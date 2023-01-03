ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opinion: Russia is blaming its own dead soldiers

The war in Ukraine entered 2023 with its deadliest attack yet on Russian troops -- and an attempt by Moscow to shift the bulk of blame onto its own dead soldiers, writes David A. Andelman.
Putin avoids Russia blame game -- for now -- after Ukraine attack

It was New Year's Eve, one of the most cherished holidays in Russia. The recruits in President Vladimir Putin's war against Ukraine -- hundreds of them mobilized just months ago -- were billeted in makeshift barracks, a vocational school in the occupied city of Makiivka, in the Donetsk region. Next door was a large ammunition depot.
The Independent

Leading Jan 6 panel member warns Brazil ‘fascists’ aping Trump rioters ‘must end up’ in jail

A Democrat who helped lead the House January 6 committee’s investigation into Donald Trump and the efforts to overturn the 2020 election became one of the first US officials to respond to a massive protest in Brasilia, where supporters of ousted ex-president Jair Bolsonaro sought to reverse the transfer of power.It was a chaotic scene that bore inescapable resemblances to the attack on the US Congress almost exactly two years earlier, possibly provoking the reaction from Maryland Congressman Jamie Raskin.“Democracies of the world must act fast to make clear there will be no support for right-wing insurrectionists storming the...
On GPS: Navalny's daughter's message

Dasha Navalnaya tells Fareed why she supports her father Alexey Navalny in his fight to create a better future for Russia beyond President Vladimir Putin.
