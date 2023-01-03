Burkey Named TnFCA All-State

South Greene’s Hunter Burkey spent a lot of time in opposing backfields this season.

Coaches took notice. Announced Monday, the Tennessee Football Coaches Association named Burkey to its Class 2A All-State football team.

Burkey led South Greene in tackles for loss with 15 his senior year. He made 67 total stops and one sack.

After a slow start, the Rebels recovered and advanced to the second round of the 2A playoffs for the fifth straight year. South Greene finished 6-6 overall.