Lincoln, NE

knopnews2.com

Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2023 Coronated

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Miss Rodeo Nebraska, Rebel Sjeklocha, was coronated Saturday night surrounded by her friends and family at the Miss Rodeo Nebraska Gala. She was also awarded a custom pick up truck for her to use as she drives to contests around the country for the rest of the year.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Woman in custody after toddler dies of fentanyl overdose

Gov. Jim Pillen said Nebraska's greatness is its people, pledged to keep the state the special place it is, and shared all he loves about Nebraska during his inaugural ball on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at CHI Health Center arena in Omaha. Pillen: 'We are Nebraska, where great people want...
NEBRASKA STATE
doniphanherald.com

Nebraskans celebrate Gov. Jim Pillen at his inaugural ball

OMAHA — About 3,500 Nebraskans dined, danced and feted the state’s new governor Saturday evening at the CHI Health Center convention center in downtown Omaha. Gov. Jim Pillen’s inaugural ball attracted former governors and U.S. senators, including Ben Nelson and Mike Johanns. Members of Congress from Nebraska attended, too, including U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., and U.S. Reps. Don Bacon, R-Neb., and Mike Flood, R-Neb.
NEBRASKA STATE
getnews.info

Hanley Investment Group Arranges Sale of Grocery-Anchored Shopping Center for $17.2 Million in Omaha, Neb.

OMAHA, Neb. – Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors, a nationally recognized real estate brokerage and advisory firm specializing in retail property sales, announced today that the firm arranged the sale of a 98.6%-occupied, 112,005-square-foot shopping center anchored by a high-volume Hy-Vee grocery store in Omaha, Nebraska. The sale price was $17.2 million.
OMAHA, NE
thereader.com

Weirdest Places in Omaha

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. Do you want to uncover the places that only a select few have even heard about, let alone visited?. In truth, the spots...
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Forecasters Predicting Above Normal Temps In Omaha Over Next Couple Weeks

(Omaha, NE) -- Forecasters are predicting above normal temperatures in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa over the next couple weeks. The National Weather Service gives the Omaha area a 50%-60% percent chance to see above normal temperatures in the next 6-10 days. Then over the next 8-14 days Omaha has a 60%-70% percent chance to see above normal temperatures.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha Police: USPS truck strikes, kills cyclist

Online safety the focus of a new course at Project Harmony. Online safety for children is the focus of a course at Project Harmony. Nebraska football fans grumbling over losing money. Updated: 18 hours ago. Husker football fans are frustrated -- and not just with the team's record. More than...
OMAHA, NE
KSNB Local4

Retired Lancaster County Deputy passes away from medical episode

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office announced the passing of a retired deputy on Saturday. According to officials, retired Sergeant Mike Novacek passed away Jan. 6 after a medical episode at his home. Novacek was originally from Valparaiso, and was a graduate of Raymond Central High School...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln authorities respond to crash near 40th and Normal

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Authorities responded to a crash near 40th Street and Normal Boulevard around 7:30 a.m. Friday. It is unclear what caused the crash, but it did cause some delays during rush hour traffic. Channel 8 is working to find out more details at this time. This...
LINCOLN, NE
iheart.com

FaceBook SCAM! From Channel 6 a story you NEED TO SEE

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A former elected official for 20 years and Omaha businessman far longer, Marc Kraft took more than a pension into retirement. “My name is all I have to pass onto the next generation,” Kraft said. Read and watch the rest of the story from WOWT Channel 6 here.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Traffic stop near Stanton leads to arrests of two Omaha women

STANTON, Neb. -- Two women from Omaha were arrested after a traffic stop near Stanton reportedly revealed drugs and multiple stolen items. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they stopped a vehicle that had a headlight out on Highway 275, five miles north of Stanton, on Friday around 7:30 p.m.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Missing Nebraska inmate caught because of expired vehicle registration

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A missing inmate eluded law enforcement for three months, until she was caught driving a vehicle with an expired registration. Danielle Zelazny was pulled over in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on Wednesday, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. She was arrested on new charges,...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
kfornow.com

Lincoln Man Robbed at His Home by Two Women

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 6)–A 26-year-old Lincoln man was robbed of his shoes, debit card and cash when two women showed up to his home late Thursday morning. Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said officers were called to the victim’s home in the area of 10th and “C” Streets on a report of a robbery. The victim told investigators he met one of the women on Facebook and she agreed to visit him. Vollmer says the victim got home and found the woman he was communicating with online was already in the house, apparently through an unlocked door.
LINCOLN, NE

