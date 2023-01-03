Read full article on original website
Related
IDENTIFIED: 81-year-old woman killed in Fresno County crash
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The woman killed after being hit by a vehicle at Herndon and Del Rey avenues in Fresno County – east of Clovis – on Wednesday was identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office. Officials say 81-year-old Mary Phister of Clovis was hit by a car on Wednesday at around 5:30 p.m. […]
IDENTIFIED: Woman killed when running across Fresno intersection
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman who was hit by a vehicle while running across a Fresno intersection on Monday was identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office on Wednesday. According to the police 30-year-old Zulema Arambula of Fresno was struck by a vehicle when she was running across the intersection on Shields and Anna […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Two Children Injured in Pedestrian Accident in Northeast Fresno
Two children were injured and hospitalized following a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on January 2, 2023, the Fresno Police Department reported. The incident occurred at approximately 7:45 p.m. at Alluvial Avenue and Fresno Street, according to investigators. Details on the Pedestrian Crash in Northeast Fresno That Injured Two Children. Officers...
Fresno police officer crashes into fire hydrant during chase
Fresno police are searching for a suspect that led officers on a chase, ending with one crashing into a fire hydrant.
sierranewsonline.com
Traffic Alert: Hwy 41 And Tenaya Lodge
FISH CAMP–The California Highway Patrol is reporting a traffic collision has occurred on Highway 41 near Tenaya Lodge. A single vehicle is involved with no injuries being reported. All parties are out of the vehicle which is reportedly 50 feet down a cliff. We will update this article as...
Elderly woman in Clovis hit by car, flown to CRMC, CHP says
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An elderly woman was critically hit by a car Wednesday evening and flown to Community Regional Medical Center, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP says they responded to an accident around 5:30 p.m. on Del Rey and Herndon avenues. Officials say a woman in her 80s walked directly into the […]
Woman injured after being hit by vehicle in Fresno County
Investigators say a woman believed to be in her 80s was walking across the street to her mailbox when she was hit by a vehicle.
Woman hit & killed by car in central Fresno identified
Deputies identified a 30-year-old woman who died after being hit by a car in central Fresno Tuesday night.
GV Wire
Overnight Storm Brought 106 MPH Wind Gust. Thunderstorms Forecast for Valley.
Wednesday’s overnight storm brought wind gusts peaking at 40 to 45 mph across the Valley and a mighty gust of 106 mph that was recorded at 10:13 p.m. at the Grapevine’s peak on Interstate 5, National Weather Service meteorologist Bill South said Thursday. The atmospheric river that took...
GV Wire
Fresno Police Hunt for Man Suspected of Killing Neighbor With Shot Through Wall
Fresno police say they are now looking to arrest a fatal shooting suspect who initially cooperated with investigators. Kevin King, 42, is wanted for voluntary manslaughter, child endangerment, and being a felon with a gun, the Fresno Police Department said in a news release Wednesday evening. According to police, King...
fresnosheriff.org
Missing 86 Year Old Fresno Man Found Deceased
On Tuesday morning, Fresno County Sheriff’s Office dispatchers received a report of a body being found in a dry ponding basin. An irrigation worker made the discovery while doing a routine check of property located on the southeastern portion of S. Blythe and W. Sumner Avenues, between Easton and Raisin City. Deputies responded and found it to be a deceased man who had obviously been there a considerable amount of time.
Missing 86-year-old Fresno County man Ulysses Carr found dead
Ulysses Carr is 86 years old and has Alzheimer's. He's been missing for nine days now. As search efforts continue, his family's clinging to hope for his safe return.
2 from Fresno arrested in Porterville with fraudulent checks, police say
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two Fresno men were arrested in Porterville for allegedly attempting to cash fraudulent checks, police officials say. According to the authorities, on Tuesday around 11:30 a.m. officers with the Porterville Police Department responded to a local bank in the city following a report of two individuals trying to cash the checks. […]
Visalia man arrested after Porterville car theft, deputies say
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 32-year-old man from Visalia was arrested after he allegedly stole a car in Porterville, officials with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office said. On Wednesday, shortly after 6:00 a.m., deputies say they were looking for a car that was stolen in Porterville. They added that the victim left her phone […]
Fresno County declares local emergency following Madera hospital closure
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a resolution proclaiming a local emergency for hospitals in Fresno County. According to a statement from Fresno County, the closure of Madera Community Hospital, the impact of hospital overcrowding, a COVID surge, flu, and RSV, and the current “assess and refer” policy […]
IDENTIFIED: Suspect wanted in Fresno apartment homicide
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The suspect wanted in a deadly shooting in Fresno on January 1 was identified by police on Wednesday, but officers say they have not yet tracked him down. According to the Fresno Police Department, officers and EMS responded to The Parks at Fig Garden at 4025 North Fruit Avenue on Sunday […]
Fresno Co. preps for mountain winter road conditions
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KSEE) – This winter storm has brought lots of rain and snow to the Central Valley, and while the state needs it, it makes our roadways even more dangerous. On Highway 168 towards Shaver Lake, the four-lane is closed, with no reopening in sight yet. Auberry Rd. is now closing tonight and […]
Suspect who fired shot that went through apartment wall, killing man, identified
A suspect has been identified after a stray bullet from a neighboring apartment unit killed a man.
goldrushcam.com
Flood Advisory in Effect for Fresno, Madera, Mariposa and Merced Counties Until 8:15 A.M. Today
January 5, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports a Flood Advisory is in effect for Fresno, Madera, Mariposa and Merced Counties until 8:15 A.M. today. National Weather Service Hanford CA 512 AM PST Thu Jan 5 2023 CAC019-039-043-047-051615- /O.NEW.KHNX.FA.Y.0006.230105T1312Z-230105T1615Z/ /00000.N.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Fresno CA-Madera CA-Mariposa CA-Merced CA- 512 AM PST Thu Jan 5 2023 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following counties, Fresno, Madera, Mariposa and Merced. * WHEN...Until 815 AM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 512 AM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This is causing urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Fresno, Clovis, Merced, Madera, Atwater, Yosemite South Entrance, Chowchilla, Oakhurst, Bootjack, Yosemite Lakes, Madera Acres, Parksdale, Bonadelle Ranchos-Madera Ranchos, Parkwood, Biola, Winton, Easton, Mariposa, Planada and Catheys Valley. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are many low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. && LAT...LON 3749 12077 3763 12039 3768 12039 3765 12033 3767 12031 3772 12034 3780 12001 3776 11994 3777 11987 3723 11937 3690 11964 3659 11985.
Fresno Co. closing Auberry Rd. due to rain damage
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – As a result of recent rains eroding part of the shoulder on Auberry Road in the Alder Springs area, The Fresno County Department of Public Works and Planning Road Maintenance Operations (RMO) is closing the road at dusk on Monday Night. Both Fresno Co. Public Works and Planning RMO will […]
Great Bend Post
Great Bend, KS
10K+
Followers
24K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://greatbendpost.com/
Comments / 0