WEATHER UPDATE: Tornado watch moves out of metro Atlanta

[UPDATE, 7:50 P.M.]: The threat of a tornado has moved out of metro Atlanta and parts of North Georgia.

A tornado watch remains in effect until 9 p.m. Tuesday in parts of central and west Georgia, including Bibb, Peach, Houston, Muscogee, Macon, Marion and other counties, according to the National Weather Service.

Parts of metro Atlanta experienced severe thunderstorm with winds reaching up to 60 mph in the early evening. Showers continue moving east, and scattered thunderstorms are expected overnight and into Wednesday morning.

A flood watch for parts of central and west Georgia will also remain until Wednesday evening due to the excessive rain.

Rain began rolling into metro Atlanta by about 4 p.m. and is expected to continue until about noon Wednesday. The heavy rainfall could lead to damaging wind gusts, frequent lightning and flash flooding. Showers will continue throughout North and central Georgia ahead of an advancing cold front, when temperatures will drop by Thursday.

[ORIGINAL STORY]: With many people getting back to their post-holiday schedules, it’ll be a mild, foggy drive to work Tuesday. But the drive home won’t be as quiet, weatherwise.

Showers will pop up around noon and heavier storms are expected to roll in during the second half of the day, according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon.

With a high hovering around 70 degrees for metro Atlanta and North Georgia, the spring-like warming trend is a stark contrast to the frigid last week of 2022.

“It is going to be an active day,” Deon said, noting the potential for strong and severe storms.

The rain is coming in from the west and will start around late morning or lunchtime in some areas and will become more widespread shortly after. By about 4 p.m., a threat of strong to severe storms sets in for much of the area. People, especially commuters should be mindful of the weather today, as a threat of isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out, Deon said.

Before it’s all said and done, some areas could see between one and three inches of rain, with most of the rainfall affecting areas south of the city.

Once the line of rain moves across the state, a small break in the rain is expected but not for long, according to the forecast. Wednesday morning will bring another line of storms, which will be followed by a cold front.

That front will bring back more seasonable temperatures with highs in the mid-50s and lows in the mid-30s, the forecast shows.

