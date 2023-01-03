Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant returning for 2023 seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football announces Bob Wager as tight ends\special teams coachThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football gets predictions for CB Ethan NationThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Cafeteria Worker Yells at Seward H.S. Student after Throwing His Lunch in the Trash Can, then a Church Steps Up to HelpZack LoveSeward, NE
Nebraska Football: Garrett Nelson declares for NFL DraftThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
A Steak Star is Born: Italian breed showcased on Nebraska plates
Nearly everything that comes out of the kitchen at Casa Bovina, the restaurant owned and operated by Certified Piedmontese, is raised in Nebraska.
knopnews2.com
Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2023 Coronated
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Miss Rodeo Nebraska, Rebel Sjeklocha, was coronated Saturday night surrounded by her friends and family at the Miss Rodeo Nebraska Gala. She was also awarded a custom pick up truck for her to use as she drives to contests around the country for the rest of the year.
WOWT
Woman in custody after toddler dies of fentanyl overdose
Gov. Jim Pillen said Nebraska's greatness is its people, pledged to keep the state the special place it is, and shared all he loves about Nebraska during his inaugural ball on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at CHI Health Center arena in Omaha. Pillen: 'We are Nebraska, where great people want...
WOWT
Husker fans fighting to get what they paid for after subpar gameday experience
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Avid husker fan AJ Brink pictured himself and three out-of-state friends watching a Nebraska football game from a skybox. “I was under the impression the $2,000 I paid was going toward suite tickets and that money would go to charities,” Brink said. “Instead we got some $25 tickets.”
actionnews5.com
Zoo shares photos of cheetah cubs receiving their first medical examination
ASHLAND, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) - A zoo in Nebraska says a family of four cheetah cubs was examined by medical professionals for the first time. On Thursday, Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium shared photos of the cubs being checked by its medical staff. WOWT reports the cheetah cubs...
doniphanherald.com
Nebraskans celebrate Gov. Jim Pillen at his inaugural ball
OMAHA — About 3,500 Nebraskans dined, danced and feted the state’s new governor Saturday evening at the CHI Health Center convention center in downtown Omaha. Gov. Jim Pillen’s inaugural ball attracted former governors and U.S. senators, including Ben Nelson and Mike Johanns. Members of Congress from Nebraska attended, too, including U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., and U.S. Reps. Don Bacon, R-Neb., and Mike Flood, R-Neb.
getnews.info
Hanley Investment Group Arranges Sale of Grocery-Anchored Shopping Center for $17.2 Million in Omaha, Neb.
OMAHA, Neb. – Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors, a nationally recognized real estate brokerage and advisory firm specializing in retail property sales, announced today that the firm arranged the sale of a 98.6%-occupied, 112,005-square-foot shopping center anchored by a high-volume Hy-Vee grocery store in Omaha, Nebraska. The sale price was $17.2 million.
thereader.com
Weirdest Places in Omaha
Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. Do you want to uncover the places that only a select few have even heard about, let alone visited?. In truth, the spots...
iheart.com
Forecasters Predicting Above Normal Temps In Omaha Over Next Couple Weeks
(Omaha, NE) -- Forecasters are predicting above normal temperatures in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa over the next couple weeks. The National Weather Service gives the Omaha area a 50%-60% percent chance to see above normal temperatures in the next 6-10 days. Then over the next 8-14 days Omaha has a 60%-70% percent chance to see above normal temperatures.
WOWT
Omaha Police: USPS truck strikes, kills cyclist
Online safety the focus of a new course at Project Harmony. Online safety for children is the focus of a course at Project Harmony. Nebraska football fans grumbling over losing money. Updated: 18 hours ago. Husker football fans are frustrated -- and not just with the team's record. More than...
KSNB Local4
Retired Lancaster County Deputy passes away from medical episode
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office announced the passing of a retired deputy on Saturday. According to officials, retired Sergeant Mike Novacek passed away Jan. 6 after a medical episode at his home. Novacek was originally from Valparaiso, and was a graduate of Raymond Central High School...
klkntv.com
Lincoln authorities respond to crash near 40th and Normal
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Authorities responded to a crash near 40th Street and Normal Boulevard around 7:30 a.m. Friday. It is unclear what caused the crash, but it did cause some delays during rush hour traffic. Channel 8 is working to find out more details at this time. This...
KETV.com
'An experience I don't think we have anywhere else': Steelhouse Omaha ready to fill niche in metro
OMAHA, Neb. — Excitement is brewing as the metro readies to welcome a new live-music venue downtown:Steelhouse Omaha. Settled along 11th and Dodge streets, Steelhouse is set to open its doors May 12, welcoming audiences of up to 3,000. "It's an experience I don't think we have anywhere else...
iheart.com
FaceBook SCAM! From Channel 6 a story you NEED TO SEE
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A former elected official for 20 years and Omaha businessman far longer, Marc Kraft took more than a pension into retirement. “My name is all I have to pass onto the next generation,” Kraft said. Read and watch the rest of the story from WOWT Channel 6 here.
Omaha man to lose house, pickup and $400K as part of federal drug sentence
An Omaha man arrested for placing a fake bomb at the Douglas County Courthouse will forfeit his home, his pickup and $400,000 in drug trafficking proceeds.
News Channel Nebraska
Traffic stop near Stanton leads to arrests of two Omaha women
STANTON, Neb. -- Two women from Omaha were arrested after a traffic stop near Stanton reportedly revealed drugs and multiple stolen items. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they stopped a vehicle that had a headlight out on Highway 275, five miles north of Stanton, on Friday around 7:30 p.m.
KETV.com
Omaha lawmaker drafting bill to address tenant issues, hold property owners, city accountable
LINCOLN, Neb. — It didn't take long for one Omaha lawmaker to take the problems at Legacy Crossing and try to find answers in the unicameral. Emails obtained by KETV Investigates showed the problems at Legacy Crossing date back to 2019 with a final decision to vacate on Dec. 15 and tenants told they needed to leave on Dec. 19.
klkntv.com
Missing Nebraska inmate caught because of expired vehicle registration
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A missing inmate eluded law enforcement for three months, until she was caught driving a vehicle with an expired registration. Danielle Zelazny was pulled over in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on Wednesday, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. She was arrested on new charges,...
kfornow.com
Lincoln Man Robbed at His Home by Two Women
LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 6)–A 26-year-old Lincoln man was robbed of his shoes, debit card and cash when two women showed up to his home late Thursday morning. Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said officers were called to the victim’s home in the area of 10th and “C” Streets on a report of a robbery. The victim told investigators he met one of the women on Facebook and she agreed to visit him. Vollmer says the victim got home and found the woman he was communicating with online was already in the house, apparently through an unlocked door.
1011now.com
Crews respond after industrial oven at Omaha manufacturing building catches fire
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An industrial oven caught fire and produced a large amount of smoke Saturday morning. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews were called to a fire in a manufacturing occupancy on 43rd and Cuming Street at 5:25 a.m. Saturday. The fire started in an industrial oven...
