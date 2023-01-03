Read full article on original website
E-Man
5d ago
Now democrat voters who’s dictating this green new deal on the legal law abiding tax paying American citizen ? Forcing us on electric power and making us pay for this deal. We the people tell our government what we want. Wake up already…. This is our country not the government’s country. We the people pay the people in the peoples buildings to work for the people.
Charlotte Harrison
5d ago
If this happens, it won't be done from the right. It will be done by the left, always causing distraction and trouble!
New Jersey witness photographs V-shaped object with flashing light
A New Jersey witness at Brielle reported watching and photographing a silent, hovering V-shaped object with a single flashing red light at 7:40 p.m. on December 29, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
Crash scene cop impersonator slashed tires of NJ state troopers, officials say
A former Wallington special police officer pretended to be an active duty cop at a Route 80 crash site on New Year's Day and later slashed the tires of a State Police vehicle, officials say. Kenneth David Delgado, 53, of Wallington, pulled up to a crash in Hackensack around 11:30...
Is It Illegal to Record a Conversation in New Jersey?
Lately, I've been stuck in the Tik Tok vortex where the scroll goes on and on until that funny video appears telling you to chill and get some food or go to bed. For whatever reason, I've been getting a lot of videos that involve one person recording another person without their knowledge.
$10M lawsuit says Trump pushed NJ men to attack Capitol on Jan. 6
⚫ Officer Brian Sicknick died after defending the Capitol on Jan. 6. ⚫ His girlfriend's lawsuit seeks to hold Trump accountable in court. ⚫ Her lawsuit lays out evidence tying the actions of NJ insurrectionists to the president's words. Two years later, a $10 million lawsuit has been filed against...
hudsoncountyview.com
Murphy, Booker, Scutari, & Menendezes join HCDO in backing 7 candidates for June primary
Gov. Phil Murphy (D), U.S. Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ), U.S. Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ), New Jersey Senate President Nick Scutari (D-22), and U.S. Rep. Rob Menendez (D-8) joined the county Democrats in backing seven June primary candidates. “When I looked at the lineup led by two dear friends, Brian Stack,...
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: Deadline for New Jersey homeowners to apply for $1,500 program in 23 days
New Jersey homeowners have until the end of January to apply for a program that will give them up to $1,500 in the first half of the year. The Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters program is accepting applications from New Jersey homeowners and renters until Jan. 31. The program will give homeowners $1,500 if their annual income is $150,000 or less and $1,000 if their annual income is over $150,000, according to the New Jersey Department of Taxation.
The worst drivers in New Jersey
Although we have our share of knucklehead drivers in the Garden State, the worst drivers in New Jersey are not from here. Yes, I’m talking to you New York and Pennsylvania drivers. Maybe the rules are different in your state, although it seems to be a universal rule to “keep right, except to pass!" There are signs all over our highways stating thus, however, you continue to stay in the left lane no matter what speed you’re doing.
Cops still seek ‘person of interest’ after woman’s body was found on NJ highway
WEST WINDSOR — Police released additional photos of a "person of interest" in the case of a body found on the shoulder of Route 1 on Christmas Day. The body of Stephane Carmody, 31, of Trenton, was found along the northbound shoulder near the former Holman Go Princeton car dealership after West Windsor police received numerous phone calls.
Man with machete menaces Jewish students in Lakewood, NJ
LAKEWOOD — A man with a machete yelled profanities at a group of students at a Jewish school on Thursday evening. Police were called to the Bais Medrash Torat Chesed Yeshiva on Monmouth Avenue around 8:30 p.m. about a man with a machete standing across 9th Street, according to police Capt. Gregory Staffordsmith.
Three Arrested in $71,157 Theft from Atlantic Health System
Three women have been arrested in New Jersey in connection with the theft of approximately $71,157 from Atlantic Health System. Morris County Prosecutor's Office announces an arrest in connection with a theft of over $70k from Atlantic Health Systems.
Is it Legal to Carry Pepper Spray in New Jersey?
It's important to be informed about self-defense in a world where it's sadly needed. How many times have you heard someone say "we live in different times now." Growing up, my Mom would always tell me about how she walked freely around Brooklyn as a child. Now, most people would never allow their kids to walk around alone, since kidnapping and other violent crimes are on the rise.
Bed Bath & Beyond close to bankruptcy: Which NJ stores are left
UNION TOWNSHIP (Union) — Bed Bath and Beyond has acknowledged its outlook is bleak and that filing for bankruptcy appeared near, after suffering sizable losses in 2022. Bed Bath & Beyond President & CEO Sue Gove confirmed an anticipated net loss of nearly $386 million for the third quarter last year in an update for the company headquartered in Union.
A new law aims to cut waiting times in NJ for construction permits
It should save everyone time and money. Gov. Phil Murphy has signed a bill into law that speeds up the construction permitting process in New Jersey. During an event in Elizabeth on Thursday, Murphy said the measure, A573, codifies a three-day construction inspection turnaround from the date of the requested inspection “without importantly, sacrificing safety, fairness to homeowners and small developers, or effective oversight of the Department of Community Affairs.”
Man collapses, dies while being chased by NJ police, AG investigating
A man died while police chased him on foot through Newark on Thursday, the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office announced Friday night. Officers were pursuing a man they suspected of an unspecified crime.
2025 New Jersey governor's race wide open with Murphy unable to run
NEW JERSEY -- New Jersey's next gubernatorial election is more than two years away, but potential contenders are already gearing up. Gov. Phil Murphy cannot run for a third consecutive term and politicians on both sides of the aisle are hinting they might be interested. "It's time to let someone else lead this special city, and for me to really think about what I want to do next," said Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop in a YouTube video announcing he won't seek reelection. Fulop, a Democrat, told CBS2 he is considering running for governor. "I am leaning in that direction, and wanted to give enough...
Heads Up, NJ! Car Insurance Costs Are Going Up This Year
If you're a driver in New Jersey, here's a new law you're not going to like. There's a new wave of laws that have gone into effect in New Jersey in 2023, and this one is by far one of the most unpopular. In this new round of laws now...
Mysterious, sudden NJ warehouse sprawl: Why it’s a problem
We recently spoke to listeners about the proliferation of warehouses across the state. It’s almost mysterious. People see warehouses, popping up all over and don’t really understand what they are for. We know that they’re an excellent investment in this economy for the builders and investors who are...
Governor Murphy signs bill allowing private construction inspections
Bipartisan bill hailed as a much-needed step amid a shortage of affordable housing and New Jersey's persistently tight housing market. The post Governor Murphy signs bill allowing private construction inspections appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Be Careful, New Gun Laws Took Effect In New Jersey
If you are a gun owner, be careful where you bring your gun. There are new laws in place in New Jersey for the new year. Wherever you fall on this controversial topic, you should know the new rules in New Jersey. A new law just went into effect for...
You have to make $100k to live in these 10 NJ counties
You already knew New Jersey was too expensive but here's another way of saying it. A national real estate data company, ATTOM, crunched some numbers from the final quarter of 2022 and came up with something jaw-dropping. If you want to own a median-priced home in New Jersey there are 10 counties where you'll have to earn bare minimum $100k to be able to do that.
