Read full article on original website
Retired Recluse
4d ago
Unfortunately with all the newbies moving here, carelessly and ignorantly shooting someone because they lack the mental resources and intelligence to handle a situation like a mature, responsible adults, this once loved and respected privilege of freedom to have and carry a weapon will soon be a thing of the past just like in California, New York and other cities. They’ll ruin it for all of us, changing our great state forever.
Reply
4
Related
Idaho group opposes Greene as Lincoln Day speaker
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A coalition that says it is committed to defending Idaho values is calling on the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee to rescind its invitation to U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, to be the keynote speaker for its Lincoln Day Dinner next month, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press.
Idaho State Journal
Opinion: A lot to swallow
Last year, according to the census, Idaho was the second fastest growing state in the nation, its population climbing close to two million, booming ahead faster than any state but Florida. Idaho loves growth—any and all, the more the better. The powers that be in the state seldom have seen...
Horses Need Turn Signals: Idaho’s Strangest Traffic Laws
When it comes to road rules, no other state does weird quite like Idaho. Honestly, the same can be said about Idaho drivers. More often than most are willing to admit, native and transplant Idahoans alike seem to struggle with the most basic driving maneuvers and practices, including:. Traffic Circles....
4 Great Pizza Places in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Who Legally Gets The Ring In A Breakup in Idaho?
Let's face it, as much as we all would love for every engaged couple to live happily ever after through marriage and true love... it doesn't always work out that way. Things happen, life happens, and before you know it, you're both calling it quits before you even make it to the altar.
Idaho Murder Case A “Slam Dunk” According To One Expert
No one can stop talking about the murder of four University of Idaho students and the capture of Byran Kohberger the suspect who was arrested in Pennsylvania. It's a case that has for obvious reasons caught the attention of everyone across the nation. This senseless act of violence has stirred up emotion and people on Twitter have shared their opinions, especially since the affidavit has been released to the public.
This Incredible Idaho Rental is a Whopping $17,500 Per Month (Gallery)
We have seen some insane homes, mansions and even castles around Idaho. I found an impressive home with an impressive rental price tag. So what does $17,500 a month get you in Idaho? A whole lot... First let's check out Idaho's LARGEST home then we will get into the incredible rental that is drool worthy.... First, this is Idaho's largest home...
What Did Idaho’s License Plates Look Like The Year You Were Born?
Idaho’s license plate design has been the same for decades, so we’re not surprised if you’re not familiar with how significant our state’s plate truly is!. When we got our first Idaho plates, our family members back in Ohio thought it was just so cool that the bottom of our plates said “Famous Potatoes.” Little did they know that the original “Idaho Potatoes” design from 1928 revolutionized what other states started putting on their plates. According to AAA, Idaho’s green and tan plate was stamped with a picture of a potato and the words “Idaho Potatoes” was the first license plate in America to feature a slogan.
Mormons, Gnomes and Swingers: Inside Idaho’s Conspiracy Theories
If you have grown up in the Treasure Valley or perhaps you've just been here for a while, odds are you've heard rumors and theories about the place that we call home. Why is Boise the way that it is? Everyone has a theory--some old enough to be classified as "wives tales" by now, have stood the test of time. What goes on in Hidden Springs and is there a religious group that decides all?
Idaho’s Incredible Cosmic Tubing Hill Must Be on Your 2023 Winter Bucket List
Living in Idaho, we’re incredibly blessed to be surrounded by 19 beautiful ski areas. However, not all of us are graceful enough to enjoy them on skis or snowboards!. We’re not judging. We’re one of you. When our youth group went on a ski trip, we were told “you’re allowed to go tubing, that’s it.” Bless our chaperone’s heart. They didn’t want us to break a leg in the middle of track and field season. They were right…we probably would’ve!
Idahoans Only Want The Marijuana From Oregon, Not The Responsibility
BOISE, Idaho - The campaign continues throughout the state of Oregon as two more counties before the end of the year voted to support the movement called "Greater Idaho" which would extend Idaho's western border. The Greater Idaho movement started in 2020 and according to their website greateridaho.org "we prompt...
Study revealed top 10 states where Americans moved in 2022 and it wasn't Idaho
BOISE, Idaho — For the past several years, we watched as Idaho made just about every housing market list and we witnessed people from all over the country moving to the gem state, giving birth to the term our ‘Growing Idaho.’. Which poses the question, is our growing...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Moving trucks keep coming to Idaho
Idaho was the second fastest growing state by population from 2010 through 2020, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and continued to see growth through 2022 based on reports by privately owned moving companies. “Overall moving traffic slowed throughout most of the U.S. but remained busy in the Gem State...
Are You Idaho’s Millionaire? Check the Winning Idaho $1 Million Raffle Numbers
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-If you played the Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle you might have a big check waiting for you in Boise. The Idaho Lottery revealed the winning numbers to the raffle Wednesday for the top single prize of a $1,000,000; the winning number is 1 8 0 2 8 9. But, even if the top prize is claimed there are other prizes ranging from two $10,000 prizes to multiple $15 prizes. Winners have 180 days from Jan. 4, 2022 to claim their prizes. The last winner of the Idaho $1,000,000 waited until just a few days before the deadline to claim his prize. Tickets can be checked at idaholottery.com. All prizes over $1,000 must be claimed at the Idaho Lottery offices in Boise, all other winning tickets, a total of 15,000, can be claimed at retailers or by mailing them to the Idaho Lottery. According to the Idaho Lottery more than $900,000 was made by the Idaho $1 Million Raffle that will go to state public schools.
Bryan Kohberger case: Why didn't Idaho roommate call 911 after encountering masked madman?
A female roommate didn't call 911 after encountering Bryan Kohberger in a mask allegedly fleeing the Idaho murder scene because she likely froze from fear, experts said.
These Can Only Be Found In Two Places In The World And Idaho Is One Of Them
Idaho star garnets are a rare and beautiful gemstone that can be found only in the state of Idaho, in the United States. These garnets are known for their deep, purplish-red color and their bright, star-like shine when they are cut and polished.
If You Find an Arrowhead in Idaho, Can You Keep It?
🍀Find a penny, pick it up, and all day long you’ll have good luck. Cool. 💰If you find an arrowhead and keep it, Idaho law enforcement will slap you with a $225 fine and a misdemeanor. Not so cool. the FIND, the CRIME. According to the United...
KIRO 7 Seattle
Man charged in university student killings arrives in Idaho
BOISE, Idaho — (AP) — The suspect in the November slayings of four University of Idaho students has arrived in Idaho, where he is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and felony burglary. Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old doctoral student at Washington State University, was flown by Pennsylvania...
South Idaho Teen Missing Since Jan 3
An Idaho teenager has been featured in a statewide database for missing juveniles. Have you seen Lane Cooper Smith?. The Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse is an effort by state police to assist with locating missing and endangered juveniles and adults. There are currently more than 70 active cases on the website featuring individuals throughout the state of Idaho.
‘There’s not much doubt’: Families of murdered Idaho students react to suspect’s initial court appearance
MOSCOW — After a seven-week wait, Ben Mogen finally read the details of how investigators believe they solved the killing of his daughter. “I just got overcome with emotions,” Mogen said Thursday. Court documents released for the first time Thursday described some of the evidence investigators have collected to charge Bryan Kohberger, the Washington State University graduate student accused of killing Madison Mogen and three other University of Idaho students...
MIX 106
Boise, ID
8K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 106 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 13