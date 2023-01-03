Read full article on original website
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Chinese Military Officials Reportedly Concerned Over US Air Force’s Rapid Dragon Palletized Weapon System
The Chinese military is reportedly alarmed by a new tactic being employed by the US Air Force. During a live-fire exercise over Norway, the service showcased the ability to deploy Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missiles (JASSM) from cargo aircraft, such as the Lockheed Martin C-130J Super Hercules, via the Rapid Dragon Palletized Weapon System.
Biden inspects busy port of entry along US-Mexico border
EL PASO, Texas — (AP) — President Joe Biden inspected a busy port of entry along the U.S.-Mexico border on Sunday, his first trip to the region after two years in office as Republicans hammer him for being soft on border security while the number of migrants crossing spirals.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
Election protesters storm Brazil’s Congress, Supreme Court, presidential office
BRASILIA, Brazil — Protesters backing Brazil’s former president stormed into the country’s Congress, Supreme Court and presidential office on Sunday. The crowd bolted into the buildings two months after Jair Bolsonaro lost his re-election bid for the presidency, The New York Times reported. The attack came a...
