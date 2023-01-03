Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Diphtheria cases confirmed at hotel housing asylum seekers
A "small number" of diphtheria cases have been confirmed among asylum seekers at a hotel in the Humber region, officials have said. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) told the BBC the risk posed to the wider public "remains very low". Hotels across the country are being used by the...
BBC
Leeds: Couple's fear for children in council flat 'covered in mould'
The parents of two young children have said leaks in their council flat have left their home "absolutely covered in mould". Leigh Spence and Lewis Lockwood, of Leeds, fear for the health of their two-year-old and eight-month-old sons. They said water had been running down the walls of the boys'...
BBC
Derby's Queen Victoria statue could be moved
A statue of Queen Victoria in Derby could be moved to a more prominent position next to one of the city's most historic buildings. The artwork is situated on a grass verge on London Road near the former Derbyshire Royal Infirmary, which was opened by Victoria in 1894. The developer...
BBC
Littlehampton: Rescuer in hospital after following dog into sea
A member of the public has been taken to hospital after entering the sea off Littlehampton, West Sussex, to rescue a dog that had been swept away. The rescuer followed the pet into the River Arun at 14.15 GMT on Monday. The Coastguard sent its Littlehampton and Shoreham rescue teams,...
BBC
Sheep worrying warning for dog owners
Dog owners have been asked to keep control of their animals while out in the countryside, to protect sheep carrying lambs. West Mercia Police has recorded 282 incidents of sheep worrying since 2017, with 56 cases investigated in 2021. Sheep worrying can result in a maximum fine of £1,000 for...
BBC
Tribute to Macauley Owen after Anglesey farm incident
Tributes have been paid to a man who died following an incident on a farm. The 26-year-old, named locally as Macauley Owen, died in hospital on Friday after being seriously injured on Tuesday at Carreglefn, near Amlwch, Anglesey. Mr Owen has been described as "always hard working, happy, smiling, laughing...
BBC
First 2023 babies give NHS staff a busy new year
The first babies of 2023 have been welcomed to the world at maternity units across Scotland. NHS staff at the Ayrshire Maternity Unit in Kilmarnock had a busy time with four babies delivered before 04:00. Scotland's first 2023 baby is thought to be Dominic, who arrived at 00:06 weighing 2.95kg...
BBC
Rail boss admits 17-mile diversion around bridge is 'exceptional'
A 17-mile diversion route set up because of work to replace a bridge is "exceptional" and will be "disruptive", Network Rail has admitted. A stretch of Nazeing New Road beside Broxbourne railway station in Hertfordshire closed on Tuesday and is not expected to reopen until 30 April. A road bridge,...
BBC
Queen Victoria's postbox unearthed in Surrey cottage
A postbox which was believed to have been used by Queen Victoria has been unearthed in a Surrey cottage. The table box, thought to date from around 1880, was used for the royal post at Osborne House on the Isle of Wight, the monarch's holiday home. It was discovered in...
BBC
Temporary bedrooms planned in Hullavington Barracks upgrade
Plans have been submitted for temporary accommodation at an army barracks while refurbishment work is carried out. The Ministry of Defence (MoD) wants to create 75 bedrooms at Hullavington Barracks in Lower Stanton St Quintin. The temporary buildings would be used during a planned five-year upgrade of the Wiltshire barracks.
BBC
Staffordshire truckers jailed for laundering up to £45m
Six men have been jailed for their role in the illegal laundering of up to £45m. The road haulage operators from Staffordshire used their company, Genesis 2014 (UK) Ltd, to collect huge sums of cash from across England and transport it to London. It was then transferred onwards and...
BBC
Norfolk council to buy homes at risk of falling into sea
Homeowners whose properties are at risk of falling into the sea could be compensated by at least £100,000. North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) is expecting to pay out hundreds of thousands of pounds to owners forced to give up their clifftop homes before they fall into the sea. The...
BBC
Lincolnshire hospitals get midwifery boost with most ever new recruits
A hospitals trust in Lincolnshire says it has welcomed its biggest ever group of newly-qualified midwives. A total of 11 new midwives have been recruited by United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT), it said. Eight will join the team at Lincoln County Hospital, with the remainder joining Pilgrim Hospital in...
BBC
Joan Sydney: Neighbours and A Country Practice star dies at 83
Joan Sydney, who starred in long-running soaps A Country Practice and Neighbours, has died at the age of 83. The British-Australian actor died last Wednesday at her Sydney home after a long illness. Her long-time friend and fellow actor Sally-Anne Upton confirmed her death on Facebook yesterday. Ms Sydney played...
BBC
Bristol NHS patient says hotel care was 'diabolical'
A patient who was discharged from hospital into a hotel care facility says her experience was "diabolical." Angela Burrage, 73, was one of 30 patients discharged to a hotel in Bristol to help ease pressure in hospitals in March 2022. Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire NHS trusts are currently...
BBC
Abandoned Wiltshire village holds 'last-ever funeral'
A village, evacuated 80 years ago to make way for a military training ground, has held what is expected to be its last-ever funeral. Ray Nash, who died aged 87, was the last person to be christened at St Giles Church in Imber, Wiltshire, before it was evacuated in 1943.
BBC
One of Cornwall's last bingo halls put up for sale
One of Cornwall's last remaining bingo halls has been put up for sale. The Capitol Bingo hall, on Alexandra Road in St Austell, is being advertised with a price guide of £2m. The building also incudes a parade of four shops including a hair salon, carpet shop and bakery along with a 35-space car park.
BBC
Bristol University activist finishes 'plogging' tour of 30 cities
An environmentalist has picked up 360kg (56 stone) of rubbish during a 'plogging' tour of the UK. Vivek Gurav wants to inspire others to take up plogging, which is the act of picking litter while running, like he did in India and Bristol. Mr Gurav visited 30 cities during his...
BBC
December worst for ambulance waits in West Midlands, say bosses
December was the worst month for ambulance waiting times in the West Midlands, officials say. Figures from West Midlands Ambulance Service show delays handing patients over totalled 47,635 hours, up from the previous worst month in July at 43,759. In Shropshire, two separate patients waited more than 32 hours before...
Cancellation of Tour of Britain stage could mean £350k loss for Isle of Wight Council
Cancellation due to the death of Her Majesty the Queen has left a hole in the local authority's finances
Comments / 0