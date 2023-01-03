ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin Will Soar to $250,000 in 2023, Says Billionaire Tim Draper

By Luc Olinga
 5 days ago
The rout of the cryptocurrency market in 2022 scared away individual investors.

The latter had flooded the sector a year earlier in the midst of the crypto craze in the hope of making a quick buck.

But the fall in prices of most cryptocurrencies and numerous scandals have crushed all these dreams.

The crypto market has lost over $2.1 trillion from its all-time high of over $3 trillion reached in November 2021. This drop means that investors have seen the value of their portfolios melt away. For some individual investors, almost all of their savings have evaporated.

Bitcoin (BTC), the world's leading cryptocurrency by market value, has fallen from am all-time high of $69,044.77 reached on November 10, 2021 to $16,746.62 currently, according to data firm CoinGecko. When many individual investors joined the crypto craze at the end of 2021, BTC evangelists predicted that the cryptocurrency was on its way to hitting $100,000 before the end of 2021.

FOMO

Lured by these tantalizing predictions, many retail investors gave in to FOMO, which stands for Fear of Missing Out. FOMO is a crypto acronym used generally for anxiety of missing out on making money.

While the market slump has chilled amateur investors, BTC and crypto evangelists have not lost faith even as they got their fingers burned. This is the case of billionaire venture capitalist Tim Draper. He predicted that bitcoin would hit $250,000 by the end of 2022.

He just reiterated that prediction for 2023 in an email to CNBC. Given the current price of bitcoin, this means the digital currency will soar 1,400%.

"My assumption is that since women control 80% of retail spending, and only 1 in 7 bitcoin wallets are currently held by women that the dam is about to break," Draper told the news outlet.

Draper believes that there are positive factors to restart the rise of cryptocurrency.

"I suspect that the halvening in 2024 will have a positive run," the founder of Draper Fisher Jurvetson told CNBC.

The halving is an essential phenomenon of the Bitcoin protocol which takes place approximately every four years. It consists of halving the reward given to bitcoin miners who register new blocks on the blockchain.

The Bitcoin protocol contains a number of rules written into its code and which cannot be violated. The first of these is the limitation of the number of bitcoins: there will never be more than 21 million bitcoins in circulation. It is this notion of scarcity that makes the value of bitcoin.

Originally, the Bitcoin network's initial block reward was 50 BTC. But a special clause in the protocol, another rule that cannot be transgressed, reduces this reward over the years: it is the halving.

Uncertainty

Every 210,000 blocks, the miners' reward for maintaining the Bitcoin network is thus halved. The halving therefore has a dual purpose: it limits the quantity of new bitcoins in circulation on the network and allows the longevity of the blockchain to continue.

Since a new block is created approximately every ten minutes on average, the halving generally corresponds to a duration of four years. There is nothing to do for the halving to occur, since it is written into the source code of the crypto-asset: the rewards are automatically halved when it occurs.

The big problem with Draper's prediction is that there is a lot of uncertainty currently surrounding the cryptocurrency industry. We still do not know all the collateral victims of the bankruptcy of the empire of Sam Bankman-Fried, the former disgraced king of crypto.

Bankman-Fried's crypto empire imploded within days on Nov. 11 after being at the center of the crypto industry. This empire was made up of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange and its sister company Alameda Research, a hedge fund that also served as a trading platform for institutional investors.

The regulators are trying to piece together what happened, and especially how FTX, which was valued at $32 billion in February, could implode overnight.

Comments / 33

Ashton NW
5d ago

Blah blah blah, it was supposed to go to 1 milling in 2019. Even in covid it didnt hit that mark when it was supposed to. Covid proved that it's all smoke and mirrors. 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 biggest scam of the century. Learn from Sam bankman.

Reply(1)
6
Benny
4d ago

If you bought $1 of Gold in 2010, it would be worth $1.73 today. If you bought $1 of Bitcoin in 2010, it would be worth $22,000,000 today. For all you BTC bashers. Volatility, it turns out, is much more profitable for those who HODLed. The legacy system WILL buy the remaining supply of Bitcoin. Start DCAing now before it's all gone and they flip on you... " In other news, Bitcoin!, is now the new Global Currency! Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo, Visa, Mastercard, and Black Rock say, for just a cool million, you can have one for your self!"😐 BTC is 16K right now. Get hot.

Reply(1)
2
JohnPx
4d ago

Anyone saying Bitcoin and others will never go to crazy heights are going to miss the boat again. Get ready for the wealth transfer!

Reply
2
The Verge

Sam Bankman-Fried secretly handed $27 million to a major crypto news site and its CEO

Sam Bankman-Fried, former CEO of failed crypto exchange FTX, loaned $27 million to Michael McCaffrey, the CEO of crypto publication The Block, to help it stay afloat, according to a Medium post from the site’s chief revenue officer, Bobby Moran. Bankman-Fried also loaned McCaffery $16 million, some of which helped him purchase property in the Bahamas, where FTX is headquartered, according to Axios, which broke the story.
CNBC

Jim Cramer says these 7 stocks will be winners in 2023

CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Tuesday gave investors a list of stocks that he believes will perform well next year. Stocks rose on Tuesday and ended a four-day streak of losses for the market. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday gave investors a list of stocks that he believes will perform...
NASDAQ

5 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in 2023

What a difference a year makes. Following a scorching-hot 2021 for the cryptocurrency space, the combined value of more than 21,000 digital currencies sank by $1.4 trillion, or nearly 64%, to $795 billion in 2022. With equities plunging into a bear market and cryptocurrencies failing to decouple from the stock market, this highly volatile asset class has been clobbered.
msn.com

2 Nasdaq Stocks I'm Buying Till I'm Blue in the Face

The carnage has been widespread on the stock market in 2022, but tech investors have been hit especially hard. The Nasdaq Composite has declined over 30% this year compared to a 9% drop in the Dow Jones Industrial Average and a 20% slump in the broader S&P 500. Even though...
Cheddar News

Will We Be Able to Afford Eggs in 2023? A Look at Inflation Predictions

"Oh the places prices have gone in 2022. The consumer price index (CPI) was up 7.1 percent year-over-year in November, and although there is one more report due out in the next few weeks, the average for the year is likely to be in that range. While this is down from a peak of 9.1 percent in June, it's roughly the same as the annual rate for 2021.  That means inflation was hovering around a 40-year high for the last two years, even as the underlying causes of inflation appeared to shift. As Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell recently pointed out,...
