TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-If you played the Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle you might have a big check waiting for you in Boise. The Idaho Lottery revealed the winning numbers to the raffle Wednesday for the top single prize of a $1,000,000; the winning number is 1 8 0 2 8 9. But, even if the top prize is claimed there are other prizes ranging from two $10,000 prizes to multiple $15 prizes. Winners have 180 days from Jan. 4, 2022 to claim their prizes. The last winner of the Idaho $1,000,000 waited until just a few days before the deadline to claim his prize. Tickets can be checked at idaholottery.com. All prizes over $1,000 must be claimed at the Idaho Lottery offices in Boise, all other winning tickets, a total of 15,000, can be claimed at retailers or by mailing them to the Idaho Lottery. According to the Idaho Lottery more than $900,000 was made by the Idaho $1 Million Raffle that will go to state public schools.

IDAHO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO