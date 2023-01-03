ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh Police officer injured after responding to domestic incident in Brookline

By CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qJgCi_0k1jfFdq00

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Pittsburgh police officer is recovering after being injured responding to a domestic incident in Brookline.

Just before 4 a.m., officers responded to an incident along Brookline Boulevard.

Police say officers surrounded a vehicle where the man involved in the incident was inside.

The man is accused of putting the vehicle in reverse, hitting a police car, and causing the officer to jump out of the way, hitting their head on a curb.

The officer is expected to be okay.

The driver took off, crashing along Pioneer Avenue, but police caught him after a short chase.

KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

Charges are pending.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

One person hospitalized after police presence gathers in Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar

LINCOLN-LEMINGTON-BELMAR, Pa. (KDKA) - An active police presence developed in Pittsburgh's Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood just after 10 p.m. Saturday night.The reported incident started along Paulson Avenue.Officials told KDKA one person had been taken to the hospital as a result of the incident. It's unclear at this time what exactly happened.Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

17-year-old in serious condition after shooting in Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A teenager is in the hospital in serious but stable condition after a shooting late on Saturday night. According to Pittsburgh Police, just before 10 p.m., they were called to the 6500 block of Deary Street for reports of a shooting. Once they arrived on the scene, they located a 17-year-old female in a home in the 1100 block of Paulson Avenue with a gunshot wound to the arm. She was treated by officers until medics arrived. Medics took her to the hospital in serious but stable condition. Pittsburgh Police's Violent Crime Unit is investigating. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man killed in early morning shooting in Carrick

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man is dead and an investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in Carrick. According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, just before 7 a.m., police were called to the 100 block of E. Agnew Avenue for a report of shots fired. Once they arrived, they found a man unresponsive on the street who had been shot in the face. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Pittsburgh Police's Violent Crime Unit is investigating. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Teen girl shot in Pittsburgh's Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood

A 17-year-old girl was taken to a local hospital after a shooting Saturday night in Pittsburgh’s Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood. Pittsburgh police responded shortly before 10 p.m. to the 6500 block of Deary Street following a ShotSpotter alert for a single round of gunfire and related calls to 911. Officers found...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police investigating possibility 2 shootings in Pittsburgh area are connected

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are working to determine if two shootings Thursday in the Pittsburgh area are connected.  The first happened in the city's Perry North neighborhood after police said a man attempted to shoot and kill a postal worker. The second incident happened on McKnight Road where police said a person and multiple cars were shot.KDKA-TV looked into a timeline of when both shootings took place to learn more about the incidents and a possible connection.  According to Pittsburgh police, reports of a ShotSpotter alert were first reported at 2:01 p.m. Thursday on Waldorf Street. That's where police said...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Penn Hills police searching for missing endangered woman

PENN HILLS, Pa. — Penn Hills police are looking for a missing woman they consider to be endangered. Authorities say Nia Rash was last seen on Dec. 28. She was seen at a bus stop on Frankstown Road and Duff Road in Penn Hills at around 4:15 p.m. and later seen getting off of a bus at Penn Avenue and South Graham Street in Pittsburgh.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

17-year-old boy in Mercer County dies after shooting

SHARON, Pa. — Sharon city police are investigating after a 17 year-old boy died from gunshot wounds on Saturday night. Police Chief Edward Stable said officers found the boy shot in the torso just before 9:15 p.m. in the area of W. Budd Street, between Dock Street and the Shenango Valley Freeway. That area is just east of the Shenango River.
SHARON, PA
wtae.com

Man taken to hospital in critical condition after Wilkinsburg shooting

WILKINSBURG, Pa. — A man is in critical condition after police said he was shot multiple times in Wilkinsburg. Watch the report from Wilkinsburg in the video above. Paramedics and other first responders rushed to the 1700 block of McNary Boulevard in Wilkinsburg when a 911 caller alerted authorities at around 12:15 p.m. of someone shot there.
WILKINSBURG, PA
wtae.com

18-year-old man found shot in Pittsburgh's Knoxville neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police said they found an 18-year-old man who had been shot in the back in the city's Knoxville neighborhood. Officers were dispatched to E. Warrington Avenue around 12:30 Saturday morning. While searching the area for victims, officers found the young man inside a vehicle about a mile south on Moore Avenue.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Daily Voice

Restaurant Employees Held Hostage In Pittsburgh, Police Say

A man from Erie heading to see his kids in West Virginia held employees hostage at a Pittsburgh Eat 'N Park on Thursday, Jan. 5, authorities say. Larry David Elkins II, 30, of Erie, fired at least three shots while holding two workers and the manager hostage at the restaurant in the 1200 block of Banksville Road, according to police and court documents.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

At least one person is dead after a stabbing inside a Pittsburgh home.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One person is dead after a stabbing inside a Pittsburgh home. Pittsburgh Public Safety said police were called to the fatal stabbing on Arlington Avenue on Thursday just before 7 p.m.The authorities said they were called after a woman was found unresponsive inside her home by family members. She had multiple stab wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. "There were family members who hadn't heard from her for awhile who came to the house, and they were the ones who discovered her inside and called police," Cara Cruz of Pittsburgh Public Safety said.A neighbor who lives across the street told KDKA-TV a woman lives at the home with her husband and she heard screaming. She added that she saw family members coming from the backyard saying, "He stabbed her" and the alleged victim's father said, "He killed my daughter."Police are investigating. It is not clear if there are any suspects or arrests at this time.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man, woman found shot to death in Pitcairn

PITCAIRN, Pa. (KDKA) - A man and woman were found shot to death in Pitcairn on Friday afternoon. Allegheny County police said first responders found a 20-year-old woman and 21-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds after dispatchers got a call about a shooting inside an apartment on Broadway Boulevard shortly after 4:30 p.m. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.The medical examiner identified the woman as Jade Baker-Wright and the man as Andre Johnson.The woman's mother told KDKA-TV on Friday that her daughter recently moved into the apartment building and the man was her daughter's boyfriend. Police said the woman lived at the apartment but would not reveal any other information. There's been no word on any suspects, but police said there is no danger to the public. Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County police tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.
PITCAIRN, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Woman fatally stabbed in South Side Slopes identified

PITTSBURGH — A woman found stabbed to death in her South Side Slopes home has been identified. Tarae C. Washington, 47, was found in her Arlington Avenue home Thursday, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner. Pittsburgh police were called to investigate before 7 p.m. Family members told police...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: Man charged with attempted homicide after firing shots at mail carrier in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man is facing charges after allegedly firing multiple gunshots at a mail carrier in Pittsburgh.Martinel Humphries, 28, has been charged following an incident that took place on Thursday in the city's Perry North neighborhood. According to court paperwork, Humphries is accused of confronting a mail carrier along Waldorf Street on Thursday afternoon and firing multiple shots with a rifle. Police say the mail carrier was stopped in front of a home by a man, later identified as Humphries, who demanded to know where his mail was. The mail carrier told the police that he didn't recognize Humphries and didn't believe that he lived on the street.Later during the confrontation, Humphries is accused of pulling a rifle from his vehicle and firing shots at the mail carrier.Police encountered a man matching Humphries' description along Woods Run Avenue, where he was detained by officers.A witness from nearby Oakdale Street provided surveillance video with police, showing Humphries' vehicle driving by.Officers searched the area, finding an AK-47 style rifle from the scene. Humphries is facing numerous charges including attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and firearms charges.He's currently awaiting arraignment before a judge.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: 2 brothers suspected in string of Greensburg burglaries

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - The Greensburg Sheriff's Office as well as county detectives say they've arrested two brothers they say are responsible for a number of crimes in the Greensburg area. Law enforcement also says the two men are the prime suspects in a series of burglaries that started on New Year's Day. Greensburg police say the two suspects, who are brothers, were brazen in their alleged crimes but not very good at pulling them off.According to Greensburg police, Westmoreland County sheriff's deputies and county detectives picked up brothers Cory and Joshua Jording Friday on robbery and gun charges."They had...
GREENSBURG, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
100K+
Followers
33K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy