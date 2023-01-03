The deadline to submit pieces for the 2023-2024 Art in Public Places Sculpture Exhibition is Monday, January 9th! Sculptors: don’t miss this opportunity to showcase your work to thousands of art lovers in prominent locations throughout Knoxville, Oak Ridge, and Alcoa, TN. 30+ large-scale sculptures will be selected for exhibition. AIPP is open to artists 18 years of age or older residing in the United States. Sculptors may enter three (3) completed artworks. All works entered must have been created in the last five years and not previously exhibited in AIPP Knoxville.

