Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Official reports claim boy, nine, walked backwards up hospital wallRooted ExpeditionsGary, IN
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
Chicago Activists Unite to Oppose Pawn Broker LoansAdvocate AndyChicago, IL
Win Skydeck Chicago's Love on the Ledge contest for a thrilling Valentine's DayJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Officials are Furious at Mayor Lightfoot and Her ActionsTom HandyChicago, IL
Related
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers Opening Point Spread Released
On Sunday, the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers both handled their business as the Lions took down the Chicago Bears and the Packers defeated the Minnesota Vikings. With those wins, both the Packers and Lions are still alive when it comes to the 2022 NFL Playoffs, and they just so happen to play each other in the final game of the season. The Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers opening point spread has been released.
Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers game time announced
On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions handled their business against the Chicago Bears and their final home game of the 2022 regular season. With the wind, the Lions moved to eight and eight on the season, and they kept their playoff hopes alive. Up Next for the Lions, is a must-win matchup against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Just moments ago, the Lions learned what time they will be playing the Packers in Week 18.
Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears Start Time Announced
The NFL has released the Week 18 schedule after start times were originally TBD.
Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers: Early weather report for the Week 18 matchup
The Detroit Lions head into the “Frozen Tundra” for their Week 18 matchup with the Green Bay Packers, needing to win to keep their playoff hopes alive. The game has been flexed to Sunday Night Football on NBC, the first prime-time game for the Lions this season. There’s a lot riding on the line, especially with the Packers’ recent hot streak where they control their own destiny with a win-and-they’re-in situation. So, it’s Aaron Rodgers, on prime-time television, with both teams needing a win for the playoffs.
Yardbarker
Ben Roethlisberger apologizes to Kenny Pickett: 'Severely underestimated' Steelers rookie QB
The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Kenny Pickett with the 20th pick overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. He was the only quarterback selected in the first round of the draft, and other than being called the most NFL-ready quarterback in a questionable draft class for signal-callers, he did not earn raving reviews from draft experts. He was considered to be comparable to Mac Jones from the New England Patriots: a high-floor, low-ceiling player.
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Yardbarker
NFL makes major announcement about Bills-Bengals game
The NFL postponed Monday night’s game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals after Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field, and we now know that the game will not resume this week. On Tuesday, the NFL issued a statement announcing that the Bills and Bengals will not take the...
NFL: Houston Texans-Head Coach Lovie Smith Introductory Press Conference
Feb 8, 2022; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans new head coach Lovie Smith (left) and general manager Nick Caserio (right) speak during the introductory press conference at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
Yardbarker
Latest Damar Hamlin report provides potentially good news
Damar Hamlin is fighting for his life right now. Less than 24 hours ago he was preparing to play for the Buffalo Bills in a big matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals on "Monday Night Football". And now he's fighting for his life, potentially because of a collision he took in...
Yardbarker
Cubs Part Ways With Reliever in Trade With Phillies
The Chicago Cubs parted ways with relief pitcher Erich Uelmen, sending him to the Philadelphia Phillies for cash considerations on Wednesday. The 26-year-old right-hander appeared in 25 games for the Cubs last season, going 2-1 with a 4.67 ERA and one save. Uelmen limited right-handed hitters to a .210 average in 71 plate appearances.
Yardbarker
Friend shares medical update on Bills' Damar Hamlin
Rooney added the following message to those questioning his sourcing: “Source is me – His friend and marketing rep.”. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins with 5:58 left in the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bengals and Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.
Yardbarker
NBC Analyst Cris Collinsworth Compares Steelers Rookie QB1 Kenny Pickett To Patrick Mahomes After Game-Winning Drive
It was expected that the Pittsburgh Steelers would take a quarterback in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft following the retirement of future Hall of Famer, Ben Roethlisberger. The front office and head coach, Mike Tomlin decided to go with the guy they were most familiar with, selecting Kenny Pickett out of the University of Pittsburgh with the 20th overall pick. He started as the second string behind free agent signee, Mitch Trubisky, but took over at halftime of the team’s Week 4 contest against the New York Jets and has held the #1 spot ever since, aside from missing one start due to a concussion.
Yardbarker
Cowboys Rookie QB Sam Howell to Start; Commanders Bench Carson Wentz
The Dallas Cowboys now know which Washington quarterback to game plan for on Sunday. The Commanders signed former Colts and Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz in the offseason and hoped he would carry them to a playoff berth. Injuries and poor play plagued the seventh-year quarterback all season, and with Wentz...
Yardbarker
Packers Aaron Rodgers Thanks the Cleveland Browns for Their Help in Green Bay's Playoff Push
In week 17, Cleveland Browns did a favor for the Aaron Rodgers-led Green Bay Packers. With the Packers win over the Minnesota Vikings and the browns taking the Washington Commanders down, the Packers shot at reaching the playoffs is that much higher. Rodgers thanked the Browns, which you can see...
Yardbarker
Zac Taylor reveals what Sean McDermott told him after Damar Hamlin collapsed
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor on Wednesday spoke with the media for the first time since his team's Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game against the Buffalo Bills was suspended after Damar Hamlin collapsed. Taylor shared what Bills head coach Sean McDermott told him after Hamlin suffered his medical emergency.
Yardbarker
NBA insider suggests Memphis Grizzlies could target ‘star player’ at trade deadline: Four ideal options
While the Memphis Grizzlies are one of the elites of the Western Conference, one NBA insider believes they have the chips to make a trade for a “star player” that could make them serious NBA title contenders in the spring. The Grizzlies are off to another strong start...
NFL draft pick scenarios for Bears heading into Week 18
The Chicago Bears aren’t contending for a playoff spot, but there’s still something big at stake heading into their Week 18 finale against the Minnesota Vikings. Let’s be honest, the attention has been on the 2023 offseason for weeks at this point, and that starts with landing a top selection in the 2023 NFL draft. The Bears are a lock for a top-four draft pick at this point, and they can reach as high as the first overall selection. If everything lines up.
Yardbarker
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Will Levis Triggers Chaotic First Round
We can officially say there will be an NFL Draft this year as we are now in 2023. For the Arizona Cardinals, they will be drafting much earlier than they would liked or have imagined before the season. Now, they have to embrace their situation because the opportunity is one...
Yardbarker
Aaron Rodgers thinks 'timeout' is needed after Damar Hamlin incident
Time figuratively stopped when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed in the first quarter of Monday night's matchup between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin had just secured a tackle but suffered what ended up being cardiac arrest just moments after he stood up. He was given CPR on the field, and for most, it was a scene that will never be forgotten. Hamlin's life was on the line, and in that moment and in the following moments after he was taken by ambulance to the hospital with everything up in the air — football and the NFL were really put into perspective.
Comments / 0