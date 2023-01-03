Read full article on original website
Lido Rides Liquid Staking Wave To Become Largest DeFi Protocol
Lido Finance briefly topped Maker as the largest DeFi protocol this week amid surging interest in liquid staking protocols. Ether is up about 5% over the past week, according to The Defiant Terminal. Of the DeFi protocols with at least $500M in total value locked, five have grown faster in that time span. Three — Lido, Rocket Pool and Coinbase’s staked Ether — are in the liquid staking category.
Crypto Crackdown Intensifies as NY Hits Coinbase and Mashinsky
In a one-two punch, New York state authorities slapped Coinbase with a $50M penalty on Wednesday, and sued former Celsius CEO Alex Mashinsky for allegedly defrauding investors on Thursday. Mashinsky resigned as CEO after Celsius filed for bankruptcy last year. In a lawsuit filed Thursday, New York State Attorney General...
New Year Brings Some Relief To Crypto Investors
The first week of 2023 is shaping up to be a good one for crypto markets. Leading smart contract platform Ethereum saw its native token rise 5%, while Bitcoin, which recently turned 14, posted a more modest gain of 2%. ETH Price + BTC Price, Source: The Defiant Terminal. Meanwhile,...
