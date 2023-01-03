Read full article on original website
Knoxville Police Release Crime Report
The Knoxville Police Department has released the preliminary 2022 high-priority crime data. Based on the unofficial data, which will be audited by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation as is standard for all Tennessee law enforcement agencies, murders dropped from 41 in 2021 to 35 in 2022, a 15 percent reduction. The total for 2022 includes one case that has not officially been ruled a murder but is likely to pending the completion of the Medical Examiner report.
Art in Public Places: Scupltors
The deadline to submit pieces for the 2023-2024 Art in Public Places Sculpture Exhibition is Monday, January 9th! Sculptors: don’t miss this opportunity to showcase your work to thousands of art lovers in prominent locations throughout Knoxville, Oak Ridge, and Alcoa, TN. 30+ large-scale sculptures will be selected for exhibition. AIPP is open to artists 18 years of age or older residing in the United States. Sculptors may enter three (3) completed artworks. All works entered must have been created in the last five years and not previously exhibited in AIPP Knoxville.
