Anti-Bibi resistance playing with fire
Like the Democrats who went into the streets in their millions the weekend Donald Trump was inaugurated president in January 2017, Benjamin “Bibi” Netanyahu’s foes clearly intend to act as a “resistance,” rather than a loyal opposition. Netanyahu and his right-wing and religious coalition partners...
Israel approves punitive measures against PA in response to ‘political and legal war’
Israel’s Security Cabinet on Thursday approved several punitive measures against the Palestinian Authority in response to what it described as Ramallah’s ongoing “political and legal war” against the Jewish state. The move came a week after the U.N. General Assembly passed a resolution calling on the...
Israel cracks down on Palestinian Authority over ‘legal and political war’
Israel on Sunday revoked the VIP pass of Palestinian Authority Foreign Minister Riyad al-Malki, in line with a Cabinet decision last week to sanction Ramallah in response to the U.N.’s passage, at the P.A.’s behest, of a resolution asking the International Court of Justice to weigh in on the legal status of Judea and Samaria.
Netanyahu: Claims judicial reform plans will end Israel’s democracy are ‘baseless’
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday rejected as “baseless” claims by critics that his government’s proposed judicial reforms would mark the end of the country’s democracy, and vowed to implement the plan “responsibly.”. “The truth is that the balance between the branches of government...
Meet Amichai Chikli, Israel’s new Diaspora minister, who opposes BDS and Reform Judaism
(JTA) – The Israeli ministry responsible for engaging with the half of the world’s Jews who don’t live in Israel has gotten a new name — and a leader who disdains the values of many American Jews. Amichai Chikli announced during his swearing-in ceremony Monday that...
The crowd of pro-Trump supporters outside Mar-a-Lago fell from 300 last year to just 40 this year on the January 6 riot anniversary
Trump supporters said they saw the ex-president drive by in his motorcade, headed toward Mar-a-Lago.
The war in Ukraine – almost empty
Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov announced that the Russian forces will soon unload the Iranian-produced Shahed aircraft. According to Reznikov, Russia will have only 90 “kamikaze” aircraft left. Tankesmia ISW writes that Russia has increased the use of these drones to be able to continue attacks against Ukrainian...
Russia plans to mobilize 500,000 soldiers in days. If they don't deliver victory, then 'Putin will collapse,' says Ukrainian spy chief.
Putin's first mobilization draft in October was heavily criticized for deploying soldiers who were untrained, elderly, ill, or too young to fight.
Donald Trump's Days in the Wilderness Are Over
The former president could soon be allowed back on Facebook and Instagram after his Twitter was recently restored.
Leading Jan 6 panel member warns Brazil ‘fascists’ aping Trump rioters ‘must end up’ in jail
A Democrat who helped lead the House January 6 committee’s investigation into Donald Trump and the efforts to overturn the 2020 election became one of the first US officials to respond to a massive protest in Brasilia, where supporters of ousted ex-president Jair Bolsonaro sought to reverse the transfer of power.It was a chaotic scene that bore inescapable resemblances to the attack on the US Congress almost exactly two years earlier, possibly provoking the reaction from Maryland Congressman Jamie Raskin.“Democracies of the world must act fast to make clear there will be no support for right-wing insurrectionists storming the...
Israel revokes entry permits of PA officials who welcomed terrorist home
The Israeli Defense Ministry has revoked the entry permits of three senior Palestinian Authority officials after they participated in a homecoming ceremony for a convicted terrorist released from prison last week. The three officials, including an assistant to P.A. chief Mahmoud Abbas, arrived in the Arab Israeli town of Ar’ara,...
Former Massachusetts lawmaker under fire for accusing Israel of ‘being on a mission to kill Palestinians’
A former Massachusetts state legislator is being condemned by Jewish and Zionist organizations for accusing Israel of “being on a mission to kill Palestinians.”. During her final week in office, Democratic Rep. Jamie Zahlaway Belsito, who represents the fourth Essex district in the northeastern part of the state, took to Twitter on Dec. 29 to attack Israel and its new government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Israeli democracy may not survive a ‘reform’ of its Supreme Court
(JTA) — On Dec. 29, Israel swore in Benjamin Netanyahu’s sixth government. The Likud leader became Israel’s prime minister once more, and one week later, Israel’s long-anticipated judicial counterrevolution began. In the Knesset Wednesday, newly minted Justice Minister and Netanyahu confidant Yariv Levin unveiled a package...
Haredi labor force integration a challenge, but analysts point to signs of cultural change
The low rate of participation of the haredi, or ultra-Orthodox, community in Israel’s labor force has been cause for much hand-wringing over the years. While a new report paints a mixed picture, analysts JNS spoke with are optimistic that things are moving in the right direction. Forty-four percent of...
Israel’s UN envoy mocks meeting over Ben-Gvir’s ‘uneventful’ Temple Mount visit
Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations said he was “overjoyed” when he heard that the U.N. Security Council was holding an emergency meeting Thursday over the “quiet, orderly, uneventful” visit of an Israeli government minister to Jerusalem’s Temple Mount. “I figured that if this...
Ben-Gvir nixes rule allowing any MK to visit jailed terrorists
Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir announced on Sunday the cancelation of a regulation implemented by the previous government that allowed any lawmaker to meet with jailed Palestinian terrorists. Ben-Gvir said that he took the step after “concluding that these visits resulted in incitement and the promotion of terrorist actions.”...
US gives Palestinian Authority a 2,700-year-old looted spoon
American and Palestinian officials gathered on Thursday at the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities in Bethlehem for what was described as “the historic repatriation of a rare Palestinian cultural object.”. During the ceremony, the Department of Homeland Security’s investigative arm (Homeland Security Investigations) delivered a 2,700-year-old cosmetic spoon to...
‘I’m tired of memorials for dead Jews’
Will the discontent with Israel’s new government lead to a sea change in the relationship between the Jewish state and American Jews?. JNS editor-in-chief Jonathan Tobin believes that while there are endemic problems that are undermining support for Israel in the United States, especially among younger Jews, worries that Prime Minister Benjamin “Bibi” Netanyahu’s right-wing/religious party coalition will create a permanent breach with either the U.S. government or American Jewry are overblown.
The lobbying challenges
The new government taking shape in Israel is posing unprecedented challenges for its American friends and supporters. It is easily the most ultranationalist and ultrareligious in the nearly 75-year history of the Jewish state, and it won’t get the unconditional support some of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s supporters demand and expect from the Diaspora.
A law professor worries Israel could become the next Hungary
(JTA) — Israel’s new governing coalition has been called the “most right-wing” in the nation’s history. That’s heartening to supporters who want the country to get tough on crime and secure Jewish rights to live in the West Bank, and dismaying to critics who see a government bent on denying rights to Israel’s minorities and undermining any hope for a peaceful solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
