and cigarettes
Fall River Police made an arrest Friday evening after a man allegedly made threats, demands, and caused damage. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, just before 8:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to Ruby’s Convenience Store, 1737 Bay Street, in response to a report of an armed robbery. During his investigation,...
whdh.com
Crews battle large fire in Peabody
PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews battled a fire at a triple decker on Sanborn Street in Peabody early Friday morning. Heavy flames were seen coming out of the third floor. One resident says he and his family was sleeping when the person who lives on the first floor started banging on their door to get out.
‘Just trying to get home’: Man charged with OUI after driving car on 3 wheels in Whitman, per police
WHITMAN, Mass. — Authorities are reminding drivers that the cost of an Uber, Lyft, or taxi is much less than that of a drunk driving arrest. Whitman Police say they responded to a call for an erratic driver on Route 18 northbound last weekend. Responding officers found a car that was missing its front right passenger wheel, with sparks shooting out of the rim as it was driving down the road, according to police.
Framingham Police Arrest Man For Motor Vehicle Breaking & Entering
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police last night, January 5, arrested a man in connection with a motor vehicle breaking & entering. Police arrested at 6:43 p.m. on Beaver Street David T. Bradford, 47, with no known address, on a warrant for a “motor vehicle break.”. Framingham Police booking photo.
Body recovered after four-hour search of Lake Quinsigamond in Worcester
WORCESTER — Worcester Fire Department divers recovered a body from Lake Quinsigamond on Tuesday afternoon, city officials said. The body, which was not identified pending notification of next of kin, was recovered at 2:21 p.m. Tuesday. Divers began searching the lake shortly after 10 a.m. after receiving a report...
Mischievous Mutt Causes Bridgewater Store to Delay Opening
(BRIDGEWATER, MASSACHUSETTS) Those living in the Bridgewater area who were looking to do some shopping at Periwinkle's Consignment Store on Tuesday, January 3rd, may have been surprised when they arrived at the small boutique consignment store.
Police seeking charges against Middleborough school worker who allegedly assaulted 5th grader
MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass — Police are looking to press charges against a Middleborough school worker that allegedly assaulted a fifth grader Thursday afternoon. According to Middleborough Police, the fifth grader was allegedly assaulted by a part-time cafeteria worker shortly before 2:30 p.m. The student was evaluated by the school nurse...
fallriverreporter.com
Bristol County man pleads guilty for role in murder and robbery of 17-year-old Brandin Guerrero
A Bristol County man wanted in a murder that was captured by police in southern Massachusetts has pleaded guilty. 42-year-old Jorge Luis Pagan Sanchez pleaded guilty to felony murder and robbery Wednesday, according to Bangor Daily News. In December of 2021, Dave Procopio of the Massachusetts State Police stated the...
Body Found In Central Massachusetts Lake After 4-Hour Search: Police
A body was found in the waters of Lake Quinsigamond in Worcester after more than four hours of searching, authorities confirm to Daily Voice. Worcester Fire Department divers recovered the body from the lake around 2:21 p.m., on Tuesday, Jan. 3, Worcester Deputy Fire Chief Adam Roche told Dail…
Comments / 2