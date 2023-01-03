ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
Athlon Sports

Look: Tom Brady's Message For Damar Hamlin Is Going Viral

Tom Brady is offering prayers for Bills safety Damar Hamlin as the NFL world awaits further updates on his status.  Brady sent out a tweet on Tuesday morning offering his perspective on the situation.  He says it puts playing the game he loves into perspective, considering it could be ...
atozsports.com

Bears coach plans on leaving team for new job

The Chicago Bears are already experiencing change within its coaching staff. On Monday, ESPN’s Courtney Cronin reported that Bears defensive backs coach James Rowe will be leaving the team after its regular season finale against the Minnesota Vikings. Rowe, who graduated from the University of South Florida in 2009,...
CHICAGO, IL
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers Opening Point Spread Released

On Sunday, the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers both handled their business as the Lions took down the Chicago Bears and the Packers defeated the Minnesota Vikings. With those wins, both the Packers and Lions are still alive when it comes to the 2022 NFL Playoffs, and they just so happen to play each other in the final game of the season. The Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers opening point spread has been released.
GREEN BAY, WI
Larry Brown Sports

NFL disputes what Joe Buck said about five minutes to resume Bills-Bengals game

The NFL is disputing what announcer Joe Buck said about plans to resume the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. The league took criticism from many fans and media personalities for taking so long to officially suspend the game following the Damar Hamlin medical emergency (the league made... The post NFL disputes what Joe Buck said about five minutes to resume Bills-Bengals game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Derek Carr Commanders’ ‘No. 1 Target’ - Coach Gruden

The Washington Commanders took a lot of grief from fans and media when they traded for quarterback Carson Wentz this past offseason. Considered a man nobody wanted, Wentz was jettisoned from his second team in as many years and was seeking yet another opportunity to resurrect his once-promising career. Along...
WASHINGTON, DC
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers game time announced

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions handled their business against the Chicago Bears and their final home game of the 2022 regular season. With the wind, the Lions moved to eight and eight on the season, and they kept their playoff hopes alive. Up Next for the Lions, is a must-win matchup against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Just moments ago, the Lions learned what time they will be playing the Packers in Week 18.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Super Bowl Champion head coach has BOLD prediction for Detroit Lions

Heading into the 2022 season, the hope of many was that the Detroit Lions would at least double their win total from a year ago when they won just three games. Fast forward to the present and the Lions are currently sitting at 8-8 on the season, and they have a chance to triple their win total from a year ago if they are able to defeat the Green Bay Packers in Week 18. More importantly, if the Lions can get some help from the Los Angeles Rams earlier in the day, they will be playing for a playoff spot on Sunday Night Football.
DETROIT, MI
Athlon Sports

Josh Allen Has 5-Word Message For The NFL World Tonight

Josh Allen is calling on the NFL world to continue praying for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.  Hamlin collapsed on the field during Monday Night Football this evening. He was given CPR for nine minutes before being taken away in an ambulance.  We now know Hamlin, 24, is in critical ...
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers: Early weather report for the Week 18 matchup

The Detroit Lions head into the “Frozen Tundra” for their Week 18 matchup with the Green Bay Packers, needing to win to keep their playoff hopes alive. The game has been flexed to Sunday Night Football on NBC, the first prime-time game for the Lions this season. There’s a lot riding on the line, especially with the Packers’ recent hot streak where they control their own destiny with a win-and-they’re-in situation. So, it’s Aaron Rodgers, on prime-time television, with both teams needing a win for the playoffs.
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Troy Aikman's Old Comment On Skip Bayless Is Going Viral

There has been bad blood between Troy Aikman and Skip Bayless dating back to the latter's days covering the 1990s Dallas Cowboys. In the aftermath of Bayless' insensitive tweet during last night's Bills-Bengals game, an old quote of Aikman's about the bombastic media personality is going viral. "I believe success...
The Spun

Look: Boomer Esiason Really Hates 1 NFL Quarterback

NFL analyst Boomer Esiason was a former star quarterback in his own right. Now an analust, there's one current quarterback that Esiason just can't stand. Appearing on the "Greg Hill Show," Esiason made it clear that he downright hates New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. He said that Jones' body language, facial expressions and on-field "gyrations" annoy him to no end to the point where he believes there's "a douchiness" to him.
Yardbarker

Ben Roethlisberger apologizes to Kenny Pickett: 'Severely underestimated' Steelers rookie QB

The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Kenny Pickett with the 20th pick overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. He was the only quarterback selected in the first round of the draft, and other than being called the most NFL-ready quarterback in a questionable draft class for signal-callers, he did not earn raving reviews from draft experts. He was considered to be comparable to Mac Jones from the New England Patriots: a high-floor, low-ceiling player.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

NFL Head Coach Furious With Player's 'Trash' Celebration

Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday was disgusted with Giants rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux's snow angel celebration after injuring Nick Foles on a sack in Sunday's game. According to ESPN's Stephen Holder, Saturday said the veteran QB is "really sore" and will miss Week 18's regular season finale before calling Thibodeaux's celebration "tasteless" and "trash" and saying he wishes Indy's lineman would've intervened.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

