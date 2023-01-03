ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saline County, KS

sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Two Children Injured in Pedestrian Accident in Northeast Fresno

Two children were injured and hospitalized following a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on January 2, 2023, the Fresno Police Department reported. The incident occurred at approximately 7:45 p.m. at Alluvial Avenue and Fresno Street, according to investigators. Details on the Pedestrian Crash in Northeast Fresno That Injured Two Children. Officers...
FRESNO, CA
sierranewsonline.com

Traffic Alert: Hwy 41 And Tenaya Lodge

FISH CAMP–The California Highway Patrol is reporting a traffic collision has occurred on Highway 41 near Tenaya Lodge. A single vehicle is involved with no injuries being reported. All parties are out of the vehicle which is reportedly 50 feet down a cliff. We will update this article as...
FISH CAMP, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Elderly woman in Clovis hit by car, flown to CRMC, CHP says

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An elderly woman was critically hit by a car Wednesday evening and flown to Community Regional Medical Center, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP says they responded to an accident around 5:30 p.m. on Del Rey and Herndon avenues. Officials say a woman in her 80s walked directly into the […]
CLOVIS, CA
fresnosheriff.org

Missing 86 Year Old Fresno Man Found Deceased

On Tuesday morning, Fresno County Sheriff’s Office dispatchers received a report of a body being found in a dry ponding basin. An irrigation worker made the discovery while doing a routine check of property located on the southeastern portion of S. Blythe and W. Sumner Avenues, between Easton and Raisin City. Deputies responded and found it to be a deceased man who had obviously been there a considerable amount of time.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno County declares local emergency following Madera hospital closure

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a resolution proclaiming a local emergency for hospitals in Fresno County. According to a statement from Fresno County, the closure of Madera Community Hospital, the impact of hospital overcrowding, a COVID surge, flu, and RSV, and the current “assess and refer” policy […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Suspect wanted in Fresno apartment homicide

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The suspect wanted in a deadly shooting in Fresno on January 1 was identified by police on Wednesday, but officers say they have not yet tracked him down. According to the Fresno Police Department, officers and EMS responded to The Parks at Fig Garden at 4025 North Fruit Avenue on Sunday […]
FRESNO, CA
goldrushcam.com

Flood Advisory in Effect for Fresno, Madera, Mariposa and Merced Counties Until 8:15 A.M. Today

January 5, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports a Flood Advisory is in effect for Fresno, Madera, Mariposa and Merced Counties until 8:15 A.M. today. National Weather Service Hanford CA 512 AM PST Thu Jan 5 2023 CAC019-039-043-047-051615- /O.NEW.KHNX.FA.Y.0006.230105T1312Z-230105T1615Z/ /00000.N.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Fresno CA-Madera CA-Mariposa CA-Merced CA- 512 AM PST Thu Jan 5 2023 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following counties, Fresno, Madera, Mariposa and Merced. * WHEN...Until 815 AM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 512 AM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This is causing urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Fresno, Clovis, Merced, Madera, Atwater, Yosemite South Entrance, Chowchilla, Oakhurst, Bootjack, Yosemite Lakes, Madera Acres, Parksdale, Bonadelle Ranchos-Madera Ranchos, Parkwood, Biola, Winton, Easton, Mariposa, Planada and Catheys Valley. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are many low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. && LAT...LON 3749 12077 3763 12039 3768 12039 3765 12033 3767 12031 3772 12034 3780 12001 3776 11994 3777 11987 3723 11937 3690 11964 3659 11985.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno Co. closing Auberry Rd. due to rain damage

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – As a result of recent rains eroding part of the shoulder on Auberry Road in the Alder Springs area, The Fresno County Department of Public Works and Planning Road Maintenance Operations (RMO) is closing the road at dusk on Monday Night. Both Fresno Co. Public Works and Planning RMO will […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
