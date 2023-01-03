Read full article on original website
Related
Ukraine Reveals End Date for War With Russia
A Ukrainian military official recently spoke about his country's strategy in 2023 in regards to the war with Russia.
Trump lawyers ordered to hand over names of individuals hired to search Trump properties for classified documents
A federal judge has asked former President Donald Trump's attorneys to turn over the names of the individuals hired to search four properties for documents late last year, a source familiar with the order told CNN.
Russia plans to mobilize 500,000 soldiers in days. If they don't deliver victory, then 'Putin will collapse,' says Ukrainian spy chief.
Putin's first mobilization draft in October was heavily criticized for deploying soldiers who were untrained, elderly, ill, or too young to fight.
January 6 rioter who helped kick open door to Capitol sentenced to nearly 4 years on two-year anniversary of attack
On the second anniversary of the January 6, 2021, riot, one of the first rioters to enter the US Capitol that day was sentenced to 46 months behind bars.
Opinion: Russia is blaming its own dead soldiers
The war in Ukraine entered 2023 with its deadliest attack yet on Russian troops -- and an attempt by Moscow to shift the bulk of blame onto its own dead soldiers, writes David A. Andelman.
What is Orthodox Christmas, and why is it in the spotlight this year?
For much of the Western world, Christmas is celebrated on December 25, according to the Gregorian calendar. Yet in a distinction that dates back centuries, Orthodox Christians follow the Julian calendar and mark the festival on January 7 instead.
Putin avoids Russia blame game -- for now -- after Ukraine attack
It was New Year's Eve, one of the most cherished holidays in Russia. The recruits in President Vladimir Putin's war against Ukraine -- hundreds of them mobilized just months ago -- were billeted in makeshift barracks, a vocational school in the occupied city of Makiivka, in the Donetsk region. Next door was a large ammunition depot.
As police in Idaho faced mounting criticism, investigators worked meticulously behind the scenes to nab a suspect
In the weeks after four University of Idaho students were found stabbed to death in a home near campus, police faced mounting criticism from the public as the investigation appeared to be at a standstill.
Leading Jan 6 panel member warns Brazil ‘fascists’ aping Trump rioters ‘must end up’ in jail
A Democrat who helped lead the House January 6 committee’s investigation into Donald Trump and the efforts to overturn the 2020 election became one of the first US officials to respond to a massive protest in Brasilia, where supporters of ousted ex-president Jair Bolsonaro sought to reverse the transfer of power.It was a chaotic scene that bore inescapable resemblances to the attack on the US Congress almost exactly two years earlier, possibly provoking the reaction from Maryland Congressman Jamie Raskin.“Democracies of the world must act fast to make clear there will be no support for right-wing insurrectionists storming the...
American aid to Ukraine ramps up but House GOP drama causes worry over future military help
The Biden administration on Friday announced its largest drawdown yet in US military assistance to Ukraine, but there are lurking concerns that Republicans wielding newfound power in Washington could stand in the way of future aid – especially as chaos brews in the House.
House GOP select panel will target DOJ and FBI and their 'ongoing criminal investigations'
House Republicans are gearing up to investigate the Department of Justice and the FBI, including their "ongoing criminal investigations," setting up a showdown with the Biden administration and law enforcement agencies over their criminal probes, particularly those into former President Donald Trump.
'We're the one connection': The postal workers risking their lives to get pensions to Ukraine's elderly
Blasts echo through the battered streets of Siversk, in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region, as elderly residents venture out to collect vital pension payments brought by a mobile unit of Ukrposhta, the Ukrainian Postal Service.
Ana Montes, American convicted of spying for Cuba, released from US federal prison after 20 years
Ana Montes, an American citizen convicted of spying for Cuba, has been released from US federal prison in Fort Worth, Texas, according to Federal Bureau of Prison online records.
Germany detains Iranian national suspected of planning a terror attack
German police have detained an Iranian national on suspicion of planning a terror attack, authorities in the country said Sunday.
On GPS: Navalny's daughter's message
Dasha Navalnaya tells Fareed why she supports her father Alexey Navalny in his fight to create a better future for Russia beyond President Vladimir Putin.
CNN
1M+
Followers
181K+
Post
1112M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 1