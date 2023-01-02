Read full article on original website
Former Campbell Co. jail employee arrested in OK for impersonating police officer, OK sheriff says
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK (WVLT) - Old habits die hard; a former Campbell County, Tennessee jail employee was arrested in Oklahoma for impersonating a police officer, according to a post from the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office. The man, identified as Jackson Jones, 19, reportedly pulled over several people by flashing...
Tennessee man told deputies he threw puppies off bridge because shelters ‘could not take them’
A man admitted to throwing six puppies over the Bone Camp Bridge into a frozen lake in Sunbright last week.
Knoxville restaurant owner recalls taking down robbery suspect
Yong Zhong Li lights up every time he tells the story of how he and one of his chefs defended their business just before the new year began.
Trial date set for man charged in Loudon County deputy’s death
Dates for both a motion hearing and trial have been set for a truck driver accused in the February 2022 death of Loudon County Sgt. Chris Jenkins.
Arrest made in Morgan animal cruelty case
Authorities in Morgan County say an arrest has been made in what they have called a “severe” case of animal abuse. Either on Christmas or the day after, someone threw a red tote with six puppies inside off of the Bone Camp bridge on Burrville Road into a creek. All but one of the puppies, believed to be seven to nine weeks old, died. The MoCo Mutts Rescue Center last week offered a reward for information leading to the culprit and the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office also joined in the search.
Police say that potholes have caused flat tires on multiple vehicles on I-640
Knox County sheriff asks for prayers for K-9 officer with medical issues. K-9 Officer Zak has a large mass in his abdomen, and Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials have asked for prayers. Fire starts in Pigeon Forge resort. Updated: 14 hours ago. |. All agencies in Sevier County have...
Putnam County traffic stop leads to arrest and recovery of meth, mushrooms, heroin
PUTNAM COUNTY (WZTV) — A traffic stop led to an arrest of a man in Putnam County for possession of meth and other illegal narcotics. The Putnam County Sherriff's Office (PCSO) report they conducted a traffic stop for William Johnson which led an officer recovering illegal drugs. About 1.8...
Manhunt On-Going in Roane County
An intense Manhunt has been going on in Roane County since around 6:00 p.m. last night, according to Chief Deputy Tim Hawn with the Roane County Sheriff’s Office. The Tennessee Highway Patrol was attempting to pull over a vehicle when the car stopped on the westbound side of I-40 near the Midtown exit, the driver then fled the vehicle and has not been seen since. The search area has been through the Swan Pond Community over to Pine Ridge Road and into the east side of the city limits of Harman. The person was identified as Richard Wright a white male from Cordova Tennessee, according to Chief Deputy Hawn, and has several outstanding felony warrants for his arrest. If you see anybody suspicious walking that may look a little flustered and acting suspicious, please contact 911 immediately. We will update when and if more information is given and the person of interest is arrested. The search is on-going at this hour.
ACSO round-up nets 17 arrests
The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office announced last week that they had completed a suspect round-up dubbed “Operation Home for the Holidays” in the days leading up to Christmas. According to the ACSO, over a three-day period just before Christmas, “Operation Home for the Holidays”resulted in the arrest...
BCSO: Woman arrested after threatening to release dog on deputies Thursday
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — A Blount County woman is facing assault charges after deputies said she threatened to release a large dog while speaking with them on Thursday. According to the report from the Blount County Sheriff's Office, the parents of a 35-year-old man called deputies saying they were on their way to pick up their son after they said Jessie Jennings, 34, was acting belligerent and intoxicated.
Overturned tanker on I-75 in Anderson County causes delays
ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — One lane has reopened after an overturned tractor-trailer in Anderson County shut down the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 near Wolf Valley Road Thursday morning. First responders including the Tennessee Highway Patrol worked the scene. Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson Mark Nagi has been keeping up on the incident. According […]
Sheriff’s Office: Knox County restaurant owner, employee subdue robbery suspect
According to the Knox County Sheriff's Office, there was a robbery attempt at Rice King on Kingston Pike Friday night. The owner of the restaurant along with an employee were able to subdue the suspect until law enforcement arrived.
Boy facing cancer makes Christmas cards for Roane County inmates
An 11-year-old with a big heart set aside time during the holidays to spread Christmas cheer to those behind bars.
KPD makes 7 DUI arrests over New Year's holiday, no fatal crashes reported
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said during the New Year's holiday, they spent more resources watching for dangerous driving from 4 p.m. on Dec. 31 through the end of New Years Day. During that time, they said they made seven DUI arrests and conducted 16 total crash...
Missing Person Found Dead – Investigation Ongoing
On 12/27/2022, the Kingston Police Department took a report of a missing person. The person reported missing was Joseph John Zipser, 56. Mr. Zipser was last seen leaving a residence on East Race Street at approximately 1900 hours on 12/26/2022. On 12/29/2022, at 0914 hours, officers received information as to...
An Investigation is Underway after a Fire Completely Destroys a Northeast Knoxville Home
Authorities are investigating a house fire in Northeast Knoxville which left that home completely destroyed. Rural Metro Fire Crews responding to the home in the 3000 block of Howell road last night and found the home completely engulfed in flames. The occupants were able to escape the home without injury...
Police negotiators called to North Knoxville on Monday 'out of an abundance of caution' during welfare check
KNOXVILLE, Tenn — On Monday, Knoxville Police Department officers said they went to a North Knoxville home for a welfare check, which later led to police negotiators being called out. It happened on Boright Drive at a home on the 3200 block. Authorities said they arrived at around 12:15...
Police: Comment about employee’s wife at Tennessee Waffle House leads to confrontation
MADISONVILLE, Tenn. — A man’s comment about the appearance of a Tennessee Waffle House employee’s wife led to the customer flashing a gun, authorities said. Ronald Wayne Darr, 55, of Englewood, was charged with aggravated assault, according to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office online booking records. Madisonville...
Welfare check turns into standoff at Knoxville home
Police were on the scene of a home after a welfare check call led to a standoff in Knoxville Monday afternoon.
KCSO deputy, family picking up the pieces after house fire
A Knox County Sheriff's Office deputy is having to rebuild after losing everything when his house was engulfed in flames on New Year's Eve.
