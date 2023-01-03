Effective: 2023-01-08 01:10:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-08 04:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Claiborne; Copiah; Hinds; Rankin; Simpson Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Rankin, northwestern Simpson, Claiborne, southern Hinds and northern Copiah Counties through 415 AM CST At 351 AM CST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Richland to near Dry Grove to near Port Gibson. Movement was east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Byram and Dry Grove around 355 AM CST. Crystal Springs, Florence, Terry, Monterey and Hermanville around 400 AM CST. Whites and Hopewell around 410 AM CST. Star, Barlow, Johns, Cato and Piney Woods around 415 AM CST. Other locations impacted by these storms include Learned, Braxton and Puckett. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

