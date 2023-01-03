Read full article on original website
butlerradio.com
Local Nonprofits Receive Recognition
A couple of local nonprofit institutions have received recognition for providing programs and services to southern Butler County families. The Cranberry Public Library has been honored as a Community Champion by the Pittsburgh North Regional Chamber. In spite of pandemic restrictions, library staff has continued to serve patrons with resources...
butlerradio.com
Art Center Closed Due To Boiler Issues
Heating system problems have closed the Butler Art Center on South Main Street, across from the post office. Art Center officials say they were notified by the owner of their building shortly before Christmas that the boiler had failed. With no heat, they were forced to shut off the water...
butlerradio.com
Group Looking For “Letters Of Love” For Children
A local organization is asking for help from the public as they work kids during difficult times. Each child assisted by the Children’s Advocacy Center of Butler County is encouraged to receive a letter of love and encouragement from the Center’s “mailbox” before leaving the facility.
butlerradio.com
Seneca Valley Announces Art Series
Seneca Valley School District has announced a new diverse art series. The Celebration Art Series is a unique visual art exhibition program at the Seneca Valley Intermediate High School Big Gallery. Visiting artists selected by a student committee will have the chance to spotlight diversity, equity, and inclusion in the...
butlerradio.com
No Injuries Following Cranberry Township Fire
No injuries were reported following a house fire that occurred earlier this weekend in Cranberry Township. According to our news partners at WPXI, a house on Goehring Road was completely destroyed by a fire late Saturday night. Officials say that the family who lived at the house was not home...
butlerradio.com
PennDOT Preparing For Phase Two Of Freedom Rd. Project
PennDOT will begin work on the next phase of the Freedom Road expansion project next week. Officials say they tree trimming will start Monday in Cranberry Township and go through the intersection with Lovi Road in Freedom. The trimming will help crews with upcoming utility movement. The second phase of...
butlerradio.com
Authorities Investigating Vandalism at Grove City’s Memorial Park
Authorities are asking for the public’s help with identifying the suspect or suspects involved in a recent case of vandalism in neighboring Mercer County. According to the Grove City Police, this incident occurred at one of the pump house buildings at Memorial Park. An unknown person spray painted graffiti...
butlerradio.com
Sonia A. Diakiw
Sonia Ann Peltz Diakiw, age 88, of Renfrew, went to be with the Lord in her home on Tues., Jan. 3, 2023. Born in Arnold, Pa., Jan. 24, 1934, Sonia was the daughter of the late Theodozy and Theodosia Dragan Peltz. Sonia (“Baba” or “Babee”, as most knew her) had...
butlerradio.com
Leo J. “Lee” Benson
Leo J. “Lee” Benson, 87, of Butler, formerly of Fairview, passed away peacefully Thursday morning, January 5, 2023 at Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot. Leo was born in the Village of North Oakland on October 20, 1935. He was the son of the late Joseph Clyde and Gertrude Solida Benson.
butlerradio.com
Veryl Roy “Pete” Thompson
Veryl Roy “Pete” Thompson, 90, of Center Drive, Chicora, went to be with his Lord and Savior early Friday morning, January 6, 2023 at Sunnyview Home in Butler. Veryl was born in Hooker on February 19, 1932. He was the son of the late Cal and Marjory Groom Thompson.
butlerradio.com
Illinois Man Charged With Exposing Himself In Grove City Parking Lot
A man from Illinois is in police custody after he was caught exposing himself in a Grove City parking lot and led police on a high speed chase. The incident stems back to April of last year, when 27-year-old Jason McAllister was allegedly exposing himself in the Wal-Mart parking lot on West Main Street. Police soon arrived on scene and that’s when McAllister took off in his Tesla.
butlerradio.com
Authorities Investigating Account Hacking Case
Authorities are investigating a recent case of account hacking that impacted a resident in nearby Lawrence County. According to State Police, a 70-year-old Ellwood City woman reported that she recently made an online purchase utilizing the Affirm credit agency. The victim told police that she later received an email from...
butlerradio.com
Karns City Student Suspended for Bringing Knife to School
State Police were called to Karns City High School Friday morning for a student bringing a knife to school. Upon arrival on the scene the knife was taken and the student was suspended from school. The investigation is still ongoing.
butlerradio.com
One Flown To Hospital After Adams Twp. Crash
One person was flown to a hospital last night after a crash in Adams Township. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center just after 5 p.m. for the accident near the intersection of Warrendale and Eagle Roads—which is near the Treesdale Country Club. Emergency responders from Adams...
butlerradio.com
Reverend Deborah Crusan
Rev. Deborah Lynn Crusan, age 67, of Prospect, passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023 at Butler Memorial Hospital, following a brief illness. Born October 21, 1955 in Butler; she was the daughter of the late Robert and Pauline Critchlow McKinnis. For over 40 years she has served as an ordained...
