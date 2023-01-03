Lido Finance briefly topped Maker as the largest DeFi protocol this week amid surging interest in liquid staking protocols. Ether is up about 5% over the past week, according to The Defiant Terminal. Of the DeFi protocols with at least $500M in total value locked, five have grown faster in that time span. Three — Lido, Rocket Pool and Coinbase’s staked Ether — are in the liquid staking category.

